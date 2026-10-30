Barbados Eliminates Mother-To-Child Transmission Of HIV

GENEVA / WASHINGTON – Barbados has eliminated mother-to-child transmission of HIV as a public health problem, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced, marking a major public health milestone resulting from years of sustained efforts to ensure babies are born free of HIV.

“I congratulate Barbados on protecting a generation of children from HIV,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general.“Barbados has shown what universal health coverage looks like in practice: free services for every pregnant woman, regardless of nationality, and care that respects her rights and privacy. With 15 countries and territories in the Americas now recognised, the region continues to show the world the way.”

Barbados now joins a group of 26 countries and territories worldwide recognised by WHO for eliminating mother-to-child transmission (EMTCT) of HIV, syphilis or hepatitis B, or for being on track to achieve it. Fifteen are in the Americas, making the region the global leader in these achievements.

Certification by WHO follows an independent assessment confirming that Barbados met the global targets on elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. From 2022 to 2024, no new HIV infections resulting from mother-to-child transmission were reported among infants born in Barbados.

“Barbados has shown that eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV is possible when women and children have access to quality health services without barriers,” said Dr Jarbas Barbosa, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and WHO regional director for the Americas.“This achievement means that children are born free of HIV and that women living with HIV can access the care and treatment they need. It is a proud moment for Barbados, the Caribbean, and the global effort to end AIDS in children.”

The assessment found consistently high coverage across the board: 98 percent of pregnant women received antenatal care, 98 percent were tested for HIV, and 98% of pregnant women living with HIV received antiretroviral treatment during the three-year period.

“This is incredible for us, and it allows us to be able to see our children living their full, best lives. It allows mothers to be able to have the benefit of treatment during pregnancy, before treatment, but also, it means that we're able to ensure that we have a healthier population, and we're able to join the other countries around the globe that have also equally been able to achieve this historic milestone,” said Lisa Cummins, minister of health and wellness of Barbados.

A long-standing collaboration between the government of Barbados, PAHO/WHO and other partners to strengthen HIV services, surveillance and quality of care has made this achievement possible.

Robert Benes, regional director of UNICEF, Latin America and the Caribbean:

“The Elimination of vertical transmission of HIV implies that in Barbados, a diagnosis of HIV during pregnancy no longer has to mean transmission to a child. It means that testing, treatment and care have reached the women and families who need them.”

Luisa Cabal, regional director, UNAIDS Latin America and the Caribbean:

“UNAIDS is delighted to share in the success of your work and leadership as healthcare workers, people living with HIV, civil society and the technical and political leaders who have helped ensure that every woman can receive the treatment and care they need so HIV is not passed on to their baby. We are overjoyed that Barbados has now been certified. This is a record that reflects political commitment, technical and community leadership and investment in integrated health services grounded in human rights and gender equality. UNAIDS commends PAHO for its leadership in the region and all partners at the country and regional levels who have been supporting these efforts.”