Five Keys To Strengthening The Government's Digital Transformation
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The digital transformation of government goes beyond technology; it requires governance, institutional capacity, and continuity.
Spain offers five key lessons: regulatory framework, shared services, sovereign artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and specialised talent.
Latin America and the Caribbean can adapt these lessons to their own contexts and strengthen regional cooperation to accelerate digital transformation.
By Jose Luis Hernández Carrión, Antonio Manuel Paredes Torres
Moving toward more efficient, integrated, and people-centred public administrations is a common challenge for governments in Latin America and the Caribbean, especially amid fiscal constraints, nascent regulatory frameworks, and high turnover among technical staff.Spain offers valuable insights into consolidating digital transformation in the public sector. In 2024, it achieved an E-Government Development Index score of 0.9206 and ranked 17th in the United Nations E-Government Survey
Representatives from Bolivia, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay participated in this study tour in Madrid to analyse which elements of the Spanish model can offer relevant lessons for their own digital transformation processes. This exchange yielded five key insights that can guide the discussion in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Five key elements of digital transformation in Spain
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Regulatory framework, governance, and institutional continuity
The Spanish model of digital transformation has been built over more than thirty years on three pillars: a regulatory framework adapted to digital transformation; a governance model that defines responsibilities, functions, and obligations among the different levels of government; and a long-term vision that has provided institutional continuity for digitisation as a matter of state policy. This continuity helps explain much of its success, beyond any specific tool.
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Shared services to accelerate digital transformation
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Cl@ve, the digital identity system with more than 25 million registered users;
The Data Intermediation Platform, which connects 54 agencies, offers more than 240 shared information services, and processes approximately 300 million transactions per year; and
The Single Authorized Electronic Address, which processes more than 200 million notifications per year.
This approach lets institutions with limited resources-such as smaller municipalities-access advanced digital services without building the necessary infrastructure themselves. Sharing capabilities and reusing solutions can reduce duplicated effort and support digital transformation across government levels.
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Moving toward sovereign Artificial Intelligence
In addition, Spanish government bodies have defined a strategy to achieve sovereign AI. To this end, they have supercomputing capabilities already being used to develop Spanish-language AI models, such as ALIA, a publicly funded Spanish-language AI initiative, with the goal of sustaining in-house generative models over time.
One key idea highlighted during the study tour was to view artificial intelligence in public administration as a“co-pilot” for public employees-always under human supervision and adhering to transparency standards.
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Cybersecurity as a pillar of digital transformation.
Spain's Cybersecurity Operations Center specific governance framework
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Specialised talent to sustain digital transformation
In governments with a high degree of digital maturity, the challenge lies not only in having civil servants with technological skills, but also in attracting, developing, and retaining that talent to preserve the government's knowledge and strategic capabilities.
In Spain, the professionalisation of public sector talent specialising in information technology is supported by ICT units with rigorous selection processes, highly qualified profiles, and a career path focused on systems management, data, cybersecurity, and digital services. This internal capacity allows the government to retain knowledge, technical leadership, and institutional continuity without relying exclusively on external providers.
The National Institute of Public Administration (INAP) participates in selecting public employees through competitive, merit-based processes and in their ongoing training. This helps update skills and prepare managers and specialists to face new technological and organisational challenges. Sustainable digital transformation therefore requires not only investment in technology but also institutions capable of training, professionalising, and retaining digital talent within the government itself.
What can Latin America and the Caribbean learn from this experience?
One country's experience cannot be automatically applied to another. Fiscal capacities, regulatory frameworks, and levels of digital maturity, among other factors, make each context unique. However, the principles analyzed-ranging from governance and shared services to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and talent-can serve as a reference for developing roadmaps tailored to each country's needs and capabilities.
These capabilities build over time and do not necessarily develop at the same pace. Each government must define its priorities and determine how to move forward based on its own context. The discussion also raised the possibility of sharing standards and infrastructure within public administrations and across countries to facilitate adoption and implementation processes. The study tour's closing discussion
The IDB as a knowledge partner for digital transformation
The IDB facilitates knowledge exchange among governments and helps adapt international experience to the challenges Latin America and the Caribbean face. This work brings together knowledge, financing, and institutional strengthening to support the design of sustainable public policies.Explore the Observatory on Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence in Latin America and the Caribbean (OGDILAC)
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