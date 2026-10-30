Tether Q3 Profit Reaches $1.5B As Excess Reserves Rise To $8B

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Tether said it generated $1.5 billion in third-quarter net operating profit, with its reserve buffer strengthening sharply as excess reserves nearly doubled to $7.95 billion. The figures were released alongside the company's latest attestation prepared by independent accounting firm BDO.

For the quarter ended September, Tether reported $191.5 billion in total assets against $183.5 billion in liabilities, leaving a surplus that is close to twice the $4.1 billion buffer reported in June. The company also highlighted its heavy exposure to US Treasury instruments, including $132.4 billion in direct and indirect Treasury bill holdings.

Tether's Q3 operating profit came in at $1.5 billion, according to its BDO-prepared attestation. Excess reserves rose to $7.95 billion, nearly doubling from the $4.1 billion level reported in June. Total assets at end of September were $191.5 billion versus $183.5 billion in liabilities. Tether reported $132.4 billion in direct and indirect US Treasury bill holdings. USDT is still the market's dominant stablecoin, with DefiLlama data placing its share at about 60% of the $297.3 billion stablecoin market.

Key takeawaysReserve surplus strengthens alongside Treasury-heavy balance sheet

The most closely watched element of Tether's reporting is the gap between what it holds and what it owes, because the stablecoin's value proposition relies on maintaining sufficient reserves. In the latest attestation, Tether quantified a reserve surplus of $7.95 billion as of the end of September, based on the difference between $191.5 billion in assets and $183.5 billion in liabilities.

Compared with the prior figure referenced for June-an excess reserve buffer of $4.1 billion-the increase signals a faster accumulation of cushion relative to liabilities. While stablecoin issuers' reserve metrics can shift with market conditions, the direction of travel in this report will likely matter to traders and exchanges focused on counterparty and redemption risk.

Tether said its asset base is largely anchored in US Treasuries, pointing to $132.4 billion in direct and indirect holdings of Treasury bills. This is a key detail because Treasuries are frequently used as reserve instruments for dollar-pegged stablecoins, and their liquidity characteristics are often cited in discussions about how smoothly redemptions can be handled.

Treasury exposure sized against global benchmarks

Tether's reported Treasury holdings-$132.4 billion in direct and indirect US Treasury bill positions-were also put in context by the company. The report notes that the figure is comparable to South Korea's $134.2 billion in US government debt and exceeds the United Arab Emirates' $116.1 billion, using August data from the US Treasury Department.

For investors, the comparison underscores how large Tether's Treasury-related footprint has become relative to sovereign exposure. It also highlights an indirect macro angle: stablecoin reserves, even when described as crypto-native collateral, are still tightly connected to traditional dollar-market plumbing.

Profit momentum and what drives it

Beyond the balance-sheet snapshot, Tether reported $4.5 billion in net operating profit over the first nine months of 2026. According to the company, most of that income is tied to US Treasury bills and reverse repurchase agreements.

That profit composition is important because it indicates where returns are coming from when the reserve portfolio is largely Treasury-linked. In practical terms, it also ties Tether's earnings potential to prevailing yields and liquidity conditions in short-dated US dollar instruments-factors that can change even when stablecoin demand is steady.

Tether's Bitcoin reserves were valued at $8.37 billion, up from approximately $5.8 billion at the end of June. The increase suggests ongoing accumulation or revaluation effects, and it may be relevant to observers tracking how Tether allocates part of its reserve mix across crypto and fiat-linked exposures.

USDT dominance continues as adoption claims grow

USDT remains the largest stablecoin by market share. According to DefiLlama data, it accounts for around 60% of the $297.3 billion stablecoin market. That dominance matters because it influences where liquidity concentrates-on exchanges, in DeFi lending, and across cross-border trading routes.

On Friday, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said in a post on X that USDT's user base had surpassed 700 million, adding that adoption is concentrated in emerging markets. While such audience claims are not the same as on-chain metrics, they signal Tether's continued focus on broad geographic usage rather than only speculative trading demand.

Reserve transparency remains a central concern

Tether has spent years under scrutiny regarding reserve transparency and the reliability of its disclosures. The company has taken steps aimed at improving public attestations, including its August announcement that it completed the largest inaugural independent financial statement audit in history by KPMG US. However, the audited statements were not made public.

The latest BDO-prepared attestation again provides a structured view of assets, liabilities, and excess reserves, which is closely watched by stakeholders. Still, given the history of transparency debate in the sector, many readers will likely want to track not only the size of the surplus buffer but also the consistency and detail of reserve reporting over time.

At the same time, the numbers in this release provide a concrete datapoint for evaluating Tether's coverage at a particular date: $191.5 billion in assets against $183.5 billion in liabilities, with $7.95 billion in excess reserves. The key question for the months ahead will be whether the surplus continues to build, holds steady through market volatility, or compresses as yields change and liabilities evolve.

Readers should watch for future attestation updates that show whether the reserve buffer remains near the current level, how Treasury yields and repo activity impact operating profit, and whether Tether's transparency practices continue to evolve alongside stablecoin regulatory scrutiny worldwide.

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