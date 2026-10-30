CVMR Advances Mineral Processing And Refining Program In The Central African Republic

CVMR Centrafrique's team at Bangui - From Left to right: Dr. Clarisse Ndjungu, General Manager, CVMR (DRC), Rick Adams, Chief Financial Officer, Kamran Khozan, Chairman and CEO, Dr. Poly Mutombo, President (African Operations), Dominique Tshibangu, Manage

CVMR launches a 25-year partnership with the Central African Republic to advance mineral exploration, domestic refining, and high-value metal production.

- CVMR CorporationWA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CVMR Corporation, through its subsidiary CVMR Centrafrique, has formally launched a comprehensive mineral exploration, development, processing, and refining program in the Central African Republic (CAR), marking a significant milestone in its strategic partnership with the country's government.Spearheaded by President Faustin-Archange Touadéra and the Minister of Mines and Geology, the 25-year partnership aims to advance sustainable mineral development, industrialization, and domestic economic value creation.Officially presented at a press conference in Bangui on October 24, 2026, the initiative seeks to move beyond traditional raw mineral exports by establishing local processing, advanced refining, and production capabilities for high-value metals and precision-engineered components.### An Integrated Approach to Mineral DevelopmentCVMR's strategy encompasses geological identification, resource assessment, exploration, mining development, mineral processing, and advanced metallurgical refining.The objective is to establish industrial capabilities that allow the Central African Republic to retain greater economic value from its mineral resources while strengthening its participation in international critical mineral supply chains.CVMR's proprietary vapor metallurgy and chemical vapor deposition technologies enable the production of high-purity metals, metal powders, nano-powders, advanced alloys, superalloys, and near-net-shape metal components.These technologies can be adapted to different mineral feedstocks, subject to technical assessments of mineralogy, processing requirements, and commercial feasibility.### Phased Development and Energy InfrastructureThe program will advance through geological evaluation, resource quantification, feasibility studies, project development, and industrial deployment.The configuration, capacity, and scale of processing and refining facilities will depend on resource characteristics, infrastructure, energy availability, transportation logistics, financing, and project viability.To support future industrial operations, CVMR has secured arrangements for its anticipated electricity requirements through three diversified energy sources. These arrangements are intended to provide a foundation for reliable operations and the long-term competitiveness of domestically refined products.Local Employment and Technology TransferWorkforce development and technology transfer are central components of the initiative.Planned processing and refining operations are expected to create opportunities for skilled employment, vocational training, apprenticeships, and supporting industries.CVMR aims to prepare Central African engineers, geologists, metallurgists, technicians, and other professionals to participate directly in the country's developing mineral processing and advanced manufacturing sectors.These efforts are intended to establish sustainable technical expertise, strengthen domestic industrial capabilities, and support long-term economic development.Strengthening Global Critical Mineral Supply ChainsThe initiative reflects a broader shift among mineral-producing countries toward domestic refining and downstream manufacturing rather than relying primarily on raw material exports.For the Central African Republic, developing these capabilities offers opportunities to increase domestic value retention, expand employment, and strengthen industrial infrastructure.CVMR's long-term strategy emphasizes producing high-value, end-user metal products for strategic industries, including the Canadian and United States defense industrial bases, aerospace, energy, electronics, and advanced manufacturing.By combining the country's mineral resources with CVMR's advanced metallurgical technologies, the program aims to support more diversified and resilient critical mineral supply chains for North American and allied industries.Building on Previous Geological CooperationThe initiative builds upon earlier cooperation between CVMR and Central African Republic authorities involving geological assessment, satellite-based mineral identification, and resource mapping.In December 2025, the country's Ministry of Defense authorized satellite-based geoscientific exploration and mineral cartography activities supporting CVMR's assessment of national mineral potential.These activities aim to improve geological information, identify prospective deposits, and support informed investment decisions.CVMR will continue collaborating with government authorities, technical partners, and relevant stakeholders as the program progresses from exploration and resource assessment toward mining development, domestic refining, and industrial implementation.About CVMR CorporationCVMR Corporation is a privately held advanced metallurgical technology company headquartered in Toronto, Canada.The company develops proprietary vapor metallurgy technologies for mineral extraction, refining, purification, and the manufacture of high-purity metals, powders, nano-powders, advanced alloys, and precision-engineered near-net-shape products.Operating internationally across mining, refining, engineering, and advanced manufacturing, CVMR serves strategic industries including defense, aerospace, energy, and electronics.Through its 25-year partnership with the Government of the Central African Republic, CVMR aims to establish an integrated mineral-to-metal value chain supporting domestic industrialization, technology transfer, skilled employment, and critical mineral supply requirements for North American defense industries.

Kiana Kianara

CVMR Corporation

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CVMR Advances Mineral Processing and Refining Program in the Central African Republic News Provided By CVMR Corporation October 30, 2026, 22:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Mining Industry



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