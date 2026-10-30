CPCB Orders Closure Of Delhi-NCR Industries Without Pollution Control Devices

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed pollution control authorities in Delhi-NCR to immediately issue show-cause notices for closure to industrial units that have failed to place work orders for the installation or retrofitting of Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs) to comply with the revised particulate matter emission standard of 50 mg/Nm3.

In a direction issued Friday under Section 18(1)(b) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, the CPCB has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to take immediate action against the defaulting industries.

The direction comes after the revised emission standard of 50 mg/Nm3 came into force on October 1, 2026, making it mandatory for all industries covered under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Direction No. 98, as amended.

Under the original Direction No. 98, issued on February 20, 2026, the CAQM had prescribed a maximum permissible limit of 50 mg/Nm3 for particulate matter (PM) emissions from 17 categories of highly polluting industries identified by the CPCB, Red Category (Medium and Large) air-polluting industries, food and food-processing and textile industries having boilers or thermic fluid heaters, and metal industries having furnaces operating in Delhi-NCR.

Through an amendment dated July 30, 2026, the CAQM stipulated that the revised emission standard would apply to all industries specified under Clause 21(i) of Direction No. 98 with effect from October 1, 2026.

The CPCB had earlier issued directions on March 23, 2026, asking the NCR pollution control boards to ensure that industries registered themselves on its dedicated portal by March 31 and submitted work orders for the installation or retrofitting of APCDs by April 30.

The earlier directions provided for the closure of defaulting units, revocation of their Consent to Operate (CTO), disconnection of electricity and sealing of the premises.

According to the latest CPCB direction, several industrial units covered under CAQM Direction No. 98 have neither placed work orders for installing new APCDs or retrofitting existing ones nor obtained adequacy assessment reports or exemption certificates from designated agencies, institutes or empanelled original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The CPCB has observed that industrial stack emissions are a significant contributor to particulate matter concentrations in the National Capital Region and emphasised that controlling pollution at source during the winter season is critical for improving ambient air quality in Delhi-NCR.

It stated that the continued operation of non-compliant industrial units without concrete steps towards meeting the prescribed standards poses a serious threat to public health and ambient air quality.

Under the latest directions, the SPCBs and the DPCC have been asked to immediately issue show-cause notices for closure to all industrial units covered under Clause 21(i) of CAQM Direction No. 98 that have not placed work orders for APCD installation or retrofitting and have also failed to obtain adequate assessment reports or exemption certificates.

The boards have further been directed to issue closure orders against such units if they fail to produce satisfactory evidence of placement of work orders, or valid exemption or adequacy reports, within five days.

Such industrial units will remain closed until they place the required work orders and submit a credible compliance timeline that is accepted by the concerned pollution control board.

The CPCB has also asked the authorities to share a complete unit-wise list of non-compliant industries against which show-cause notices have been issued, and closure orders passed.

The respective boards will have to submit weekly status reports to the CPCB detailing the action taken, including revocation of Consent to Operate and disconnection of electricity through the concerned distribution companies (DISCOMs) or District Magistrates.

The direction also requires the SPCBs and PCCs to immediately acknowledge its receipt and submit action-taken reports to the CPCB on a weekly basis.

The CPCB has developed a dedicated online portal,, for registration of industries and monitoring the installation and retrofitting status of APCDs.