Orezone Files Technical Report For The Casa Berardi Updated Life-Of-Mine Plan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(the“Company” or“Orezone”) is pleased to announce that it has filed the technical report supporting the Casa Berardi updated Life-of-Mine Plan, previously announced by the Company on September 15, 2026 (the“News Release”).

The technical report titled“Updated Life-of-Mine Plan, Casa Berardi Mine, Northwestern Quebec, Canada, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment” (the“Technical Report”) was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has an effective date of June 30, 2026. The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website.

There are no material differences between the Technical Report and the results disclosed in the News Release.

ABOUT OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION

Orezone Gold is an emerging intermediate gold producer with operations in Canada and West Africa. Its Casa Berardi and Bomboré gold mines host significant mineral endowments, growth opportunities, and exploration upside. The recently acquired Casa Berardi mine in Quebec has produced over 3.2 million oz of gold to-date while the Bomboré mine was constructed and brought into production by Orezone in late 2022.

Orezone is led by an experienced management team committed to safe, sustainable, and responsible mining practices, with a focus on delivering long-term value for all stakeholders.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Patrick Downey

President and Chief Executive Officer

Amanda Mallough

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977

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For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945 - 8977 or visit the Company's website at .

The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this news release.

Qualified Persons

The Technical Report was prepared for the Company by Rob Henderson, P.Eng., Vice President, Technical Services of Orezone and Alexandre Nickerson, P.Eng., Geology Superintendent of Orezone Quebec Inc., each of whom is a“Qualified Person” as defined under NI 43-101. Mr. Henderson and Mr. Nickerson have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Neither Mr. Henderson nor Mr. Nickerson is independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Preliminary Economic Assessment

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company's plans for the Casa Berardi Mine, anticipated production and economic performance outlined in the Technical Report, and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

The preliminary economic assessment is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves have no demonstrated economic viability.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Statements regarding forward-looking information are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.