Zelensky: Russia Fired 17 Ballistic Missiles Overnight, Took No Steps Toward De-Escalation In Energy Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state stated this in his nightly video address.

"Every day, unfortunately, they hit our energy infrastructure, causing extensive damage. Russia's operation against our power generation, our energy grids, and our energy interconnections continues. We are shooting down a significant number of Russian Shaheds, but, unfortunately, not all of them. And ballistic missiles are more difficult to deal with. Seventeen ballistic missiles were launched overnight. A tough challenge, especially when Patriot missiles are in such short supply," Zelensky said.

He noted that throughout the day, energy workers and specialists from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine had been working in Dnipro, Kyiv and the Kyiv region, as well as in other cities and communities, dealing with the aftermath of the attacks and restoring electricity supplies.

"Unfortunately, Dnipro came under repeated strikes throughout the day, including again this evening. The energy infrastructure was hit, and the railway station was hit again as well. Unfortunately, additional emergency power outages have been introduced. We have the personnel and equipment needed for restoration. In Kyiv and the region, in the Chernihiv region, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Sumy regions – restoration work must proceed promptly everywhere. Today, Russian ballistic missiles also struck the Poltava region. Kremenchuk. Our oil refining infrastructure was targeted. The Russians have not taken a single step toward energy de-escalation. They continue to carry out terrorist strikes against our cities," Zelensky said.

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At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine would continue working with all its partners to strengthen air defense and secure ammunition for F-16 fighter jets.

"We are preparing new decisions in the near future," the head of state said.

As reported, Russian attacks caused extensive damage to energy infrastructure in Kyiv, the Kyiv region and the Dnipropetrovsk region. It will take time to fully restore electricity supplies, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said.

Emergency power cuts are being implemented in the Dnipropetrovsk region following the Russian attack.