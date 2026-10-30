Embrace Digital And Financial Literacy, Says Minister Smith

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Senator Dominic Smith, minister of public administration and artificial intelligence, is urging young people to strengthen their digital and financial literacy to capitalise on opportunities in an increasingly technology-driven global economy.

Speaking at the Final Round and Prize-Giving Ceremony of the National Investing Debate Competition 2026, held at the government Campus Plaza in Port of Spain, minister Smith highlighted the importance of financial literacy and understanding developments reshaping modern finance, including virtual assets, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology.

Senator Smith commended the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) for providing a platform to educate young people on the opportunities and risks associated with virtual assets, while congratulating participants for the research, critical thinking and preparation demonstrated throughout the competition, “Let your preparation do the work. Do not be intimidated by the pace of change.”

The senator noted that advancements in AI, blockchain and digital financial systems are transforming traditional finance and creating new opportunities globally. While acknowledging that technological change can be intimidating, he stressed the importance of continuous learning and adaptation.

Minister Smith also emphasised the need to prepare young people in small island developing states such as Trinidad and Tobago with the knowledge and confidence to participate meaningfully in global financial markets:

“The skills you develop today will change the way in which you engage with the world, and it will benefit you,” he told participants while encouraging young people to conduct research, strengthen their digital and financial literacy and approach emerging technologies with an informed understanding of both their opportunities and risks.

Turning to the government's digital transformation agenda, he explained that the ministry of public administration and artificial intelligence is working to modernise the public service, reduce bureaucracy and use technology to make interactions with the government simpler, faster, and more accessible for citizens. He emphasised that digital transformation is ultimately about improving how government serves citizens while creating opportunities for greater participation in the digital economy.

Minister Smith concluded by encouraging young people to embrace lifelong learning and become informed, responsible participants in shaping Trinidad and Tobago's digital and financial future.