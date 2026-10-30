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Russian Drone Strikes House In Sumy Region, Woman Injured

Russian Drone Strikes House In Sumy Region, Woman Injured


Date: 2026-10-30 07:12:03

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Sumy City Military Administration Head Serhii Kryvosheienko reported this on Telegram.

"A woman, the owner of the property, was injured when a Russian FPV drone struck her home in the Stetskivka district," the statement said.

Read also: Two State Emergency Service bomb disposal experts killed during demining operation in Sumy region

She sustained multiple injuries and is receiving medical treatment.

According to Kryvosheienko, the FPV drone strike also set the house on fire. Emergency services worked at the scene, and efforts are now underway to deal with the aftermath.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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