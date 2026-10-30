Kazakhstan's Ferroalloy Exports To Netherlands Rise 17% In Jan-Aug

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's ferroalloy exports to the Netherlands rose by 17.0% year-on-year in volume terms during January-August 2026, reaching 10,196 tonnes compared with 8,718 tonnes in the same period of 2025, according to Trend's calculations based on data from the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan.

In value terms, ferroalloy exports to the Netherlands grew by 7.27% year-on-year to $12.76 million from $11.90 million recorded in the first eight months of 2025.

In August 2026 alone, Kazakhstan shipped 2,241 tonnes of ferroalloys to the Netherlands, valued at $2.83 million.

In total, Kazakhstan exported 1.05 million tonnes of ferroalloys in January-August 2026, down 16.8% compared with 1.26 million tonnes in the same period of 2025.

In value terms, ferroalloy exports declined by 6.16% year-on-year to $1.36 billion from $1.45 billion. China remained the largest destination for Kazakh ferroalloys, receiving 631,220 tonnes worth $704.5 million during the first eight months of 2026.

Japan ranked second, importing 127,485 tonnes valued at $213.2 million.

In value terms, other major destinations included the United States, with 72,179 tonnes worth $135.7 million; Germany, with 28,042 tonnes worth $53.5 million; Russia, with 37,759 tonnes worth $47.7 million; Italy, with 20,716 tonnes worth $33.5 million; and South Korea, with 22,518 tonnes worth $31.3 million. Indonesia, Spain, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic were also among the main buyers.

In August 2026, Kazakhstan exported 102,127 tonnes of ferroalloys worth $145.49 million.

Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover reached $102.96 billion in January-August 2026, up 12.8% in nominal terms compared with the same period of 2025.

Exports totaled $60.39 billion, increasing by 19.5% in nominal terms, while imports reached $42.57 billion, up 4.5%.

Crude oil and crude oil products obtained from bituminous minerals accounted for 49.8% of Kazakhstan's exports in January-August 2026. Other major export commodities included refined copper and unwrought copper alloys (6.4%), radioactive chemical elements and radioactive isotopes (5.1%), copper ores and concentrates (4.4%), and ferroalloys (2.2%).

Passenger cars and other motor vehicles accounted for the largest share of imports, at 3.3%. Other major imported commodities included telephone equipment (2.7%), pharmaceutical products (2.5%), petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons (2.4%), and electric generating sets and rotary converters (2.2%).

Italy was Kazakhstan's largest export destination, accounting for 18% of exports, followed by China (17.6%), Russia (8.5%), Türkiye (7.9%), France (6.1%) and the Netherlands (5.9%).

Russia was Kazakhstan's largest import partner, accounting for 31% of imports, followed by China (29.8%), Germany (4.6%), the United States (3.9%), South Korea (2.5%) and Türkiye (2.1%).