United States Lime & Minerals Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company's gross profit was $50.8 million in the third quarter 2026, compared to $52.2 million in the third quarter 2025, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 2.7%. The Company's gross profit was $139.2 million in the first nine months 2026, compared to $140.2 million in the first nine months 2025, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 0.7%. The decreases in gross profit in the third quarter and first nine months 2026, compared to the comparable 2025 periods, resulted primarily from higher transportation and fuel costs, driven principally by higher diesel costs, and production inefficiencies experienced during the integration of our new Texas kiln into our existing plant operations.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $6.1 million in the third quarter 2026, compared to $5.9 million in the third quarter 2025, an increase of $0.1 million, or 2.3%. SG&A expenses were $18.1 million in the first nine months 2026, compared to $18.4 million in the first nine months 2025, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 1.5%.

Other (income) expense, net was $3.8 million and $10.4 million income in the third quarter and first nine months 2026, compared to $3.4 million and $9.6 million income in the third quarter and first nine months 2025, increases of $0.4 million and $0.8 million, respectively. The increases in other (income) expense, net for the third quarter and first nine months 2026, compared to the comparable 2025 periods, were primarily due to interest earned on higher average balances of cash and cash equivalents.

The Company reported net income of $38.0 million ($1.32 per share diluted) and $103.1 million ($3.58 per share diluted) in the third quarter and first nine months 2026, compared to $38.8 million ($1.35 per share diluted) and $103.7 million ($3.61 per share diluted) in the third quarter and first nine months 2025, decreases of $0.7 million, or 1.9%, and $0.6 million, or 0.6%, respectively.

“We saw modest increases in both volumes and sales prices for our lime and limestone products in the third quarter 2026, while our expenses reflected the impact of the sharp rise in diesel prices,” said Timothy W. Byrne, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Although we remain optimistic regarding overall construction demand in the future, certain large construction projects have recently experienced delays for various reasons, including securing permits, and we are monitoring indications that Texas' residential construction is beginning to slow down. The new kiln at our Texas facility began intermittently producing quicklime in the third quarter, and we expect to have final commissioning completed in the fourth quarter. To that end, our costs in Texas have been impacted by production inefficiencies as we continue to integrate the new kiln into our existing plant operations,” Mr. Byrne added.

Dividend

The Company announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on the Company's common stock. This dividend is payable on December 11, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2026.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed public company with headquarters in Dallas, Texas, is a manufacturer of lime and limestone products, supplying primarily the construction (including highway, road, and building contractors), industrial (including paper and glass manufacturers), environmental (including municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities and flue gas treatment processes), metals (including steel producers), roof shingle manufacturers, agriculture (including poultry producers), and oil and gas services industries. The Company operates lime and limestone plants and distribution facilities in Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Arkansas Lime Company, ART Quarry TRS LLC (DBA Carthage Crushed Limestone), Colorado Lime Company, Mill Creek Dolomite, LLC, Texas Lime Company, U.S. Lime Company, U.S. Lime Company-Shreveport, U.S. Lime Company-St. Clair, and U.S. Lime Company-Transportation. In addition, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, U.S. Lime Company-O & G, LLC, has royalty and non-operated working interests in natural gas wells located in Johnson County, Texas, in the Barnett Shale Formation.

Any statements contained in this News Release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to demand, costs, production, and the new Texas kiln, that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned that such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Timothy W. Byrne

(972) 991-8400



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