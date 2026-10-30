Five Keys To Strengthening The Government's Digital Transformation

This approach lets institutions with limited resources-such as smaller municipalities-access advanced digital services without building the necessary infrastructure themselves. Sharing capabilities and reusing solutions can reduce duplicated effort and support digital transformation across government levels.

In addition, Spanish government bodies have defined a strategy to achieve sovereign AI. To this end, they have supercomputing capabilities already being used to develop Spanish-language AI models, such as ALIA, a publicly funded Spanish-language AI initiative, with the goal of sustaining in-house generative models over time.

One key idea highlighted during the study tour was to view artificial intelligence in public administration as a“co-pilot” for public employees-always under human supervision and adhering to transparency standards.

Cybersecurity as a pillar of digital transformation.

Spain's Cybersecurity Operations Center specific governance framework

Specialised talent to sustain digital transformation

In governments with a high degree of digital maturity, the challenge lies not only in having civil servants with technological skills, but also in attracting, developing, and retaining that talent to preserve the government's knowledge and strategic capabilities.

In Spain, the professionalisation of public sector talent specialising in information technology is supported by ICT units with rigorous selection processes, highly qualified profiles, and a career path focused on systems management, data, cybersecurity, and digital services. This internal capacity allows the government to retain knowledge, technical leadership, and institutional continuity without relying exclusively on external providers.

The National Institute of Public Administration (INAP) participates in selecting public employees through competitive, merit-based processes and in their ongoing training. This helps update skills and prepare managers and specialists to face new technological and organisational challenges. Sustainable digital transformation therefore requires not only investment in technology but also institutions capable of training, professionalising, and retaining digital talent within the government itself.

What can Latin America and the Caribbean learn from this experience?

One country's experience cannot be automatically applied to another. Fiscal capacities, regulatory frameworks, and levels of digital maturity, among other factors, make each context unique. However, the principles analyzed-ranging from governance and shared services to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and talent-can serve as a reference for developing roadmaps tailored to each country's needs and capabilities.

These capabilities build over time and do not necessarily develop at the same pace. Each government must define its priorities and determine how to move forward based on its own context. The discussion also raised the possibility of sharing standards and infrastructure within public administrations and across countries to facilitate adoption and implementation processes. The study tour's closing discussion

The IDB as a knowledge partner for digital transformation

The IDB facilitates knowledge exchange among governments and helps adapt international experience to the challenges Latin America and the Caribbean face. This work brings together knowledge, financing, and institutional strengthening to support the design of sustainable public policies.