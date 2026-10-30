TYT Announces 10+ Hours Of Live Midterm Election Coverage, Including National Simulcasts On C-SPAN 2 And Substack

TYT Live Coverage

The Young Turks' special election-night coverage begins Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, featuring Cenk Uygur, Ana Kasparian, John Iadarola & special guests.

- Praveen Singh, Chief Business Officer LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As voters head to the polls on Tuesday, November 3, TYT Network is preparing more than 10 hours of live programming covering the 2026 midterm elections, culminating in a special election-night broadcast of The Young Turks beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and continuing throughout the night.The network's coverage will reach audiences nationwide through a major partnership with C-SPAN, which will simulcast The Young Turks election-night coverage on C-SPAN 2. TYT's election-day programming will also be simulcast on Substack's 2026 Election Hub, extending the network's live coverage to another major destination for political news and analysis.With control of Congress and critical state offices at stake, TYT will bring together its signature political commentary, real-time election results, analysis, and reporting from key battlegrounds."These partnerships with C-SPAN and Substack represent an exciting opportunity to bring TYT's independent journalism to new audiences on election night," said Praveen Singh, Chief Business Officer of TYT. "I'm especially proud of our extraordinary programming team and the dedicated staff who make this coverage possible. Since our founding in 2002, TYT has been committed to giving audiences an independent perspective on the elections shaping our country. These partnerships are a testament to the quality of our work and the people who have built and sustained that commitment for more than two decades."In a significant expansion of its election-night programming, C-SPAN will simulcast The Young Turks on C-SPAN 2, bringing TYT's independent political commentary to a national public-affairs television audience.Announcing the partnership, C-SPAN CEO Sam Feist called it an "exciting new collaboration." C-SPAN "will bring the energy, insights, and perspectives of two prominent YouTube Creators to its television audiences on Election Night." In addition to traditional Election Night coverage on C-SPAN, the C-SPAN Networks will simulcast the YouTube livestreams of TYT LIVE on C-SPAN 2; and a prominent conservative creator LIVE on C-SPAN 3. "Representing different ends of the political spectrum, these programs will offer their own takes on the results, reactions, and developments throughout the night, bringing fresh perspectives to C-SPAN's election coverage," Feist said.The partnership connects C-SPAN's longstanding commitment to public affairs programming with TYT's more than two decades of independent political journalism and pioneering digital news coverage. The collaboration will introduce TYT's distinctive election analysis to additional television audiences while giving viewers another way to follow the results and their implications.The election-night simulcast on C-SPAN 2 begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Tuesday, November 3.Watch the video announcing TYT's C-SPAN partnership.TYT's November 3 programming will span more than 10 hours, beginning with its regularly scheduled live shows and transitioning into dedicated election-night coverage as polls close across the country.Tuesday, November 3 - Live Programming Schedule1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT - The Damage Report with John Iadarola: Live political news, election developments and analysis leading into the evening's results.2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT - Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey: Live commentary and analysis examining the political issues, candidates and communities at the center of the midterms.6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT - The Young Turks with Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian: The network's flagship news and political commentary program begins at its regularly scheduled time.7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - The Young Turks Election Night Special: Cenk Uygur, Ana Kasparian and John Iadarola leadTYT's dedicated election-night broadcast, featuring live results, analysis, guest panelists and reporting from the field as races are called across the country. Coverage will continue throughout the night.The special election-night coverage will feature guest panelists David Shuster, Jayar Jackson, Brett Erlich and more, bringing additional perspectives to the developing results.Former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner will report live from Michigan, providing on-the-ground updates and analysis as election results unfold in the state.The election-night special will follow key Senate, House and gubernatorial races, examining not only which candidates win but what the outcomes mean for voters, public policy and the direction of the country."These midterms will decide whether this country moves forward or gets dragged backward, and the corporate networks are going to cover it like a horse race for insiders," said TYT founder and host of The Young Turks, Cenk Uygur. "We're not doing that. We're going to tell you who's fighting for you, who's selling you out, and what it means for your life. Real perspectives, presented honestly."TYT's live election-day programming begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, November 3, with The Damage Report. The Young Turks begins at its regularly scheduled 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT, with dedicated election-night coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and continuing throughout the night.Audiences can watch through:Digital streaming: TYT, YouTube, Substack, and Twitch.Connected television: Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Prime Video, Amazon Fire TV, LG TV and other platforms carrying TYT Network. YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, as well as DIRECTV Stream and other platforms carrying C-SPAN 2.Cable and satellite television: C-SPAN 2, simulcasting The Young Turks election-night coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Available through providers like Xfinity, Spectrum, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, and DISH Network.Election Hub: Substack's 2026 Midterms Hub, simulcasting TYT's live election-day programming and election-night special.Election Recap - Wednesday, November 4For audiences who prefer to catch up on demand, TYT will also release detailed election recaps on Wednesday morning, November 4, through its podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Podcasts, and other major podcast platforms.

Julie Avancena

TYT

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TYT Announces 10+ Hours of Live Midterm Election Coverage, Including National Simulcasts on C-SPAN 2 and Substack News Provided By TYT October 30, 2026, 22:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics



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