Port Everglades CEO Outlines $1.7 Billion In Potential Cruise Investments

Joseph Morris discusses port modernization, evolving cruise itineraries and industry partnerships in FCCA Leadership Series

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Port Everglades is eyeing $1.7 billion in potential cruise-related investments over the next 20 years to modernize infrastructure, improve passenger experiences and strengthen its position as a leading cruise homeport.Joseph Morris, CEO and port director of Port Everglades, outlined the port's long-term vision during a conversation with Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) President Adam Ceserano in the latest episode of the FCCA Leadership Series.The port's potential projects include cruise terminal modernization, reconstruction of an older terminal, improvements to wharves and berthing facilities, upgraded passenger loading bridges, parking garages and roadway enhancements.Morris said the investments will help the port respond to changing cruise itineraries, particularly the growth of private island destinations and shorter voyages that generate more frequent vessel turnarounds. These trends, he said, are increasing demand for parking and requiring more efficient management of passenger and traffic flows.He emphasized the importance of ensuring a seamless experience for travelers while pointing to Port Everglades' proximity to the Caribbean, organizational culture and customer service as competitive advantages.“We're a landlord port, yes, but we are in the service industry,” Morris said.Beyond infrastructure, he underscored the value of strong industry relationships in supporting the port's long-term growth and competitiveness.“At the end of the day, our business is about the ships. It's about the relationships, it's about the partnerships, and it's about the friendships,” he said.Morris also highlighted FCCA's role in fostering collaboration and connecting cruise industry decision-makers.“Every FCCA event I've been to has provided for those opportunities to connect with like-minded people who have great energy and are excited and passionate about the cruise industry,” he said.Reflecting on his career, Morris discussed his transition into cruise tourism after 23 years primarily in cargo operations. He described his leadership philosophy as centered on coaching, curiosity and continuous improvement, while also encouraging young professionals to embrace new opportunities, ask questions and build networks of people who both support and challenge them.The FCCA Leadership Series features conversations with cruise industry leaders about emerging trends, operational priorities, industry partnerships and the experiences shaping their careers.Watch the FCCA Leadership Series conversation with Joseph Morris and Adam Ceserano: .About Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA)Created in 1972, FCCA is a nonprofit trade organization representing the shared interests of the cruise industry and destinations' private and public sectors. For more information, visit F-CCA and @FCCAupdates on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Bevan Springer

Marketplace Excellence

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Port Everglades CEO outlines $1.7 billion in potential cruise investments News Provided By Marketplace Excellence October 30, 2026, 22:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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