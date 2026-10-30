Jacob Milner, founder and CEO of HVAC SEO and former Royal Marines Commando

Jacob Milner during his Royal Marines service, 2014 to 2023

How AI Platforms Align with Google Search (Query Dependant).

HVAC SEO gives HVAC contractors in the US and UK local SEO and AI SEO in one package, so they show up on Google, Google Maps and AI tools like ChatGPT.

- Jacob Milner, Founder and CEO, HVAC SEOLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jacob Milner, a former Royal Marines Commando and electronic warfare specialist, has launched HVAC SEO, a local SEO and AI SEO company for HVAC contractors in the United States and United Kingdom.HVAC SEO helps heating, ventilation and air conditioning companies get found in three places homeowners search: Google Search, Google Maps and AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity. Local SEO and AI SEO are delivered together in one package.Why AI search matters for HVAC companiesHomeowners can now ask an AI tool who to call when their heating or air conditioning breaks. The AI gives a short list of company names, not a page of links. Companies that are not on that short list are easy to miss.In a pilot study, Jacob Milner asked 11 AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude and Google AI Mode, for the best AC repair company in Columbus, Ohio. The platforms named 67 companies between them. Nearly 8 in 10 were named by just one platform. Only one company was named by most of them."The AI answer is a short list, and most HVAC companies are not on it," said Jacob Milner, founder and CEO of HVAC SEO. "The good news is that the signals AI reads can be fixed: consistent business details, clear service pages, real reviews and mentions on trusted sites. That is the work we do."HVAC SEO is now growing the pilot into the HVAC AI Visibility Index, which will track which HVAC companies AI platforms recommend across cities in the United States and United Kingdom.From the Royal Marines to AI searchJacob Milner was born in Torquay, Devon. He joined the Royal Marines in 2014, passed out of training with 183 Troop, and served as a Royal Marines Commando and electronic warfare specialist until 2023.After leaving the Royal Marines, he moved into e-commerce and then SEO, training through Nathan Gotch's GotchSEO Academy. In April 2024 he founded EpicEdits, an AI SEO agency for private aviation. In 2026 he founded HVAC SEO to bring the same approach to HVAC contractors.Jacob Milner also hosts the HVAC Marketing Masterclass podcast and the Private Aviation Mastermind podcast.How HVAC SEO worksLocal SEO: Google Business Profile, citations, reviews, and service and city pages.AI SEO: making an HVAC company easy for ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Google AI to find, trust and recommend.HVAC contractors can get a free growth plan at hvacseo.About HVAC SEOHVAC SEO is a local SEO and AI SEO company for HVAC contractors in the United States and United Kingdom. Jacob Milner founded HVAC SEO in 2026. HVAC SEO helps heating and cooling companies get found on Google Search, Google Maps and AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity. Working with Jacob Milner starts from $2,000 a month, with local SEO and AI SEO delivered together. More at hvacseo.About Jacob MilnerJacob Milner is an AI SEO and local SEO specialist based in London and Devon, United Kingdom. He is the founder and CEO of HVAC SEO, which provides local SEO and AI SEO for HVAC companies, and EpicEdits, an AI SEO agency for private aviation. Before SEO, Jacob Milner served as a Royal Marines Commando and electronic warfare specialist from 2014 to 2023. He hosts the HVAC Marketing Masterclass and Private Aviation Mastermind podcasts.

Jacob Milner

HVAC SEO

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Former Royal Marines Commando Jacob Milner Launches HVAC SEO for AI Search News Provided By EpicEdits October 30, 2026, 22:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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