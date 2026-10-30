Reputation House Wins Gold Stevie® Award For Managing A Remote Workforce

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Digital risk protection company now became the winner of this prestigious HR-focused award for two consecutive years Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Reputation House, a digital risk protection company, has won a Gold Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Managing a Remote Workforce category of the 11th Annual Stevie® Awards for Great Employers. The program, which recognizes the world's best employers and the HR professionals, teams and achievements behind them, drew more than 1,000 nominations this year from organizations of all sizes in 38 nations.

Daria Skladchikova, Chief HR Officer of Reputation House, accepted the award on the company's behalf at the ceremony held Oct. 28 at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse is Paris, France.

“I accepted this award in Paris on behalf of people working in 13 countries, and every one of them had a hand in it. An office gives you culture for free – corridors, coffee, body language. Without one, everything has to be built on purpose: how we onboard, how we teach each other, how we say thank you. That deliberate work is what the jury recognized. A colleague in Los Angeles and a colleague in Dubai are offered exactly the same company, and this win belongs equally to both,” said Daria Skladchikova.

The win recognizes the operating model Reputation House built for its fully remote team, which works across 13 countries on three continents. The company has kept its employee Net Promoter Score stable and growing over four consecutive quarters while scaling, measured through quarterly surveys.

“We didn't go remote because we had to – we designed the company this way, and this award confirms the design works. Over a dozen countries are not an obstacle we manage around; they are how we hire the best person for every role, wherever that person happens to live. What makes me proud is not that we kept the team together across distance, but that we did it while growing – engagement usually decays at exactly the moment a company scales, and ours did not,” said Kristina Shinkareva, CEO of Reputation House.

A structured hiring and onboarding program that starts on day zero and runs through a new hire's first two to three months In-house learning sessions where any employee can both learn and teach An in-house AI HR assistant that answers employee questions around the clock, in every time zone A quarterly bilingual corporate magazine and a monthly digest of peer recognition Annual company-wide gatherings and strategic offsites

The systems behind the model include:

This is the second consecutive win for Reputation House at the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. In 2025, the company was named Engagement/Happiness Team of the Year.

Other categories in this year's competition included Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year and Human Resources Team of the Year. Past winners of the program include IBM, DHL, Bank of America, Turkish Airlines and AstraZeneca.

Reputation House is an international technology company specializing in digital risk protection. Our product combines a proprietary platform, an expert team, and an independent research division into a single solution for monitoring and controlling digital reputation risks before they become business losses.

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