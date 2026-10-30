Option 1 Builders Backs Every Artificial Turf Installation In Los Angeles With A 15-Year Warranty

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Artificial Turf Installation Los Angeles

Artificial Turf Installation

Encino-based licensed contractor Option 1 Builders puts a 15-year turf warranty in writing on every artificial turf installation across Los Angeles County.

- Eli, Owner, Option 1 BuildersLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Option 1 Builders, a licensed California general building contractor based in Encino, now backs every artificial turf installation it completes in Los Angeles with a 15-year turf warranty, written into each project scope before work begins.The warranty applies to residential artificial turf installations across Los Angeles County, including the San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita, Beverly Hills, Pasadena, Calabasas, Malibu, Hidden Hills, and Pacific Palisades. The company installs front and back yard lawns, pet turf, playground turf, and backyard putting greens.Artificial turf has become a common replacement for thirsty lawns in Los Angeles, but homeowners often find that a low price per square foot leaves out the work that decides how long a lawn lasts. Installed artificial turf in the Los Angeles area typically costs about $8 to $20 per square foot, and the difference is usually in demolition, grading, and the compacted rock base under the turf."Most turf problems we get called to fix come from what is under the turf, not the turf itself," said Eli, owner of Option 1 Builders. "We build every lawn on a compacted, draining base and put the 15-year warranty in writing, so homeowners know exactly what they are getting before we start."Each Option 1 Builders installation follows the same process: removal of the existing lawn and soil, grading so water drains away from the home, a weed barrier, a compacted crushed rock base, seamed and secured turf, and infill. Homeowners receive a free on-site walkthrough and a written, line-by-line scope.The company also builds the work that often goes with a new lawn, including paver patios and walkways, driveway pavers, retaining walls, yard drainage, and front yard landscaping, so turf and hardscape can be planned and built as one project.Homeowners comparing options can review current Los Angeles pricing in the company's guide to artificial turf installation cost, or learn more about its artificial turf installation service in Los Angeles.About Option 1 BuildersOption 1 Builders is a licensed California general building contractor (CSLB #1122918) located at 16400 Ventura Blvd, Suite 319, Encino, CA 91436. The company installs artificial turf, putting greens, pavers, retaining walls, and yard drainage across Los Angeles County and holds a 5.0 Google rating. Free estimates are available at option1buildersinc or by calling 818-297-2475.

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Option 1 Builders

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Option 1 Builders Backs Every Artificial Turf Installation in Los Angeles With a 15-Year Warranty News Provided By RanKnight October 30, 2026, 23:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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