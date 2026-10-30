Ready Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results And Webcast Call
Webcast:
The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
Dial-in:
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0792 (domestic) or 201-689-8263 (international).
Replay:
A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through November 20, 2026. To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 13762583.
About Ready Capital Corporation
Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services lower-to-middle-market investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 400 professionals nationwide.
Contact
Investor Relations
Ready Capital Corporation
212-257-4666
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