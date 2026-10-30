Ukrainian Forces Hit Over 1,000 Russian Boats With Drones This Year
All strikes were recorded on video in the DELTA combat system and verified by the Brave1 defense innovation cluster.
The monthly figures for Russian boats and vessels hit by Ukrainian drones were as follows: 51 in January, 35 in February, 155 in March, 92 in April, 76 in May, 103 in June, 236 in July, 118 in August, 106 in September, and 67 between October 1 and 25.Read also: Ukraine's Defense Forces neutralize 408,000 Russian drones since start of year
Thus, Russia suffered its heaviest losses in boats and vessels in July, with more than 230 hit.
"Striking these watercraft weakens the enemy's ability to control waterways, transport personnel and equipment, and supply its units," the ministry said.
Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry
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