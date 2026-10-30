500 Republic team members in Indianapolis, where mentorship from experienced leaders is part of every new hire's training.

Deloitte data shows 50% of Gen Zs want managers to mentor them, but only 36% say it happens. 500 Republic shares how it coaches new hires in Indianapolis.

- Christian Veith, President and CEO of 500 RepublicINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As more young professionals start their careers in remote and hybrid workplaces, 500 Republic, an Indianapolis-based sales and marketing firm, points to recent research showing that Gen Z workers value mentorship and in-person learning and that many say they aren't getting enough.500 Republic reviewed recently published workforce research to understand what early-career professionals want from their first jobs. Across several independent studies, the findings were consistent: young workers want to learn face-to-face from experienced people, and many feel that support is missing.In Deloitte's 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey of more than 23,000 people in 44 countries, 86% of Gen Zs said mentorship and guidance from experienced colleagues help their career growth, and 89% said the same about on-the-job learning and practical experience.In the same survey, half of Gen Zs (50%) said they want their managers to teach and mentor them, but only 36% said that actually happens.Deloitte's 2025 Global Human Capital Trends research found managers spend only 13% of their time developing the people who work for them.A 2025 Harris Poll survey for Freeman found that 89% of Gen Z agree relationships built at in-person events are critical to professional confidence, and 86% say attending in-person events is key to career development.For people starting their careers, the findings point to a clear gap. Young workers say on-the-job learning and time with experienced colleagues help them grow, yet most say they aren't getting that from their managers. That support can be harder to find in remote and hybrid workplaces, where early-career employees may have fewer chances to learn by watching others work and getting feedback in the moment. Taken together, the research suggests that employers who make room for hands-on, in-person coaching give new hires something many say is missing. 500 Republic's approach to training new team members reflects the same priorities.“Mentorship equals direction. If you don't know where you're going, you'll end up somewhere you don't want to be, or nowhere at all,” said Christian Veith, President and CEO of 500 Republic.At 500 Republic, onboarding is only the beginning of training. New team members learn the business through structured guidance, hands-on work, and ongoing mentorship from experienced leaders, with coaching that continues through regular feedback and opportunities to take on more responsibility. The company's management approach centers on learning the business from the ground up.Every team member at 500 Republic starts at the entry level, so every leader who coaches new hires once held the same role. In their first weeks, new team members learn the company's products and its face-to-face approach to customer acquisition, then apply those skills in the field with guidance from experienced leaders. As they grow, leadership development becomes part of the job, with coaching in skills like interviewing candidates, public speaking, and helping train new hires. Two current 500 Republic leaders, a Team Leader and an Assistant Manager, recently shared how they moved up from entry-level sales roles in Indianapolis, crediting daily effort and helping others grow along the way.To learn more about careers at 500 Republic in Indianapolis, visit 500republic/careers.About 500 Republic500 Republic is an Indianapolis-based sales and marketing firm specializing in customer acquisition through a relationship-driven, face-to-face approach. The company partners with clients in the telecom, fiber-optic, and technology industries to drive new customer growth and market expansion. In addition to delivering results for its clients, 500 Republic focuses on leadership development, providing team members with hands-on experience, mentorship, and opportunities to advance within the organization.

Christian Veith

500 Republic

+1 317-426-8836

careers@500republic

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500 Republic Points to Research Showing Gen Z Workers Want More Mentorship Than Most Managers Provide News Provided By 500 Republic October 30, 2026, 21:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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