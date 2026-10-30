CARICOM Stance At UN 4Th Committee Places BVI Decolonisation Firmly On Reparatory Justice Agenda

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Government of the British Virgin Islands

TORTOLA, BVI – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has declared its unequivocal support for the full decolonisation of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) at the United Nations (UN) Fourth Committee at the ongoing 81st Session of the UN General Assembly; a cause which has been backed by the CARICOM reparations Commission (CRC) led by CRC chairman Sir Hilary Beckles and CRC deputy chairman H.E. ambassador David Comissiong.

The declaration was made in a CARICOM statement delivered by H.E. ambassador Dr Mutryce Williams, Permanent Representative of St Kitts and Nevis to the UN, at the committee's 7th plenary meeting in New York.

According to Ambassador Williams,“Our heads of government have endorsed the work of the C-24 concerning the British Virgin Islands and supported continued engagement with the decolonisation process there. We further note the important steps being taken by the British Virgin Islands as it readies its people for full self-governance.

As the negotiations for a pre-independence constitution are underway, CARICOM encourages continued constructive dialogue between the United Kingdom, the BVI, and the United Nations, with particular attention to democratic participation, good governance, economic resilience, and the political aspirations of the people concerned.”

Regarding reparatory justice, the permanent representative went on to say,“The revised Ten-Point Plan for Reparatory Justice advanced last month by CARICOM during the 3rd Regional Conference on Reparations represents a comprehensive and forward-looking framework that situates reparations as a matter of justice, accountability, and sustainable development.”

She further stated that“the work of decolonisation must therefore extend from political status to economic opportunity, social justice, and reparatory justice.”

In his address to the Fourth Committee, premier of the British Virgin Islands Dr Natalio Wheatley, thanked CARICOM for its steadfast support for the full decolonisation of the BVI; while BVI Special Envoy Benito Wheatley in his statement thanked the CARICOM Reparations Commission (CRC) for their advocacy and the inclusion of decolonisation as a new pillar of the CARICOM Ten-Point Plan on Reparatory Justice.

The results of the Fourth Committee's vote on the draft BVI UN resolution supporting the BVI's right to self-determination were 157 in favour, 2 against, and 5 abstentions. The UK abstained.

The draft BVI UN resolution next advances to its final stage of approval with a final vote by the UN General Assembly to reflect the will of the international community.

The BVI is an associate member of CARICOM and one of the 17 remaining Non-Self-Governing Territories (NSGT) under the remit of the UN Special Committee on Decolonisation (C-24), which is chaired by Saint Lucia.