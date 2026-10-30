Pixelpupil Expands Its Compliance And Safety Course Library For U.S. Employers

PixelPupil Compliance Training

PixelPupil Learning Management System

New English and Spanish courses on workplace conduct, safety, cybersecurity, healthcare privacy, financial compliance and transportation, at US$11.95 each

- Shalin Shukla, Founder of PixelPupilSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PixelPupil, an online compliance training and learning management platform, today announced an expansion of its course library for U.S. employers. The new courses went live on October 23, 2026 and are available in English and Spanish on the web and in the PixelPupil iOS and Android apps.Employers face training expectations that differ by state, by industry and by job. The new library is organized so that an HR, safety or compliance manager can find training by state, by industry or by role, assign it to the right employees and supervisors, and keep the completion records in one place.What is newThe expansion adds courses in these areas, among others:Workplace conduct: sexual harassment prevention for Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, and New York State and City, plus courses for Illinois restaurants and bars and for Virginia government contractors.Healthcare and privacy: HIPAA privacy and security awareness, Texas medical privacy, Medicare fraud, waste and abuse, and nursing facility resident-abuse prevention.Cybersecurity: a general cybersecurity awareness course with supplements for the FTC Safeguards Rule, Massachusetts data security regulations and New York DFS Part 500, along with telecommunications (CPNI) and maritime cybersecurity courses.Workplace safety: hazard communication, lockout/tagout, fall protection, respiratory protection, confined spaces, forklifts, hearing conservation, emergency action and fire safety, and heat illness prevention with versions for California, Maryland, Oregon and Washington. Also workplace violence prevention for New York retailers and Texas healthcare employers, and isolated worker protection for Washington.Financial crime and compliance: anti-money laundering courses for money services businesses, banks and credit unions, casinos, insurers and broker-dealers, plus elder financial exploitation and identity theft red flags.Transportation: DOT reasonable-suspicion training for supervisors, FTA and FAA drug and alcohol courses, hazardous materials employee training and airline human trafficking awareness.Federal contractors and campuses: privacy, ethics and compliance, trafficking in persons, drug-free workplace and hiring-process courses for federal contractors, and Clery Act and VAWA training for campuses.Each course combines text, audio narration, scenarios and a quiz, and ends with a downloadable certificate. Administrators add employees one at a time or by spreadsheet import, assign courses, set a 30-day deadline with reminders, and follow progress on a dashboard. Each course credit unlocks one course for one person. How the platform works is described at"Our aim is to make it simple for an employer to find the course that fits their state and their workplace, give it to the right people in English or Spanish, and see who has finished," said Shalin Shukla, founder of PixelPupil.Availability and pricingThe courses are available now at Pricing is US$11.95 per course credit, with no subscription. A free demo is available on the PixelPupil website.Notes to editorsThe courses are general training. They are not legal advice, they are not approved or endorsed by any government agency, and completing one does not by itself make an employer compliant. Employers still provide their own policies, procedures and workplace-specific training.Audio narration uses synthetic (text-to-speech) voices; on-screen text accompanies the audio.Screenshots and a walkthrough of the platform are available on request. A logo and a product screenshot can be downloaded from the Press Room atAbout PixelPupilPixelPupil is an online compliance and safety training platform and learning management system for employers. It is developed by Morpheous, a product development company founded by Shalin Shukla that has built software products for startups and enterprises since 2011. Learn more at

Shalin Shukla

PixelPupil

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PixelPupil Expands Its Compliance and Safety Course Library for U.S. Employers News Provided By PixelPupil October 30, 2026, 22:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.