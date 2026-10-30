Norwegian Actor Will Lerberg And US Filmmaker David Ezell Celebrate Amazing Week Of International Film Festival Honors

Lerberg and Ezell moments after winning in London

The Occam's Beard poster with the added laurels from the Austin Film Festival

David Ezell poses in front of the Bowery Film Festival's step-and-repeat after winning Best Short Screenplay for Occam's Beard.

Screenplay by David Ezell receives five honors as Camelback Films explores Oslo and London production locations for feature film starring Will Lerberg.

- David EzellNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- **NEW YORK, NY - October 30, 2026** - *Occam's Beard*, the award-winning psychological thriller written and directed by David Ezell, has added five new honors to its growing international record in a remarkable week of recognition from film festivals and screenplay competitions in the United States and the United Kingdom.The screenplay earned three Best Short Screenplay awards, a Gold Medal for Best Screenplay, and recognition in the prestigious 2026 Austin Film Festival Screenplay Competition.The latest honors include:- **Austin Film Festival** - 2026 Screenplay Competition Second Rounder- **London Night Film Festival** - Winner, Best Short Screenplay- **Bowery Film Festival** - Winner, Best Short Screenplay- **Soho International CINEVERSE Screenplay Awards** - Gold Screenplay Award (Second Place)- **Muzzle Awards** - Winner, Best Short ScriptThe recognition at the Austin Film Festival is particularly significant, as its screenplay competition is widely regarded as one of the premier competitions in the film industry. The Gold Screenplay Award at Soho International CINEVERSE is also noteworthy because short and feature-length screenplays compete together for the honor, placing *Occam's Beard* second in a field encompassing both formats.### A Special Evening in LondonThe week's recognition included a trip to London, where Ezell attended the London Night Film Festival awards ceremony on October 22 at Everyman King's Cross alongside Norwegian actor/associate producer Will Lerberg, who stars as JP in the film. The two were together when *Occam's Beard* was announced as the winner of Best Short Screenplay.“Because of our schedules and the expense of international travel, neither Will nor I had been able to attend any of the previous awards ceremonies,” Ezell explained.“London was our first opportunity to attend one together, and the experience was extraordinary. Winning an award is always wonderful, but meeting the people who make these festivals possible, as well as our fellow nominees, was really the highlight. There's something special about being part of that community in person.”Ezell subsequently attended the Bowery Film Festival in New York, and he and Lerberg are planning to attend the European Short Film Festival in Oslo this December.The new honors follow an impressive series of previous achievements, including Best New Screenwriter at the Big Apple Film Festival and additional recognition from screenplay competitions and festivals in Europe, Asia, and the United States.### A Psychological Thriller About Identity and the People We Love*Occam's Beard* tells the story of JP Ellison, a former child television star who becomes convinced that his longtime psychiatrist has been replaced by an impostor. Their encounter unfolds into a psychological confrontation involving identity, memory, grief, and the sometimes fragile foundations of human relationships.Drawing on Ezell's professional experience as a psychotherapist, the story explores the profound uncertainty of discovering that someone familiar may no longer be the person we thought we knew.In recognizing Ezell with its Best Short Script Award, the Chicago Script Awards described him as a "compelling new voice in psychological storytelling."### From Award-Winning Short to International FeatureThe recent London visit also provided an opportunity to advance development of the feature-length adaptation of *Occam's Beard*. While attending the London Night Film Festival, Ezell met with actors and directors to explore potential collaborations UK talent on the forthcoming production.Although both the short and feature versions of *Occam's Beard* are set in New York City, Ezell is considering relocating the feature's setting and production to Oslo and London, opening up new creative and production possibilities for the psychological thriller.Norwegian actor Will Lerberg, a graduate of the acclaimed American Academy of Dramatic Arts, stars in the short film and will reprise the leading role in the feature-length adaptation. Lerberg, who has multiple screen and stage credits in New York, also serves as associate producer of the short and feature films.The feature is being developed by Camelback Films, with discussions underway regarding casting, creative collaborators, and potential production locations.### About Camelback FilmsCamelback Films is a New York-based independent film production company dedicated to developing distinctive narrative and documentary projects. Its current projects include *Occam's Beard* and the feature documentary *Paper Moon Rise*.**Media Contact**David EzellCamelback Films...

David Ezell

Camelback Films

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Norwegian Actor Will Lerberg and US Filmmaker David Ezell Celebrate Amazing Week of International Film Festival Honors News Provided By Camelback Films October 30, 2026, 23:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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