Russian Attack Knocks Out Power At Critical Infrastructure Facilities In Kyiv, Disrupts Water Supply
"Following a Russian strike that knocked out power at several critical infrastructure facilities, water pressure in the capital's supply system has dropped, and the system is currently experiencing disruptions," he wrote, adding that energy workers were working to restore power.Read also: Explosion reported in Kyiv apartment building – police
Earlier, the mayor reported a strike on a critical infrastructure facility.
DTEK said the attack had also left parts of the Obolonskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi and Podilskyi districts without electricity. Scheduled power outage timetables are currently not in effect in these districts.
"Energy workers in the capital are already working at the damaged sites to restore the equipment as quickly as possible and bring electricity back to Kyiv residents," the company said.
Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment