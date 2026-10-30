SSU Detains Suspect Accused Of Guiding Russian Strikes On Defense Plants And Military Units In Khmelnytskyi Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the SSU said this in a statement.

According to the investigation, the man“guided combined enemy strikes on military units, defense plants and postal terminals.”

According to investigators, in preparation for the attacks, he“walked around the regional center and its outskirts, where, under the guise of making phone calls, he filmed the locations of potential 'targets.'”

SSU officers detained the suspect while he was conducting additional reconnaissance near one of the strategically important facilities.

“It has been established that the agent carried out assignments from the FSB after being recruited as a local unemployed man who had previously been convicted of drug possession. He came to the attention of the Russian intelligence service while looking for work through Telegram channels. After being recruited, he tracked the locations of defense industry enterprises and the permanent deployment sites of Ukrainian troops. He then 'switched' to identifying the coordinates of logistics hubs and sorting terminals operated by postal companies. He stored the data he collected on his smartphone in the form of marked locations on electronic maps,” the SSU said.

According to the SSU, a mobile phone containing evidence of his work for Russia was found during searches of the suspect's premises.

SSU investigators served the man with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is being held in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Kharkiv resident sentenced to 15 years in prison for setting fire to Ukrzaliznytsia relay cabinets

As reported by Ukrinform, a court sentenced two Russian agents exposed for carrying out an act of sabotage in Odesa in February last year to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.