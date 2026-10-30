Tradelink 365 Expands Contractor Network Into New Markets Across The U.S.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founded in Michigan, the home service platform is expanding beyond the Midwest into markets across the South and Southwest, bringing its flat-rate membership model to more communities.

Plymouth, Michigan, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradeLink 365, a Michigan-founded platform connecting homeowners with local home service professionals, is expanding its geographic coverage into additional metropolitan markets across the United States. Building on its Midwest presence, the company is extending its contractor network into Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona as part of an ongoing, phased expansion.







TradeLink 365 is a Michigan-founded home service platform connecting homeowners with local contractors through a flat-rate membership model.

The expansion includes the Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and Houston metropolitan areas in Texas, along with Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix and parts of Central Florida. TradeLink 365 also continues to develop its Midwest coverage, including Southern Michigan, Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis and Kansas City.

The company plans to continue adding metropolitan markets as it grows its network of participating contractors and makes the platform available to more communities nationwide.

A Different Approach to Connecting Contractors and Homeowners

Developed by professionals with firsthand experience owning and operating home service businesses, TradeLink 365 uses a membership model designed to give contractors another way to reach potential customers without the traditional pay-per-lead structure.

Rather than charging contractors for individual customer inquiries, TradeLink 365 offers flat-rate memberships based on their selected service areas. The platform does not charge per lead, share or resell leads, or limit the number of inquiries a contractor can receive through their membership.

Contractors can create business profiles featuring their services, service areas, photos, reviews and contact information, allowing homeowners to learn more about their businesses before reaching out.

"Having operated home service businesses ourselves, we understand the challenges contractors face when trying to bring in new customers. TradeLink was built with those challenges in mind, and we're excited to bring that approach to more communities as we continue expanding," said Kyle Chatfield, founder of TradeLink 365.

Giving Homeowners More Control Over Who They Contact

For homeowners, TradeLink 365 provides a free way to search for local home service professionals across a variety of trades and specialties.

Homeowners can browse contractor profiles, compare businesses and choose which professionals they want to contact. Rather than requiring homeowners to submit their project information for distribution to multiple contractors, the platform allows them to decide which businesses receive their inquiries.

No account is required to search, and homeowners can contact contractors using the options available on their profiles.

As TradeLink 365 continues expanding, the company is focused on building contractor participation in each market and broadening the selection of services available to homeowners.

Current geographic coverage and available service categories can be found on the company's Coverage and Services page. Homeowners can search for professionals at , while contractors can learn more about participating at /pros.







TradeLink 365's current service area coverage spans multiple U.S. markets, with continued expansion planned as the platform grows its contractor network.

About TradeLink 365

TradeLink 365 is a contractor built platform connecting homeowners with local home service professionals. Homeowners can compare local pros and decide who they want to contact without having their personal information resold as a lead. Contractors reach potential customers through a service area membership with no pay-per-lead fees or lead caps.

Press Inquiries

team [at] tradelink365.com

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: