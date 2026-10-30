MIRACLE, THE WORLD's ORIGINAL HOLIDAY COCKTAIL POP-UP, IS COMING TO COLLEGE STATION

Miracle at Dry Bean Saloon

Dry Bean Saloon Makes History as the Brazos Valley's First Miracle Holiday Pop-Up, Bringing Christmas Cheer to Northgate

COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Miracle, the world's original holiday cocktail pop-up, is making its College Station debut at the legendary Dry Bean Saloon. After spreading Christmas cheer across Texas with popular holiday pop-ups in Houston, Austin, Galveston and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, this nationally celebrated holiday experience is finally making its way to the Brazos Valley.The 21-and-up holiday experience will run November 24 through December 31, Monday through Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., as part of Christmas in College Station and A Very Merry Northgate.Miracle at Dry Bean Saloon will be one of the smallest Miracle bars in the world, proving that some of the best Christmas surprises come in small packages! The iconic Northgate watering hole will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland, complete with festive decorations, holiday cheer and specialty cocktails served in collectible Christmas mugs.“With Aggie roots that run deep and a legendary location along Bottle Cap Alley, right next door to the Dixie Chicken, Dry Bean Saloon is the perfect place to introduce a new holiday tradition while celebrating generations of Aggie memories,” said Cortney Phillips, chief operating officer of Dry Bean Saloon.“We can't wait to deck it out for Miracle. It'll be cozy, festive, and distinctively Northgate, we promise!"Now celebrating its 12th season, Miracle has become a holiday phenomenon, famous for its whimsical Christmas cocktails, outrageous decorations and collectible mugs that guests look forward to year after year. This season's cocktail lineup features festive new creations, including the Merry Mouse-Tail, Sugarplum Stampede and Sleigh-Saurus, alongside returning favorites like the Christmapolitan and Snowball Old-Fashioned.And the Christmas cheer doesn't stop there. Shots come with a collectible Miracle shot glass to take home, while zero-proof holiday favorites like the Ginger Bell Rock and Tinsel & Tart offer festive options for guests who prefer to celebrate without alcohol. Of course, it wouldn't be Aggieland without a little local tradition-Dry Bean Saloon will also feature its very own signature holiday cocktail, the Secret Santa."Christmas in College Station is all about tradition with a Texas twist, and Miracle starts a brand-new one," said Jeremiah Cook, assistant director of tourism for Visit College Station. "Shop at Century Square, spend the evening under the lights at Santa's Wonderland, then head to Miracle at Dry Bean for a nightcap and a collectible mug. It's one more reason to come stay with us and make a weekend of it."Miracle at Dry Bean Saloon joins A Very Merry Northgate, a districtwide celebration featuring twinkling lights, holiday pub crawls and the annual Howdy Holidays market and concert on Dec. 12. With its unique collection of bars, rooftop patios, private event spaces and legendary Aggie atmosphere, Northgate is the perfect destination for holiday parties, Friendsgivings, office celebrations and festive nights out.Whether you're an Aggie returning home for the holidays, a longtime local or a visitor experiencing College Station for the first time, Miracle at Dry Bean Saloon is sure to become a one-of-a-kind Christmas tradition worth celebrating.For group celebrations and private party inquiries, contact....Follow @drybeansaloon and @miraclepopup on Instagram for holiday announcements, sneak peeks and all the festive fun leading up to opening night. For more information about Christmas in College Station, visit VisitCollegeStation.ABOUT DRY BEAN SALOONLocated in the heart of College Station's historic Northgate District, Dry Bean Saloon is a longtime Aggieland tradition for its legendary large selection of shots, lively atmosphere, and deep Texas A&M roots. Situated along iconic Bottle Cap Alley next to the Dixie Chicken, Dry Bean Saloon continues to bring generations of Aggies and visitors together.ABOUT MIRACLE COCKTAILS INC.Miracle Cocktails Inc. creates immersive holiday pop‐ups around the world, including Miracle, Sippin' Santa and The Haunting. For more information, visit miraclepopup or follow @miraclepopup on Instagram.ABOUT VISIT COLLEGE STATIONVisit College Station is the official destination marketing organization for the City of College Station, home to Texas A&M University, the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, and the legendary Texas hospitality that defines Aggieland. Located at the center of the Texas Triangle, College Station is within a three-hour drive of Houston, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio, making it one of the most accessible weekend destinations in the state. From game days at Kyle Field to military heritage, Brazos Valley trails to historic Northgate nights; visitors are invited to learn why you'll love it here. Plan your trip VisitCollegeStation.# # #

Julie Takahashi

Public Content

+1 832-816-8456

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MIRACLE, THE WORLD'S ORIGINAL HOLIDAY COCKTAIL POP-UP, IS COMING TO COLLEGE STATION News Provided By Public Content October 30, 2026, 20:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.