How Ras Al Khaimah's Haunted Palace Became A Pop-Up For Local Businesses

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) For years, Al Qasimi Palace in Ras Al Khaimah has been associated with ghost stories and mysterious legends. But for three days in October, the landmark took on a different role, welcoming crowds of visitors eager to explore its interiors, shop from local businesses and experience a Halloween-themed pop-up.

Known locally as the "Haunted Palace", the building hosted the Qasr Al Jin pop-up from October 16 to 18, bringing together small businesses, cafés and visitors in a setting unlike conventional markets and shopping events.

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For Jana Belal, a lifelong Ras Al Khaimah resident, the event offered an opportunity to finally explore a landmark she had grown up hearing stories about. "Growing up in Ras Al Khaimah, anytime we drove past the palace or even talked about it in school, it was always associated with ghosts and scary stories," Belal told Khaleej Times.

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Having heard these stories throughout her childhood, she said entering the palace with her friend brought back memories of the legends surrounding the building.

"It was something we had known about our whole lives, and it wasn't open to the public for that long. So the fact that we were able to go there felt really cool," she said.

Beyond its mysterious reputation, Belal said the event stood out for bringing together small businesses and giving visitors an opportunity to support local entrepreneurs. Having previously run a small business herself, she said she makes an effort to purchase from independent vendors whenever she attends pop-ups.

"I always want to support small local businesses. It was really nice to have them all in one place where everyone was supporting each other," she said.

Belal, who described Halloween as one of her favourite annual occasions, particularly enjoyed how vendors incorporated the theme into their stalls through decorations and themed products.

The animals brought to the event were another highlight for Belal, who said she particularly enjoyed their presence alongside the shopping stalls and other activities.

"I'm a really big animal lover and I love all the animals that they brought," she said.

She also explored the palace's upper floor, where rooms displayed artifacts, furniture and decorative pieces reflecting different cultural influences. "Each room had a theme, and you could tell that a lot of thought was put into every single piece, from the bed frames and paintings to the little decorations," she said.

A first opportunity for emerging businesses

While visitors were drawn to the palace's unusual setting, the event also gave emerging entrepreneurs a chance to showcase their products to a large audience. For Fatima Al Blooshi, owner of Blissfy, the decision to participate was largely influenced by the venue itself and the curiosity it was expected to generate.

"What encouraged us to take part was that the pop-up concept was different from the usual events. There was a sense of mystery and something unusual that would spark people's curiosity," she said.

She expected the palace's reputation to attract visitors who had never explored the building, giving her newly launched business a chance to reach potential customers.

The event marked Blissfy's first pop-up participation following its official launch, making it an important milestone for the business. "Honestly, the experience was tiring, but at the same time enjoyable and worth the effort," she said.

Despite the demands of participating in the three-day event, Al Blooshi said the large crowds translated into encouraging sales and positive customer engagement.

"The turnout was huge, and the crowds were the biggest indication of the event's success. Thankfully, sales were good, and the response to our products was positive," she said.

She added that the palace's architecture and distinctive atmosphere made the experience particularly memorable.

Maryam Eissa Al Blooshi, owner of Mido, was another entrepreneur participating in a pop-up for the first time. Like Fatima, she saw the unusual location as an opportunity to introduce her business to customers who might not otherwise have discovered it.

"We wanted to try something new and introduce our project, Mido, to a larger audience," she said.

Although the stories surrounding the palace initially sparked her curiosity, Maryam said the atmosphere was far from frightening.

"The stories associated with the palace added to the atmosphere and increased our curiosity, but the place wasn't scary. On the contrary, the atmosphere made the experience more enjoyable," she said.

For Mido, the event was also an opportunity to engage directly with visitors, introduce its products and better understand customers' tastes and interests.

Maryam said the combination of the palace's unusual setting and visitors' curiosity created an experience that differed from conventional pop-ups.

"What stood out most was the unusual atmosphere, which was both spooky and enjoyable, as well as the visitors' curiosity about the place and the products being offered," she said.

With both businesses making their first appearance at a pop-up, the event offered an introduction to selling directly to visitors, building customer relationships and gaining experience that could support future participation in similar events.

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