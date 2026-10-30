France's Debt Crisis Could Become Europe's Inflation Crisis

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France's debt crisis threatens to fuel inflation across Europe

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Diego Faßnacht reports that France's fiscal stress could become a broader euro-area inflation problem if ECB intervention to contain sovereign yields weakens confidence in the currency. With imported energy already driving price pressures, the risk is that protecting indebted governments comes increasingly at the expense of the euro's purchasing power.

Fukuda's legacy and the value of good relations with China

Scott Foster reports that former Japanese premier Yasuo Fukuda's death highlights the fading influence of Japanese political voices favoring stable relations with China. His legacy contrasts sharply with Sanae Takaichi's harder line on Taiwan and security, underscoring how much Tokyo's approach to Beijing has shifted toward confrontation.

Russia sees an opening for a broader reset with Washington

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James Davis reports that Moscow sees growing scope for a broader economic and security reset with Washington as some Western governments reconsider how far Ukraine should dominate relations with Russia. The Kremlin is exploring sanctions relief, joint commercial projects and new security arrangements even as prospects for a Ukraine settlement remain poor.

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