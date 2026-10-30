Michael Douglas Chuffed On His Reunion With Glenn Close

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 31 (IANS) Veteran Hollywood actor Michael Douglas recently had a reunion with actress-singer Glenn Close on the latest episode of 'The Graham Norton Show'.

On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself with Glenn Close. In the picture, he can be seen blushing while the singer gives him a peck on the cheeks.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he lauded the actress-singer and cherished their reunion.

He wrote,“One helluva reunion with my 'Fatal Attraction' co-star and dear friend @glennclose on The Graham Norton Show! What a treat to be together again while celebrating my book One Helluva Ride! Thank you @grahnort and for one helluva week”.

Michael Douglas and Glenn Close share one of Hollywood's most enduring friendships, forged while working together on the 1987 psychological thriller 'Fatal Attraction'. In the film, Michael essayed the role of Dan Gallagher, a married attorney, while Close portrayed Alex Forrest, the woman who becomes dangerously obsessed with him after a brief affair.

The film became a massive box-office success, and earned 6 Academy Award nominations, including Best Actress for Glenn Close. Their other professional association includes the 2011 film 'The Benefit of the Doubt?'. Despite their limited collaborations, the two have remained close friends for nearly four decades.

The actress-singer has described the actor as a great friend, while he has publicly praised her performance and supported her theatre work, including her Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard. They earlier attended the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, presenting together and reminiscing about their iconic collaboration.