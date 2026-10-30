The Week In Charts: Anthropic's IPO, Falling Air Traffic And Ather's Return To Profit
(MENAFN- Live Mint) From Anthropic PBC preparing for its initial public offering (IPO) to domestic air passenger traffic posting its steepest September decline since the covid-19 pandemic, Ather Energy Ltd turning profitable, domestic workers worldwide earning less relative to other employees, and Harry Kane becoming the first English player since 2001 to win the men's Ballon d'Or, here are this week's news in numbers.
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