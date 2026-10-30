Popjoy CEO Pete Ragias At 15Th LA Comic Con Seeking New Creators & Introducing Popjoy Webcomics Platform To Fans & Media

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Creator-first webcomics platform PopJoy CEO meeting artists, attendees, and press at L.A. Comic Con, October 30 to November 1, at Los Angeles Convention Center

- PopJoy Co-Founder & CEO Pete Ragias

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PopJoy, a webcomics platform built for comic creators, announced today that CEO Pete Ragias is attending the 15th Los Angeles Comic Con this weekend, October 30 to November 1, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Ragias is on the lookout for new creators and is using the show to introduce PopJoy to attendees, creators, and members of the media.

PopJoy gives webcomic creators a home where they can add a little“pop,” a touch of movement, to their hand-drawn panels, and where creators are monetized from the moment they publish. At Comic Con, Ragias will be connecting with artists and writers who are ready to share their stories with a growing audience, as well as with fans and press who want to learn more about the platform.

“Los Angeles Comic Con is where comics creators and fans come together, which makes it the right place to meet the people PopJoy was built for,” said Pete Ragias, CEO of PopJoy.“I'm here to listen to creators, hear their stories, and show them what a creator-first platform can look like.”

L.A. Comic Con arrived during National Arts and Humanities Month, a fitting time to celebrate the artists and storytellers behind the comics people love. It concludes during that same month and on Halloween, with a whimsical end to a tremendous formal start for the platform.

Who PopJoy Is Looking to Meet

Ragias invites comic creators, illustrators, and writers of every style and experience level to stop by, bring a sample of their work, and learn how to share their stories on PopJoy. Members of the media and attendees are also welcome to say hello, see the platform, and ask questions.

Find Pete Ragias by sending a message to the @PopJoy IG page. Interview requests from the media are welcome throughout the weekend.

About PopJoy

PopJoy is a San Francisco Bay Area technology company focused on empowering digital creators through a creator-first webcomic platform. By providing tools for digital storytelling, audience development, and monetization, PopJoy supports artists and storytellers in sharing their work and exploring new opportunities in the creative economy. popjoy

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PopJoy CEO Pete Ragias At 15th LA Comic Con Seeking New Creators & Introducing PopJoy webcomics platform to Fans & Media News Provided By Bravo Story October 30, 2026, 23:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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