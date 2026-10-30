Viral Video: Woman Tries To Run Over Cops After Hitting Three Vehicles In Mumbai! (WATCH)

A video circulating on social media shows a woman allegedly causing multiple collisions in Mumbai's Juhu area after ramming her vehicle into a scooter, a motorcycle and a car. Despite hitting the three vehicles, the woman reportedly continued driving without stopping. The footage has drawn attention online, with viewers raising concerns over the alleged reckless driving and the safety of other motorists on the road.

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According to the account accompanying the video, the woman allegedly refused to stop even after the collisions. The situation reportedly escalated when police personnel attempted to intervene and stop her vehicle. However, instead of pulling over, she allegedly drove towards the officers, putting their safety at risk. The video has sparked discussions about road safety and the dangers posed by drivers who continue driving after being involved in accidents.

Further details about the incident, including the woman's identity, the exact circumstances leading to the collisions and whether anyone sustained injuries, are yet to be confirmed. It is also unclear whether the woman was detained or whether any formal police action has been initiated. The footage has brought attention to the incident, while further information from the Mumbai Police is awaited to establish the complete sequence of events.