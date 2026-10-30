Azerbaijan's Broad Money Supply Rises 16.7% To $32.95B Year Over Year
|Money Market Parameters
|Amount as of October 1, 2026
|Amount as of October 1, 2025
|Money supply in the broad sense (M3 aggregate)
|56.008 billion manat ($32.95 billion)
|47.985 billion manat ($28.22 billion)
|Money supply in manats (M2 aggregate)
|45.118 billion manat ($26.539 billion)
|37.188 billion manat ($21.88 billion)
|Demand deposits (aggregate M1)
|34.484 billion manat ($20.29 billion)
|29.468 billion manat ($17.34 billion)
|Nonbank money supply (aggregate M0)
|19.126 billion manat ($11.25 billion)
|17.011 billion manat ($10.01 billion)
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