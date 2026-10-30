Meridian Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results And Announces A Quarterly Dividend Of $0.14 Per Common Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:



Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Income: Net income $ 5,207 $ 5,807 $ 6,659 Diluted earnings per common share 0.43 0.48 0.58



Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was $5.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, a decrease of $600 thousand, or 10.3%, from the prior quarter.



Return on average assets and return on average equity for the third quarter of 2026 were 0.80% and 9.97%, respectively.



Net interest margin was 3.77%, up 8 basis points from prior quarter.



Non-performing loans decreased $3.8 million from June 30, 2026 to September 30, 2026 and another $2.7 million settled subsequent to September 30, 2026, resulting in a combined reduction of $6.5 million or 8%.



Wealth management income for the third quarter was $1.9 million, up 10.0% over prior quarter.

On October 29, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, payable November 16, 2026 to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2026.



Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented:

"The Meridian team delivered a solid third quarter and strong net interest margin. Loan balances are generally flat nine months to date, but we actually booked $363 million over the period in lines of credit and term loans. Balances have been impacted partly by strategic paydowns in leasing and SBA, which totaled $43 million for the nine months, as well as competition from PE firms.

The wealth group grew quarterly pre-tax income by 35% over the third quarter of 2025 due to higher AUM, better efficiencies, and a good referral pipeline from our commercial group. Our mortgage group had a down third quarter, which is historically the most productive, as closed loans declined 27% from the prior quarter. Low housing inventory is dogging the industry with higher rates having a lesser impact. Mortgage's quarterly pre-tax loss of $1.6 million included a non-operating $955 thousand loss on a small portfolio of mortgage loans that are fair-valued quarterly. We continue to make mortgage cost adjustments to align with volume.

We remain intensely focused on resolving non-performing loans without incurring elevated charge-offs. We had improvements in the third quarter, but this takes time and should result in stronger recoveries. We have strengthened our treasury and payments teams with experienced industry professionals in a concentrated effort to improve our deposit franchise and expect this to yield good results in 2027. Our ROA and ROE ratios remain strong despite some headwinds, and we look forward to improvement in the coming year."

Select Condensed Financial Information

As of or for the three months ended (Unaudited) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Income: Net income $ 5,207 $ 5,807 $ 2,006 $ 7,186 $ 6,659 Basic earnings per common share 0.44 0.49 0.17 0.62 0.59 Diluted earnings per common share 0.43 0.48 0.17 0.61 0.58 Net interest income 23,436 22,791 23,202 23,627 23,116 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 2,571,545 $ 2,593,176 $ 2,576,581 $ 2,561,995 $ 2,541,130 Loans, net of fees and costs 2,163,832 2,177,978 2,181,575 2,170,600 2,162,845 Total deposits 2,166,882 2,194,438 2,169,960 2,158,128 2,131,116 Non-interest bearing deposits 253,433 246,357 243,458 245,377 239,614 Stockholders' equity 203,628 204,810 200,225 199,716 188,029 Balance Sheet Average Balances: Total assets $ 2,567,416 $ 2,585,821 $ 2,574,268 $ 2,588,357 $ 2,534,565 Total interest earning assets 2,469,890 2,485,398 2,472,659 2,495,922 2,443,261 Loans, net of fees and costs 2,162,950 2,180,863 2,175,938 2,200,626 2,146,651 Total deposits 2,196,765 2,188,649 2,171,837 2,173,242 2,143,821 Non-interest bearing deposits 261,051 252,600 250,203 256,554 253,374 Stockholders' equity 207,190 203,901 202,577 192,799 183,242 Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 0.80 % 0.90 % 0.32 % 1.10 % 1.04 % Return on average equity 9.97 % 11.42 % 4.02 % 14.79 % 14.42 %



Income Statement - Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2026

Third quarter net income decreased $600 thousand, or 10.3%, to $5.2 million due largely to a decrease in non-interest income of $3.2 million, and an increase in non-interest expense of $799 thousand, partially offset by a decrease of $1.8 million in the provision for credit losses, and a decrease in income tax expense of $894 thousand over the prior quarter. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.

Net Interest income

The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense related to changes attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.



Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 $ Change % Change Change due to rate Change due to volume Interest income: Cash and cash equivalents $ 279 $ 311 $ (32 ) (10.3)% $ (1 ) $ (31 ) Investment securities - taxable 1,956 1,830 126 6.9 % 43 83 Investment securities - tax exempt(1) 362 393 (31 ) (7.9)% (28 ) (3 ) Loans held for sale 624 616 8 1.3 % 6 2 Loans held for investment 38,274 37,702 572 1.5 % 734 (162 ) Total loans 38,898 38,318 580 1.5 % 740 (160 ) Total interest income $ 41,495 $ 40,852 $ 643 1.6 % $ 754 $ (111 ) Interest expense: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,183 $ 1,149 $ 34 3.0 % $ 53 $ (19 ) Money market and savings deposits 7,239 7,263 (24 ) (0.3)% (10 ) (14 ) Time deposits 7,665 7,337 328 4.5 % 175 153 Total interest - bearing deposits 16,087 15,749 338 2.1 % 218 120 Borrowings 908 1,233 (325 ) (26.4)% 11 (336 ) Subordinated debentures 1,022 1,007 15 1.5 % 12 3 Total interest expense 18,017 17,989 28 0.2 % 241 (213 ) Net interest income differential $ 23,478 $ 22,863 $ 615 2.69 % $ 513 $ 102 (1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.



Interest income increased $643 thousand quarter-over-quarter on a tax equivalent basis, driven mainly by an increase in the yield on loans held for investment of 9 basis points, while average balances of loans held for sale and loans held for investment declined over this period. Overall the yield on interest-earnings assets increased 8 basis points and had a positive impact of $754 thousand on interest income, while the average balance of interest earning assets decreased by $15.5 million, having a negative impact to interest income of $111 thousand. The yield on loans improved 7 basis points due to the recording of $388 thousand in previously unaccrued interest income on a $2.5 million residential mortgage non-performing loan that was returned to accrual status during the period and then was subsequently satisfied in full.

Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, decreased $18.0 million. The largest drivers were decreases in commercial loans, SBA loans, residential loans, and leases, which on a combined basis decreased $33.8 million on average. Partially offsetting these decreases were increases of $8.7 million in commercial real estate average balances, a $3.0 million increase in the average balance of construction loans, along with an increase in average home equity loan balances of $3.1 million.

Interest expense overall increased $28 thousand, quarter-over-quarter, as the increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits was largely offset by a decline in average balances of certain deposit types and borrowings. Interest expense on total deposits increased $338 thousand, while interest expense on borrowings decreased $325 thousand.

The cost of interest-bearing demand deposits increased 11 basis points while time deposit costs increased by 7 basis points, driving the $218 thousand increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits. During the period average balances of interest-bearing checking accounts decreased $3.2 million, and money market and savings deposit balances decreased $9.3 million, while time deposit average balances increased $12.2 million, nearly netting out. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $9 million on average during the period and borrowings decreased $29.8 million on average.

Overall the net interest margin increased to 3.77%, compared to the prior quarter, driven by the increase in yield on loans held for investment, an increase in average non-interest bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in cost of funds.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the third quarter the overall provision for credit losses fell by $1.8 million to $1.1 million, compared with $3.0 million in the second quarter. The primary reasons for the lower level of provision expense was a lower level of loan charge-offs and a decline in loan growth quarter over quarter. Charge-offs in the third quarter declined by $414 thousand help to drive down the provision.

Non-interest income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 $ Change % Change Mortgage banking income(1) $ 4,937 $ 6,229 $ (1,292 ) (20.7)% Wealth management income 1,877 1,706 171 10.0 % SBA loan income (312 ) 615 (927 ) (150.7)% Earnings on investment in life insurance 292 245 47 19.2 % Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment (955 ) 65 (1,020 ) (1569.2)% Other 866 1,023 (157 ) (15.3)% Total non-interest income $ 6,705 $ 9,883 $ (3,178 ) (32.2)% (1) Includes fair value change on mortgages held for sale and related hedging derivatives.



Total non-interest income decreased $3.2 million, or 32.2%, quarter-over-quarter as mortgage banking income decreased $1.3 million, there was a decrease of $1.0 million in the fair value of loans held-for-investment, and SBA loan income decreased $927 thousand.

The drivers of the decrease in mortgage banking income were a decline of $47.4 million in total mortgage loans sold, combined with a decrease of 10 basis points in the margin on sales. There was also a $1.0 million unfavorable change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment due largely to the rapid rise in the 10 year U.S. Treasury rate from June 30, 2026 to September 30, 2026.

SBA loan income decreased $927 thousand due to the decrease in SBA loans sold. $1.5 million of SBA loans were sold during the quarter-ended September 30, 2026 with a gross gain of $110 thousand, compared to $11.9 million in SBA loans sold for the quarter-ended June 30, 2026 with a gross gain of $946 thousand, a decrease in gain of $837 thousand. The decline in SBA loan income was also impacted by an increase in amortization expense period over period.

Wealth management income was $1.9 million for the quarter, up 10.0% from the prior quarter due to the double digit improvement in stock market indices at the end of the prior quarter, which drives a large percentage of fee income calculations.

Non-interest expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 $ Change % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 13,619 $ 13,193 $ 426 3.2 % Occupancy and equipment 1,221 1,172 49 4.2 % Professional fees 1,272 1,164 108 9.3 % Data processing and software 2,216 2,018 198 9.8 % Advertising and promotion 934 1,317 (383 ) (29.1)% Pennsylvania bank shares tax 233 246 (13 ) (5.3)% Other 3,531 3,117 414 13.3 % Total non-interest expense $ 23,026 $ 22,227 $ 799 3.6 %



Salaries and benefits increased $426 thousand primarily due to an increase in salaries and health insurance costs for bank and wealth segments. Professional fees increased $108 thousand due to legal expenses related to non-performing loans, and data processing and software expense increased $198 thousand due to an increase in customer transaction volume quarter over quarter.

Advertising and promotion costs decreased $383 thousand, reflecting a decrease in special events in the current quarter, as the prior quarter is generally seasonally higher. Other expense increased $414 thousand largely due to an increase in OREO expenses.

Income Taxes

We recorded a $778 thousand income tax provision for the quarter-ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1.7 million for the quarter-end June 30, 2026. The effective tax rate was 13.0% for the quarter-ended September 30, 2026 compared to 22.4% for the quarter-ended June 30, 2026. This decrease in effective tax rate was primarily driven by the impact of $10 million in renewable energy tax credits purchased during the quarter, which reduced the third quarter income tax expense by approximately $600 thousand.

Balance Sheet - September 30, 2026 Compared to June 30, 2026

Total assets decreased $21.6 million, or 0.8%, to $2.6 billion as of September 30, 2026 from $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2026.

Total portfolio loans decreased $13.7 million, or 0.6% quarter-over-quarter. While there was growth of $27.1 million in construction and land development loans and $4.3 million in home equity lines and loans, these increases were offset by declines of $13.9 million in commercial mortgage loans, $10.7 million in small business loans, $9.7 million in commercial, industrial & other finance receivables, and $6.5 million in lease balances.

Total deposits decreased $27.6 million, or 1.3% quarter-over-quarter, led by an decrease of $34.6 million in interest-bearing deposits. Money market accounts and savings accounts decreased a combined $96.0 million, with $52 million of collateralized deposits being migrated from money market accounts to certificates of deposit products for customer efficiency. Non-interest bearing accounts increased $7.1 million or 2.9%, while interest bearing demand deposits increased $9.0 million, and borrowings increased $7.2 million, or 6.7% quarter-over-quarter.

Total stockholders' equity decreased by $1.2 million from June 30, 2026, to $203.6 million as of September 30, 2026. Changes to equity for the quarter included net income of $5.2 million, partially offset by dividends paid of $1.7 million, and a decrease of $5.0 million in other comprehensive income. The tangible common equity ratio (TCE) increased to 7.80% and the Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank increased 21 basis points to 9.93% as of September 30, 2026.

Asset Quality Summary

Non-performing loans decreased $3.8 million, or 4.6%, to $78.3 million as of September 30, 2026 compared to $82.1 million at June 30, 2026, with the major drivers of this decline from land development loans ($1.8 million), SBA loans ($1.0 million), and commercial mortgage loans ($807 thousand). The decrease in land development loans was the result of a $1.8 million loan being reclassified to loans held for sale as of September 30, 2026 due to pending note sale, while the decrease in commercial mortgage non-performing loans was the result of the reclassification of a loan relationship out of non-performing as these loans were in the process of collection as of September 30, 2026. The decline in non-performing SBA loans was partly due to an increase in charge-offs during the third quarter, combined with a lower level of SBA loans added to non-performing loan category in the third quarter, compared to the second quarter. SBA loans make up $23.6 million of total non-performing loans, with $13.6 million, or 57.6%, guaranteed by the SBA. The SBA portfolio was subject to the Fed's rapid rate increase with 48.1%, of total non-performing SBA loans having been originated in 2020-2021 when rates were over 500 basis points lower.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans as of September 30, 2026 was 3.55%, down from 3.68% as of June 30, 2026, due to the decrease in non-performing loans detailed above. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans, excluding the guaranteed portion of the SBA portfolio (a non-GAAP measure) was 2.93% as of September 30, 2026. As of September 30, 2026 there were specific reserves of $3.0 million against individually evaluated loans, a decrease of $237 thousand from June 30, 2026. Non-performing loans decreased $3.8 million from June 30, 2026 to September 30, 2026 and another $2.7 million settled subsequent to September 30, 2026, a combined reduction of $6.5 million or 8%.

Net charge-offs decreased to $1.9 million, or 0.09% of total average loans for the third quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $2.6 million, or 0.12%, for the second quarter. Third quarter charge-offs were driven by $934 thousand in SBA loans, $1.2 million in finance receivables, $413 thousand of small ticket equipment leases, and $125 thousand in commercial loans. Partially offsetting third quarter charge-offs were recoveries of $739 thousand mainly between SBA loans, finance receivables, and leases.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 0.96% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 0.99% reported as of June 30, 2026. The decline in this coverage ratio was due to a large percentage of charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 being against loans that were specifically reserved for in prior quarters.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Florida. Through its 17 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at Member FDIC.

“Safe Harbor” Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation's strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words“may,”“could,”“should,”“pro forma,”“looking forward,”“would,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation's control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL, including the timing of third-party appraisals and loan valuations from lead financial institutions in which we are a loan participant; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes, including the development and use of artificial intelligence in business processes, services, and products; increased competitive pressures; changes in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; escalating tariff and other trade policies and the resulting impacts on market volatility and global trade; the impact of uncertain or changing political conditions or any current or future federal government shutdown and uncertainty regarding the federal government's debt limit; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and military conflicts, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which could impact economic conditions in the United States; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Meridian Corporation, in particular; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; among others, could cause Meridian Corporation's financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Earnings and Per Share Data: Net income $ 5,207 $ 5,807 $ 2,006 $ 7,186 $ 6,659 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.49 $ 0.17 $ 0.62 $ 0.59 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.48 $ 0.17 $ 0.61 $ 0.58 Common shares outstanding 11,937 11,924 11,879 11,826 11,517 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets(2) 0.80 % 0.90 % 0.32 % 1.10 % 1.04 % Return on average equity(2) 9.97 11.42 4.02 14.79 14.42 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2) 3.77 3.69 3.82 3.77 3.77 Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent)(2) 6.67 6.59 6.69 6.82 7.01 Cost of funds(2) 3.08 3.08 3.04 3.23 3.42 Efficiency ratio 76.39 % 68.03 % 66.66 % 63.25 % 65.15 % Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.09 % 0.12 % 0.35 % 0.16 % 0.09 % Non-performing loans to total loans 3.55 3.68 2.64 2.50 2.53 Non-performing assets to total assets 3.23 3.40 2.51 2.38 2.32 Allowance for credit losses to: Total loans and other finance receivables 0.96 0.99 0.97 0.99 1.01 Total loans and other finance receivables (excluding loans at fair value)(1) 0.96 0.99 0.98 1.00 1.01 Non-performing loans 26.42 % 26.15 % 36.23 % 39.18 % 39.37 % Capital Ratios: Book value per common share $ 17.06 $ 17.18 $ 16.86 $ 16.89 $ 16.33 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.78 $ 16.89 $ 16.57 $ 16.59 $ 16.02 Total equity/Total assets 7.92 % 7.90 % 7.77 % 7.80 % 7.40 % Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation(1) 7.80 7.78 7.65 7.67 7.27 Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank(1) 9.64 9.51 9.38 9.41 9.16 Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 9.93 9.72 9.58 9.50 9.41 Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.87 10.65 10.52 10.66 10.52 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 10.87 10.65 10.52 10.66 10.52 Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank 11.83 % 11.64 % 11.51 % 11.65 % 11.54 % (1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix (2) Annualized





MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Interest income: Loans and other finance receivables, including fees $ 38,898 $ 38,318 $ 40,477 $ 115,360 $ 115,723 Securities - taxable 1,956 1,830 1,895 5,633 5,380 Securities - tax-exempt 320 321 325 964 933 Cash and cash equivalents 279 311 412 988 1,452 Total interest income 41,453 40,780 43,109 122,945 123,488 Interest expense: Deposits 16,087 15,749 17,418 47,059 51,587 Borrowings and subordinated debentures 1,930 2,240 2,575 6,457 7,850 Total interest expense 18,017 17,989 19,993 53,516 59,437 Net interest income 23,436 22,791 23,116 69,429 64,051 Provision for credit losses 1,130 2,968 2,850 11,591 11,865 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 22,306 19,823 20,266 57,838 52,186 Non-interest income: Mortgage banking income(1) 4,937 6,229 5,802 15,281 15,314 Wealth management income 1,877 1,706 1,610 5,312 4,637 SBA loan income (312 ) 615 1,431 453 4,167 Earnings on investment in life insurance 292 245 246 809 708 Net gain (loss) on sale of MSRs - - - (159 ) 415 Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment (955 ) 65 213 (929 ) 573 Other 866 1,023 651 2,858 2,751 Total non-interest income 6,705 9,883 9,953 23,625 28,565 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,619 13,193 13,613 39,198 38,177 Occupancy and equipment 1,221 1,172 991 3,576 3,366 Professional fees 1,272 1,164 1,092 3,410 3,019 Data processing and software 2,216 2,018 1,865 6,207 5,050 Advertising and promotion 934 1,317 877 2,943 2,933 Pennsylvania bank shares tax 233 246 254 737 792 Other 3,531 3,117 2,854 9,340 8,309 Total non-interest expense 23,026 22,227 21,546 65,411 61,646 Income before income taxes 5,985 7,479 8,673 16,052 19,105 Income tax expense 778 1,672 2,014 3,032 4,455 Net income $ 5,207 $ 5,807 $ 6,659 $ 13,020 $ 14,650 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.49 $ 0.59 $ 1.10 $ 1.30 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.48 $ 0.58 $ 1.07 $ 1.28 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,900 11,859 11,325 11,857 11,252 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 12,222 12,174 11,540 12,183 11,458 (1) Includes FV change on mortgages HFS and related hedging derivatives





MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 11,868 $ 11,209 $ 12,458 $ 10,358 $ 12,605 Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 16,709 24,998 15,811 25,420 27,384 Cash and cash equivalents 28,577 36,207 28,269 35,778 39,989 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 203,602 200,552 196,012 193,457 194,268 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 32,395 32,445 32,494 32,544 32,593 Equity investments 2,061 2,146 2,137 2,166 2,150 Commercial loans held for sale 1,791 - - - - Mortgage loans held for sale 42,076 54,898 38,960 33,762 28,016 Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs 2,163,832 2,177,978 2,181,575 2,170,600 2,162,845 Allowance for credit losses (20,690 ) (21,463 ) (21,252 ) (21,573 ) (21,794 ) Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses 2,143,142 2,156,515 2,160,323 2,149,027 2,141,051 Restricted investment in bank stock 7,129 7,484 7,699 7,811 8,350 Bank premises and equipment, net 12,261 12,437 12,298 12,402 12,413 Bank owned life insurance 31,497 31,205 30,959 30,687 30,421 Accrued interest receivable 11,836 10,680 11,015 10,724 10,944 OREO and other repossessed assets 4,853 6,081 6,009 5,997 3,714 Deferred income taxes 6,103 4,535 4,548 4,215 4,989 Servicing assets 3,307 3,642 3,694 3,932 3,845 Goodwill 899 899 899 899 899 Intangible assets 2,410 2,461 2,512 2,563 2,614 Other assets 37,606 30,989 38,753 36,031 24,874 Total assets $ 2,571,545 $ 2,593,176 $ 2,576,581 $ 2,561,995 $ 2,541,130 Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 253,433 $ 246,357 $ 243,458 $ 245,377 $ 239,614 Interest bearing: Interest checking 160,206 151,235 157,151 157,360 151,973 Money market and savings deposits 937,082 1,033,043 1,013,533 1,023,290 996,126 Time deposits 816,161 763,803 755,818 732,101 743,403 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,913,449 1,948,081 1,926,502 1,912,751 1,891,502 Total deposits 2,166,882 2,194,438 2,169,960 2,158,128 2,131,116 Borrowings 115,219 108,032 120,838 117,338 137,265 Subordinated debentures 49,736 49,705 49,675 49,853 49,822 Accrued interest payable 4,666 5,587 6,620 6,531 7,095 Other liabilities 31,414 30,604 29,263 30,429 27,803 Total liabilities 2,367,917 2,388,366 2,376,356 2,362,279 2,353,101 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 13,940 13,927 13,882 13,830 13,521 Surplus 91,397 91,137 90,885 90,352 85,122 Treasury stock (26,079 ) (26,079 ) (26,079 ) (26,079 ) (26,079 ) Unearned common stock held by ESOP (1,232 ) (1,232 ) (1,232 ) (1,232 ) (1,006 ) Retained earnings 136,149 132,614 128,472 128,124 122,376 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,547 ) (5,557 ) (5,703 ) (5,279 ) (5,905 ) Total stockholders' equity 203,628 204,810 200,225 199,716 188,029 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,571,545 $ 2,593,176 $ 2,576,581 $ 2,561,995 $ 2,541,130





MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Interest income $ 41,453 $ 40,780 $ 40,712 $ 42,826 $ 43,109 Interest expense 18,017 17,989 17,510 19,199 19,993 Net interest income 23,436 22,791 23,202 23,627 23,116 Provision for credit losses 1,130 2,968 7,493 3,287 2,850 Non-interest income 6,705 9,883 7,037 10,615 9,953 Non-interest expense 23,026 22,227 20,158 21,658 21,546 Income before income tax expense 5,985 7,479 2,588 9,297 8,673 Income tax expense 778 1,672 582 2,111 2,014 Net Income $ 5,207 $ 5,807 $ 2,006 $ 7,186 $ 6,659 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,900 11,859 11,811 11,543 11,325 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.49 $ 0.17 $ 0.62 $ 0.59 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 12,222 12,174 12,153 11,771 11,540 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.48 $ 0.17 $ 0.61 $ 0.58





Segment Information Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income $ 23,239 $ 59 $ 138 $ 23,436 $ 22,972 $ 43 $ 101 $ 23,116 Provision for credit losses 1,130 - - 1,130 2,850 - - 2,850 Net interest income after provision 22,109 59 138 22,306 20,122 43 101 20,266 Non-interest income 855 1,877 3,973 6,705 2,363 1,610 5,980 9,953 Non-interest expense 16,029 1,247 5,750 23,026 14,831 1,141 5,574 21,546 Income before income taxes $ 6,935 $ 689 $ (1,639 ) $ 5,985 $ 7,654 $ 512 $ 507 $ 8,673 Efficiency ratio 67 % 64 % 140 % 76 % 59 % 69 % 92 % 65 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income $ 68,910 $ 177 $ 342 $ 69,429 $ 63,701 $ 116 $ 234 $ 64,051 Provision for credit losses 11,591 - - 11,591 11,865 - - 11,865 Net interest income after provision 57,319 177 342 57,838 51,836 116 234 52,186 Non-interest income 4,098 5,313 14,214 23,625 7,304 4,638 16,623 28,565 Non-interest expense 45,042 3,415 16,954 65,411 42,639 2,908 16,099 61,646 Income before income taxes $ 16,375 $ 2,075 $ (2,398 ) $ 16,052 $ 16,501 $ 1,846 $ 758 $ 19,105 Efficiency ratio 62 % 62 % 116 % 70 % 60 % 61 % 96 % 67 %

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Income before income tax expense $ 5,985 $ 7,479 $ 8,673 $ 16,053 $ 19,105 Provision for credit losses 1,130 2,968 2,850 11,591 11,865 Pre-provision net revenue $ 7,115 $ 10,447 $ 11,523 $ 27,644 $ 30,970





Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited) September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Bank $ 8,065 $ 9,387 $ 10,504 $ 27,966 $ 28,366 Wealth 689 574 512 2,075 1,846 Mortgage (1,639 ) 486 507 (2,398 ) 758 Pre-provision net revenue $ 7,115 $ 10,447 $ 11,523 $ 27,643 $ 30,970





Allowance For Credit Losses (ACL) to Loans and Other Finance Receivables, Excluding Loans at Fair Value September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Allowance for credit losses (GAAP) $ 20,690 $ 21,463 $ 21,252 $ 21,573 $ 21,794 Loans and other finance receivables (GAAP) 2,163,832 2,177,978 2,181,575 2,170,600 2,162,845 Less: Loans at fair value (13,330 ) (13,619 ) (14,090 ) (14,396 ) (14,454 ) Loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP) $ 2,150,502 $ 2,164,359 $ 2,167,485 $ 2,156,204 $ 2,148,391 ACL to loans and other finance receivables (GAAP) 0.96 % 0.99 % 0.97 % 0.99 % 1.01 % ACL to loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP) 0.96 % 0.99 % 0.98 % 1.00 % 1.01 %





Non-performing Loans, Excluding the Guaranteed Portion of SBA Loans September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Non-performing loans (GAAP) $ 78,314 $ 82,073 $ 58,659 $ 55,060 $ 55,357 Less: Guaranteed portion of SBA loans classified as non-performing (13,573 ) (12,906 ) (12,906 ) (13,177 ) (11,811 ) Non-performing loans, excluding guaranteed portion of SBA loans (non-GAAP) $ 64,741 69,167 45,753 $ 41,883 43,546 Total loans and leases (1) $ 2,205,908 2,232,876 2,220,535 $ 2,204,362 2,190,861 Non-performing loans to total loans and leases (GAAP) 3.55 % 3.68 % 2.64 % 2.50 % 2.53 % Non-performing loans (excluding guaranteed portion of SBA loans) to total loans and leases (non-GAAP) 2.93 % 3.10 % 2.06 % 1.90 % 1.99 %





Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 203,628 $ 204,810 $ 200,225 $ 199,716 $ 188,029 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,309 ) (3,360 ) (3,411 ) (3,462 ) (3,513 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 200,319 201,450 196,814 196,254 184,516 Total assets (GAAP) 2,571,545 2,593,176 2,576,581 2,561,995 2,541,130 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,309 ) (3,360 ) (3,411 ) (3,462 ) (3,513 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,568,236 $ 2,589,816 $ 2,573,170 $ 2,558,533 $ 2,537,617 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP) 7.80 % 7.78 % 7.65 % 7.67 % 7.27 %





Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 250,415 $ 249,468 $ 244,621 $ 244,064 $ 236,038 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,309 ) (3,360 ) (3,411 ) (3,462 ) (3,513 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 247,106 246,108 241,210 240,602 232,525 Total assets (GAAP) 2,567,645 2,591,551 2,575,135 2,560,485 2,541,395 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (3,309 ) (3,360 ) (3,411 ) (3,462 ) (3,513 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,564,336 $ 2,588,191 $ 2,571,724 $ 2,557,023 $ 2,537,882 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP) 9.64 % 9.51 % 9.38 % 9.41 % 9.16 % Tangible Book Value Reconciliation September 30,

2026 June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Book value per common share $ 17.06 $ 17.18 $ 16.86 $ 16.89 $ 16.33 Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets 0.28 0.29 0.29 0.30 0.31 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.78 $ 16.89 $ 16.57 $ 16.59 $ 16.02



