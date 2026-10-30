Livevoice Leads In Live Event Captioning As Its Service Reaches 5,000+ Clients Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Conference and event organizers worldwide trust LiveVoice's live captioning software to deliver live captions and translated subtitles to attendees' phones, web browsers and venue screens, making it one of the most complete solutions for live event captioning

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveVoice, an Austria-based live audio platform, now serves more than 5,000 clients worldwide, and live event captionin is one of the services they use it for. Organizers add captions to a conference session, meeting or live event in a few clicks, and LiveVoice turns the speaker's words into live text in more than 70 languages. Attendees read the original captions or translated subtitles on their own phones, in a web browser or on the venue's screens. Across all of its services, LiveVoice reports more than 200,000 events, more than 850,000 app downloads and clients in over 100 countries.







LiveVoice delivers live captions and translated text for events in the language each audience member picks.

A keynote delivered in English can run with English captions on one channel and translated subtitles in other languages on additional channels, so an international audience follows the same talk at the same moment. The same captions also help attendees who are deaf or hard of hearing, people sitting in a loud hall and viewers watching a stream with the sound off.

How LiveVoice's Live Event Captioning Works

LiveVoice is cloud-based, so captions don't need any special setup or on-site staff. Captions are switched on per audio channel inside an event. Once the speaker's audio is connected, AI writes the original captions in real time. Translated subtitles run on separate channels, and organizers can add AI voice translation or human interpreters to the same event, with interpreters working on site or remotely.

Attendees join by scanning a QR code or opening a link. They pick a channel in the LiveVoice app or in any web browser and read along on the device they brought. For the room as a whole, captions can appear on large screens at the venue or be embedded in a video stream as lower thirds. That keeps hybrid and online audiences on the same text as the people in the seats.

The text doesn't disappear when the session ends. After the event, organizers can download transcripts of the captions or the AI translation as TXT, CSV, SRT or VTT files. Teams use them to subtitle on-demand recordings, share session notes with attendees or turn a talk into a blog post or social content.

Pricing is built for events of different sizes. Organizers choose a participants plan based on audience size, then pay for AI captions by the minute only while a channel is live. Billing starts when the audio input starts and stops when it's switched off, and usage is invoiced afterwards. Teams that want to test the setup before a conference can start with a free trial.

Live event captioning is one part of the LiveVoice platform. The same events can carry simultaneous interpretation, guided tours, silent conferencing and audio description, so an organizer running a multi-day conference can run captions, translation and interpretation from one LiveVoice account. LiveVoice's clients range from congress centers and conferences to churches and museums, including Mercedes, Comic Con, Web Summit and Google. In sports, the platform is used at Champions League press conferences, UFC, HBL and at the Red Bull Ring.

For event teams, the case for live captioning softwar that runs on attendees' own devices is practical. There are no caption displays or receivers to rent for every seat, nothing to hand out or collect, and adding a language means adding a channel rather than booking new equipment.

"Captions used to be something an event either had or didn't. If it did, it was usually in one language and only on the main screen," said Johannes Wigand, founder of LiveVoice. "Now every attendee can read the session on their own phone and even in their own language. For a lot of our clients, that's what makes a room feel like everyone's actually included."

“We built captions for accessibility first, for people in the room who are hard of hearing or who follow a second language more easily in writing. But many others are happy to read along too, in a loud hall or when a speaker talks fast. Pretty much every event has these kinds of people,” Wigand added.

Event organizers, AV agencies and conference teams can learn more about live event captioning with LiveVoice at

About LiveVoice

LiveVoice GmbH operates an AI powered cloud-based live audio platform for events, used for live captions, AI translation, simultaneous interpretation, guided tours, silent conferencing and audio description. Audiences listen or read along through the LiveVoice app or a web browser on their own devices. The company was founded by Johannes Wigand and is based in Salzburg, Austria.











Live event captioning from LiveVoice lets large audiences follow a session in their own language, on their phones or the venue's screens.

Press Inquiries

Johannes Wigand

hello [at] livevoice.io

