SPYR, Inc. Engages PCAOB-Registered Auditor To Audit SPYR And Ledjr AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPYR, Inc. (OTC: SPYR) (“SPYR” or the“Company”) today announced that it has engaged FM Financial Services LLC, a PCAOB-registered independent accounting firm based in Sugar Land, Texas, to audit the financial statements of the Company and of Ledjr AI (“Ledjr”). The engagement follows the Company's October 23, 2026 announcement that it had completed its change of control with Ledjr and identified the audit as its first priority.

Scope of the Engagement

FM Financial Services will audit the full-year financial statements of both SPYR and Ledjr for 2024 and 2025, providing the two years of PCAOB audited financial statements required for an SEC registration statement. The firm will also review each company's unaudited financial statements for the first, second and third quarters of 2026, so that the financial statements are current when the registration statement is filed. Because Ledjr is the operating business, its financial statements will form the historical financial statements of the combined company.

Registration Statement

The audited and reviewed financial statements will be included in the registration statement the Company plans to file with the SEC. Filing the registration statement is the first step toward SEC reporting status and an eventual application to list on a national securities exchange. The Company will continue to report progress as each step is completed.

Name and Symbol Change and Quotation

The Company is in the process of engaging a FINRA member broker-dealer to file a Form 211 under Rule 15c2-11 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and to complete its name and symbol change with FINRA. The Company intends to change its name to Ledjr AI, Inc., and its proposed trading symbol is“LDJR,” subject to FINRA approval.

Funding Facility

The Company has a funding facility in place of up to $1,000,000 to provide growth capital to expand its operations.

“We said the audit was the gate to everything that follows, and today we've started it,” said Tariq Siddiqi, Chief Executive Officer of SPYR and Ledjr AI.“Having both SPYR and Ledjr audited under PCAOB standards gives our shareholders and our finance customers the same thing: numbers they can rely on.”

About Ledjr AI

Ledjr AI is building the AI infrastructure layer for the enterprise accounting market. For more information, visit .

About SPYR, Inc.

SPYR, Inc. is a Nevada corporation quoted on OTC Markets under the symbol“SPYR.”

Investor Contact

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the audit and review of the Company's and Ledjr's financial statements, the filing of a registration statement, the filing of a Form 211, the Company's name and symbol change, the funding facility, potential exchange listing, and Ledjr's business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“will,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“expects” and similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including: that the audits and reviews may not be completed within the contemplated time frame or at all; that the registration statement may not be filed or declared effective; that the Form 211 or the name and symbol change may not be approved or may be delayed; that funds under the funding facility may not be available when needed or in the amounts anticipated; that Ledjr's platform may not achieve the customer adoption, market acceptance or growth its management anticipates; that additional funding may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; that securities remain subject to applicable former-shell-company resale restrictions under Rule 144(i); that exchange listing standards may not be met; and that legacy indebtedness and future financing may substantially dilute common stockholders. The super-voting preferred stock concentrates voting control in Ledjr even if Ledjr's common equity ownership is diluted.

The safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 is not available to the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Source: SPYR, Inc.