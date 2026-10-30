Callvera AI Launches Emma V6 - The Most Advanced AI Call-Answering Receptionist

AI lead management and AI phone receptionist services - Callvera

David Finneran CEO of Callvera AI

Callvera AI phone receptionist advanced bot

Emma v6, Callvera's newest advanced AI receptionist, replies in under 1.5 seconds, books jobs mid-call, and handles tricky callers like a seasoned pro now.

- David FinneranNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Callvera AI launched Emma v6, an AI receptionist able to book jobs during a phone call. The newest version replies in under 1.5 seconds, with no robotic pause. It already works for a handful of clients, who saw more bookings in testing. Every Callvera's client receives the upgrade automatically within about a week. New clients start with Emma instantly.Emma v6 Books Jobs and Routes Callers in the Same CallThe AI voice receptionist completes three actions mid-call, without a human stepping in:- Checks a technician's availability in real time- Books the job while the caller stays on the line- Transfers the conversation to your team when a person is neededA sluggish reply is exactly where an impatient caller quits and dials a competitor. Emma closes the costly gap instantly and keeps the conversation genuinely alive. The tougher work starts the moment a doubtful caller pushes back against the offer.Objections and Hesitant Callers Handled Like a Seasoned RepEmma v6 works through hard moments on a call with more skill.The receptionist now manages three tough situations like a seasoned rep:- Counters objections with a calm, steady reply- Guides a hesitant caller toward a clear next step- Answers tricky questions without any confusionCallvera trained the new version on about 337,000 real phone calls. All of them came from live clients within the last 120 days.Skill alone does not win a caller over; tone matters too.Version 6 Speaks in a Warmer Voice With Natural PacingEmma v6 also speaks in a warmer, more human voice.Natural pacing gives the conversation an easy, unhurried rhythm. Callers sense a real person on the line.The result is a receptionist ready for the busiest workdays.About Callvera AICallvera is an AI lead management and call-answering business for franchises and multi-location home-service brands. The platform handles phone, text, and email conversations in one connected system. Callvera trained the software on over 10 million real sales calls.David Finneran and Cole Ruud-Johnson founded the company, which launched in January 2025. In its first year, the service generated more than $8.5 million for clients. Finneran, the chief executive, reached the finalist round for the Best CEO Awards 2025 in Madrid.

David Finneran

Callvera AI

+39 334 241 5362

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Callvera AI Launches Emma v6 - the Most Advanced AI Call-Answering Receptionist News Provided By Callvera AI October 30, 2026, 20:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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