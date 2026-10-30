Cayman Islands Government Strategic Policy Statement 2026-2028

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands – The Cayman Islands Government's Strategic Policy Statement (SPS) outlines the government's policy priorities for the next three financial years and establishes the foundation for the development of the government's budget for the next two financial years.





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Strategic Policy Statement

'The Cayman Islands SPS outlines the government's policy priorities for the next three financial years and establishes the foundation for the development of the government's budget for the next two financial years. The SPS is guided by Section 23 of the Public Management and Finance Act (2020 Revision) (PMFA), which stipulates that the SPS must contain economic forecasts and financial targets of the government as prepared by the ministry for finance and economic development including an overview of operating revenue; operating expenses; borrowings; net worth; and net cash flows.

'While this document includes important financial information, the SPS also presents the government's policy objectives through its Broad and Specific Outcomes, which establish the purposes of the upcoming budget allocations.

'Accordingly, the 2026–2028 SPS provides an overview of the Broad and Specific Outcomes before moving into the economic forecasts and financial targets. These Outcomes outline the government's objectives while aligning funding to priority areas and also showcasing inter-governmental links and shared responsibility on key projects.

'This SPS demonstrates the government's continued commitment to managing public finances responsibly, in order to ensure that compliance with the six principles of responsible financial management is maintained, as required by the PMFA.

'The information contained herein is based on the professional judgement of chief officers, chief financial officers, and staff in the ministry for finance and economic development, using the most recent information available on economic conditions and fiscal performance. The information considers, to the fullest extent possible, all government decisions made up to 10 October 2025 and all other known circumstances that may have a material effect on the economic and fiscal outlook.

'The forward-looking information provided in this document is based on a number of factors and assumptions. Forward-looking financial statements carry an element of inherent risk and uncertainty. As a result, actual results may differ from those forecasted.'

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