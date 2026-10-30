Amend Treatment Offers Residential Depression Treatment For Adults In Malibu, California

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Malibu mental health center treats major, treatment-resistant and seasonal depression in two private residences

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amend Treatment, a residential mental health treatment center in Malibu, Calif., provides residential depression treatment for adults whose symptoms have not improved with standard outpatient care. The program combines evidence-based psychotherapy, medication management and daily individual and group therapy in two private homes, giving clients time and structure to work on depression away from the pressures of daily life.Amend's depression treatment program works with a range of depressive conditions. These include major depressive disorder, treatment-resistant depression, postpartum depression, seasonal affective disorder, the depressive phases of bipolar disorder, and depression that occurs alongside anxiety or substance use. For seasonal affective disorder, the program uses light therapy along with other evidence-based treatments, which can matter most as daylight shortens through fall and winter. Care for postpartum depression addresses both the emotional and physical well-being of new mothers.Each client begins with an in-depth assessment and a personalized care plan. Therapy draws on cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) and interpersonal therapy, paired with medication management. Care is delivered by a multidisciplinary team of licensed psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, nurses, nutritionists and fitness coaches.Residential treatment for mental health differs from inpatient hospital care. Inpatient treatment is usually a short stay focused on stabilizing a crisis, often in a hospital-type setting. Residential treatment takes a longer view in a home setting, where clients live together, work on the root causes of their condition and prepare for life after the program ends.At Amend, that work happens at Wildlife House and Portshead House, two private residences in Malibu. After the initial assessment, each client receives a personalized four-week treatment plan, followed by daily individual counseling and group therapy with licensed therapists and counselors who work under the guidance of a lead psychiatrist. The residential program also treats anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, complex trauma, bipolar disorder and personality disorders, so clients with more than one condition can address them in the same plan. Between sessions, clients have healthy meals, private outdoor space with pools and patios, and the nearby beach, in a setting built around privacy and rest.Before discharge, the clinical team builds an aftercare plan with each client. For clients who return home elsewhere in California, Amend's Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program offers a structured way to continue care by telehealth with the same clinical approach.Adults who are living with depression that has not responded to outpatient treatment, and families looking for options for a loved one, can learn more at amendtreatment or by calling (310) 986-3219. Anyone in crisis can call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.About Amend TreatmentAmend Treatment is a residential mental health treatment center in Malibu, Calif., offering individualized care for depression, anxiety, trauma and related conditions at two private residences, Wildlife House and Portshead House. Both homes are licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services and the California Department of Social Services. Its Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program extends structured mental health care to adults throughout California. For more information, visit amendtreatment or call (310) 986-3219.

Eli Wajsbort

Amend Malibu

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Amend Treatment Offers Residential Depression Treatment for Adults in Malibu, California News Provided By MGMT Digital October 30, 2026, 21:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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