Beachside Rehab Highlights Relapse Prevention In Its Addiction Treatment Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Florida treatment center explains how detox, inpatient care, outpatient therapy on Hutchinson Island and aftercare help clients prevent relapse.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, traditionally observed in October, Beachside Rehab is describing how its drug and alcohol program is set up to prevent relapse and keep substance use from getting worse.The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration estimated in its 2025 National Survey on Drug Use and Health that 44.6 million people aged 12 or older had a substance use disorder in the past year. Among them, 86.4 percent, or 38.5 million people, went without treatment or any other services for their substance use. Beachside encourages people to enter treatment early, since an earlier start in rehab can make treatment more effective and longer lasting.Group therapy follows a four- to five-week program with a different recovery goal each week, including one on recovery and relapse prevention. The same licensed primary therapists who see clients one-on-one lead the groups, so clients have daily contact with their own therapist. Inpatient clients get Relapse Prevention Therapy, which uses principles of cognitive behavioral therapy to help them identify triggers and manage their feelings when cravings arise. When appropriate, families take part in weekly family therapy, in person or by phone.Beachside treats depression, anxiety, PTSD and trauma in the same plan as substance use through its dual diagnosis treatment, because each condition can make the other worse. To diagnose co-occurring disorders, a trained clinician can use the AUDIT screening tool, structured diagnostic interviews, psychological testing and a medical evaluation. The substances clients most often detox from at Beachside include alcohol, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, opiates and prescription pills.After inpatient care, clients can continue in the outpatient rehab program on Hutchinson Island, where many start in partial hospitalization and step down through intensive outpatient to standard outpatient therapy. Groups at those first two levels work on preventing relapse and building coping skills. Every outpatient client has a private therapist and can stay in group therapy for as long as they need.Each client leaves inpatient treatment with an individualized aftercare plan. Shortly after detox or rehab ends, Beachside's addiction aftercare starts with a focused program to prevent relapse and then continues at a lower intensity with options such as group therapy and check-ins with Beachside staff. Beachside works with insurance carriers including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and Cigna. Admissions staff take confidential calls day or night at 866-349-1770.About Beachside RehabBeachside Rehab is a luxury addiction and mental health treatment center on a private five-acre campus in West Palm Beach, Florida, with outpatient programs on Hutchinson Island. Accredited by The Joint Commission and licensed as a dual-diagnosis facility, Beachside provides medical detox and inpatient treatment with a 5:1 average patient-to-staff ratio. For more information, call 866-349-1770 or visit .

David Sincavage

Beachside Rehab

+1 866-349-1770

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Beachside Rehab Highlights Relapse Prevention in Its Addiction Treatment Program News Provided By MGMT Digital October 30, 2026, 22:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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