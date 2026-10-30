Meridian Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results And Announces A Quarterly Dividend Of $0.14 Per Common Share
|Three Months Ended
| (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Income:
|Net income
|$
|5,207
|$
|5,807
|$
|6,659
|Diluted earnings per common share
|0.43
|0.48
|0.58
- Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was $5.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, a decrease of $600 thousand, or 10.3%, from the prior quarter.
Return on average assets and return on average equity for the third quarter of 2026 were 0.80% and 9.97%, respectively.
Net interest margin was 3.77%, up 8 basis points from prior quarter.
Non-performing loans decreased $3.8 million from June 30, 2026 to September 30, 2026 and another $2.7 million settled subsequent to September 30, 2026, resulting in a combined reduction of $6.5 million or 8%.
Wealth management income for the third quarter was $1.9 million, up 10.0% over prior quarter.
On October 29, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, payable November 16, 2026 to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2026.
Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented:
"The Meridian team delivered a solid third quarter and strong net interest margin. Loan balances are generally flat nine months to date, but we actually booked $363 million over the period in lines of credit and term loans. Balances have been impacted partly by strategic paydowns in leasing and SBA, which totaled $43 million for the nine months, as well as competition from PE firms.
The wealth group grew quarterly pre-tax income by 35% over the third quarter of 2025 due to higher AUM, better efficiencies, and a good referral pipeline from our commercial group. Our mortgage group had a down third quarter, which is historically the most productive, as closed loans declined 27% from the prior quarter. Low housing inventory is dogging the industry with higher rates having a lesser impact. Mortgage's quarterly pre-tax loss of $1.6 million included a non-operating $955 thousand loss on a small portfolio of mortgage loans that are fair-valued quarterly. We continue to make mortgage cost adjustments to align with volume.
We remain intensely focused on resolving non-performing loans without incurring elevated charge-offs. We had improvements in the third quarter, but this takes time and should result in stronger recoveries. We have strengthened our treasury and payments teams with experienced industry professionals in a concentrated effort to improve our deposit franchise and expect this to yield good results in 2027. Our ROA and ROE ratios remain strong despite some headwinds, and we look forward to improvement in the coming year."
Select Condensed Financial Information
|As of or for the three months ended (Unaudited)
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| March 31,
2026
| December 31,
2025
| September 30,
2025
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Income:
|Net income
|$
|5,207
|$
|5,807
|$
|2,006
|$
|7,186
|$
|6,659
|Basic earnings per common share
|0.44
|0.49
|0.17
|0.62
|0.59
|Diluted earnings per common share
|0.43
|0.48
|0.17
|0.61
|0.58
|Net interest income
|23,436
|22,791
|23,202
|23,627
|23,116
|Balance Sheet:
|Total assets
|$
|2,571,545
|$
|2,593,176
|$
|2,576,581
|$
|2,561,995
|$
|2,541,130
|Loans, net of fees and costs
|2,163,832
|2,177,978
|2,181,575
|2,170,600
|2,162,845
|Total deposits
|2,166,882
|2,194,438
|2,169,960
|2,158,128
|2,131,116
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|253,433
|246,357
|243,458
|245,377
|239,614
|Stockholders' equity
|203,628
|204,810
|200,225
|199,716
|188,029
|Balance Sheet Average Balances:
|Total assets
|$
|2,567,416
|$
|2,585,821
|$
|2,574,268
|$
|2,588,357
|$
|2,534,565
|Total interest earning assets
|2,469,890
|2,485,398
|2,472,659
|2,495,922
|2,443,261
|Loans, net of fees and costs
|2,162,950
|2,180,863
|2,175,938
|2,200,626
|2,146,651
|Total deposits
|2,196,765
|2,188,649
|2,171,837
|2,173,242
|2,143,821
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|261,051
|252,600
|250,203
|256,554
|253,374
|Stockholders' equity
|207,190
|203,901
|202,577
|192,799
|183,242
|Performance Ratios (Annualized):
|Return on average assets
|0.80
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.32
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.04
|%
|Return on average equity
|9.97
|%
|11.42
|%
|4.02
|%
|14.79
|%
|14.42
|%
Income Statement - Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2026
Third quarter net income decreased $600 thousand, or 10.3%, to $5.2 million due largely to a decrease in non-interest income of $3.2 million, and an increase in non-interest expense of $799 thousand, partially offset by a decrease of $1.8 million in the provision for credit losses, and a decrease in income tax expense of $894 thousand over the prior quarter. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.
Net Interest income
The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense related to changes attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.
|Three Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
|$ Change
|% Change
|Change due to rate
|Change due to volume
|Interest income:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|279
|$
|311
|$
|(32
|)
|(10.3)%
|$
|(1
|)
|$
|(31
|)
|Investment securities - taxable
|1,956
|1,830
|126
|6.9
|%
|43
|83
|Investment securities - tax exempt(1)
|362
|393
|(31
|)
|(7.9)%
|(28
|)
|(3
|)
|Loans held for sale
|624
|616
|8
|1.3
|%
|6
|2
|Loans held for investment
|38,274
|37,702
|572
|1.5
|%
|734
|(162
|)
|Total loans
|38,898
|38,318
|580
|1.5
|%
|740
|(160
|)
|Total interest income
|$
|41,495
|$
|40,852
|$
|643
|1.6
|%
|$
|754
|$
|(111
|)
|Interest expense:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|1,183
|$
|1,149
|$
|34
|3.0
|%
|$
|53
|$
|(19
|)
|Money market and savings deposits
|7,239
|7,263
|(24
|)
|(0.3)%
|(10
|)
|(14
|)
|Time deposits
|7,665
|7,337
|328
|4.5
|%
|175
|153
|Total interest - bearing deposits
|16,087
|15,749
|338
|2.1
|%
|218
|120
|Borrowings
|908
|1,233
|(325
|)
|(26.4)%
|11
|(336
|)
|Subordinated debentures
|1,022
|1,007
|15
|1.5
|%
|12
|3
|Total interest expense
|18,017
|17,989
|28
|0.2
|%
|241
|(213
|)
|Net interest income differential
|$
|23,478
|$
|22,863
|$
|615
|2.69
|%
|$
|513
|$
|102
|(1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.
Interest income increased $643 thousand quarter-over-quarter on a tax equivalent basis, driven mainly by an increase in the yield on loans held for investment of 9 basis points, while average balances of loans held for sale and loans held for investment declined over this period. Overall the yield on interest-earnings assets increased 8 basis points and had a positive impact of $754 thousand on interest income, while the average balance of interest earning assets decreased by $15.5 million, having a negative impact to interest income of $111 thousand. The yield on loans improved 7 basis points due to the recording of $388 thousand in previously unaccrued interest income on a $2.5 million residential mortgage non-performing loan that was returned to accrual status during the period and then was subsequently satisfied in full.
Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, decreased $18.0 million. The largest drivers were decreases in commercial loans, SBA loans, residential loans, and leases, which on a combined basis decreased $33.8 million on average. Partially offsetting these decreases were increases of $8.7 million in commercial real estate average balances, a $3.0 million increase in the average balance of construction loans, along with an increase in average home equity loan balances of $3.1 million.
Interest expense overall increased $28 thousand, quarter-over-quarter, as the increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits was largely offset by a decline in average balances of certain deposit types and borrowings. Interest expense on total deposits increased $338 thousand, while interest expense on borrowings decreased $325 thousand.
The cost of interest-bearing demand deposits increased 11 basis points while time deposit costs increased by 7 basis points, driving the $218 thousand increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits. During the period average balances of interest-bearing checking accounts decreased $3.2 million, and money market and savings deposit balances decreased $9.3 million, while time deposit average balances increased $12.2 million, nearly netting out. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $9 million on average during the period and borrowings decreased $29.8 million on average.
Overall the net interest margin increased to 3.77%, compared to the prior quarter, driven by the increase in yield on loans held for investment, an increase in average non-interest bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in cost of funds.
Provision for Credit Losses
For the third quarter the overall provision for credit losses fell by $1.8 million to $1.1 million, compared with $3.0 million in the second quarter. The primary reasons for the lower level of provision expense was a lower level of loan charge-offs and a decline in loan growth quarter over quarter. Charge-offs in the third quarter declined by $414 thousand help to drive down the provision.
Non-interest income
The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
|$ Change
|% Change
|Mortgage banking income(1)
|$
|4,937
|$
|6,229
|$
|(1,292
|)
|(20.7)%
|Wealth management income
|1,877
|1,706
|171
|10.0
|%
|SBA loan income
|(312
|)
|615
|(927
|)
|(150.7)%
|Earnings on investment in life insurance
|292
|245
|47
|19.2
|%
|Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment
|(955
|)
|65
|(1,020
|)
|(1569.2)%
|Other
|866
|1,023
|(157
|)
|(15.3)%
|Total non-interest income
|$
|6,705
|$
|9,883
|$
|(3,178
|)
|(32.2)%
|(1) Includes fair value change on mortgages held for sale and related hedging derivatives.
Total non-interest income decreased $3.2 million, or 32.2%, quarter-over-quarter as mortgage banking income decreased $1.3 million, there was a decrease of $1.0 million in the fair value of loans held-for-investment, and SBA loan income decreased $927 thousand.
The drivers of the decrease in mortgage banking income were a decline of $47.4 million in total mortgage loans sold, combined with a decrease of 10 basis points in the margin on sales. There was also a $1.0 million unfavorable change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment due largely to the rapid rise in the 10 year U.S. Treasury rate from June 30, 2026 to September 30, 2026.
SBA loan income decreased $927 thousand due to the decrease in SBA loans sold. $1.5 million of SBA loans were sold during the quarter-ended September 30, 2026 with a gross gain of $110 thousand, compared to $11.9 million in SBA loans sold for the quarter-ended June 30, 2026 with a gross gain of $946 thousand, a decrease in gain of $837 thousand. The decline in SBA loan income was also impacted by an increase in amortization expense period over period.
Wealth management income was $1.9 million for the quarter, up 10.0% from the prior quarter due to the double digit improvement in stock market indices at the end of the prior quarter, which drives a large percentage of fee income calculations.
Non-interest expense
The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
|$ Change
|% Change
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|13,619
|$
|13,193
|$
|426
|3.2
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,221
|1,172
|49
|4.2
|%
|Professional fees
|1,272
|1,164
|108
|9.3
|%
|Data processing and software
|2,216
|2,018
|198
|9.8
|%
|Advertising and promotion
|934
|1,317
|(383
|)
|(29.1)%
|Pennsylvania bank shares tax
|233
|246
|(13
|)
|(5.3)%
|Other
|3,531
|3,117
|414
|13.3
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|23,026
|$
|22,227
|$
|799
|3.6
|%
Salaries and benefits increased $426 thousand primarily due to an increase in salaries and health insurance costs for bank and wealth segments. Professional fees increased $108 thousand due to legal expenses related to non-performing loans, and data processing and software expense increased $198 thousand due to an increase in customer transaction volume quarter over quarter.
Advertising and promotion costs decreased $383 thousand, reflecting a decrease in special events in the current quarter, as the prior quarter is generally seasonally higher. Other expense increased $414 thousand largely due to an increase in OREO expenses.
Income Taxes
We recorded a $778 thousand income tax provision for the quarter-ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1.7 million for the quarter-end June 30, 2026. The effective tax rate was 13.0% for the quarter-ended September 30, 2026 compared to 22.4% for the quarter-ended June 30, 2026. This decrease in effective tax rate was primarily driven by the impact of $10 million in renewable energy tax credits purchased during the quarter, which reduced the third quarter income tax expense by approximately $600 thousand.
Balance Sheet - September 30, 2026 Compared to June 30, 2026
Total assets decreased $21.6 million, or 0.8%, to $2.6 billion as of September 30, 2026 from $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2026.
Total portfolio loans decreased $13.7 million, or 0.6% quarter-over-quarter. While there was growth of $27.1 million in construction and land development loans and $4.3 million in home equity lines and loans, these increases were offset by declines of $13.9 million in commercial mortgage loans, $10.7 million in small business loans, $9.7 million in commercial, industrial & other finance receivables, and $6.5 million in lease balances.
Total deposits decreased $27.6 million, or 1.3% quarter-over-quarter, led by an decrease of $34.6 million in interest-bearing deposits. Money market accounts and savings accounts decreased a combined $96.0 million, with $52 million of collateralized deposits being migrated from money market accounts to certificates of deposit products for customer efficiency. Non-interest bearing accounts increased $7.1 million or 2.9%, while interest bearing demand deposits increased $9.0 million, and borrowings increased $7.2 million, or 6.7% quarter-over-quarter.
Total stockholders' equity decreased by $1.2 million from June 30, 2026, to $203.6 million as of September 30, 2026. Changes to equity for the quarter included net income of $5.2 million, partially offset by dividends paid of $1.7 million, and a decrease of $5.0 million in other comprehensive income. The tangible common equity ratio (TCE) increased to 7.80% and the Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank increased 21 basis points to 9.93% as of September 30, 2026.
Asset Quality Summary
Non-performing loans decreased $3.8 million, or 4.6%, to $78.3 million as of September 30, 2026 compared to $82.1 million at June 30, 2026, with the major drivers of this decline from land development loans ($1.8 million), SBA loans ($1.0 million), and commercial mortgage loans ($807 thousand). The decrease in land development loans was the result of a $1.8 million loan being reclassified to loans held for sale as of September 30, 2026 due to pending note sale, while the decrease in commercial mortgage non-performing loans was the result of the reclassification of a loan relationship out of non-performing as these loans were in the process of collection as of September 30, 2026. The decline in non-performing SBA loans was partly due to an increase in charge-offs during the third quarter, combined with a lower level of SBA loans added to non-performing loan category in the third quarter, compared to the second quarter. SBA loans make up $23.6 million of total non-performing loans, with $13.6 million, or 57.6%, guaranteed by the SBA. The SBA portfolio was subject to the Fed's rapid rate increase with 48.1%, of total non-performing SBA loans having been originated in 2020-2021 when rates were over 500 basis points lower.
The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans as of September 30, 2026 was 3.55%, down from 3.68% as of June 30, 2026, due to the decrease in non-performing loans detailed above. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans, excluding the guaranteed portion of the SBA portfolio (a non-GAAP measure) was 2.93% as of September 30, 2026. As of September 30, 2026 there were specific reserves of $3.0 million against individually evaluated loans, a decrease of $237 thousand from June 30, 2026. Non-performing loans decreased $3.8 million from June 30, 2026 to September 30, 2026 and another $2.7 million settled subsequent to September 30, 2026, a combined reduction of $6.5 million or 8%.
Net charge-offs decreased to $1.9 million, or 0.09% of total average loans for the third quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $2.6 million, or 0.12%, for the second quarter. Third quarter charge-offs were driven by $934 thousand in SBA loans, $1.2 million in finance receivables, $413 thousand of small ticket equipment leases, and $125 thousand in commercial loans. Partially offsetting third quarter charge-offs were recoveries of $739 thousand mainly between SBA loans, finance receivables, and leases.
The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 0.96% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 0.99% reported as of June 30, 2026. The decline in this coverage ratio was due to a large percentage of charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 being against loans that were specifically reserved for in prior quarters.
About Meridian Corporation
Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Florida. Through its 17 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at Member FDIC.
“Safe Harbor” Statement
In addition to historical information, this press release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation's strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words“may,”“could,”“should,”“pro forma,”“looking forward,”“would,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation's control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL, including the timing of third-party appraisals and loan valuations from lead financial institutions in which we are a loan participant; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes, including the development and use of artificial intelligence in business processes, services, and products; increased competitive pressures; changes in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; escalating tariff and other trade policies and the resulting impacts on market volatility and global trade; the impact of uncertain or changing political conditions or any current or future federal government shutdown and uncertainty regarding the federal government's debt limit; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and military conflicts, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which could impact economic conditions in the United States; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Meridian Corporation, in particular; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; among others, could cause Meridian Corporation's financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.
| MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| March 31,
2026
| December 31,
2025
| September 30,
2025
|Earnings and Per Share Data:
|Net income
|$
|5,207
|$
|5,807
|$
|2,006
|$
|7,186
|$
|6,659
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.59
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.58
|Common shares outstanding
|11,937
|11,924
|11,879
|11,826
|11,517
|Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets(2)
|0.80
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.32
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.04
|%
|Return on average equity(2)
|9.97
|11.42
|4.02
|14.79
|14.42
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)
|3.77
|3.69
|3.82
|3.77
|3.77
|Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent)(2)
|6.67
|6.59
|6.69
|6.82
|7.01
|Cost of funds(2)
|3.08
|3.08
|3.04
|3.23
|3.42
|Efficiency ratio
|76.39
|%
|68.03
|%
|66.66
|%
|63.25
|%
|65.15
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|0.09
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.09
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|3.55
|3.68
|2.64
|2.50
|2.53
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|3.23
|3.40
|2.51
|2.38
|2.32
|Allowance for credit losses to:
|Total loans and other finance receivables
|0.96
|0.99
|0.97
|0.99
|1.01
|Total loans and other finance receivables (excluding loans at fair value)(1)
|0.96
|0.99
|0.98
|1.00
|1.01
|Non-performing loans
|26.42
|%
|26.15
|%
|36.23
|%
|39.18
|%
|39.37
|%
|Capital Ratios:
|Book value per common share
|$
|17.06
|$
|17.18
|$
|16.86
|$
|16.89
|$
|16.33
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|16.78
|$
|16.89
|$
|16.57
|$
|16.59
|$
|16.02
|Total equity/Total assets
|7.92
|%
|7.90
|%
|7.77
|%
|7.80
|%
|7.40
|%
|Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation(1)
|7.80
|7.78
|7.65
|7.67
|7.27
|Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank(1)
|9.64
|9.51
|9.38
|9.41
|9.16
|Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank
|9.93
|9.72
|9.58
|9.50
|9.41
|Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank
|10.87
|10.65
|10.52
|10.66
|10.52
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank
|10.87
|10.65
|10.52
|10.66
|10.52
|Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank
|11.83
|%
|11.64
|%
|11.51
|%
|11.65
|%
|11.54
|%
|(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix
|(2) Annualized
| MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Interest income:
|Loans and other finance receivables, including fees
|$
|38,898
|$
|38,318
|$
|40,477
|$
|115,360
|$
|115,723
|Securities - taxable
|1,956
|1,830
|1,895
|5,633
|5,380
|Securities - tax-exempt
|320
|321
|325
|964
|933
|Cash and cash equivalents
|279
|311
|412
|988
|1,452
|Total interest income
|41,453
|40,780
|43,109
|122,945
|123,488
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|16,087
|15,749
|17,418
|47,059
|51,587
|Borrowings and subordinated debentures
|1,930
|2,240
|2,575
|6,457
|7,850
|Total interest expense
|18,017
|17,989
|19,993
|53,516
|59,437
|Net interest income
|23,436
|22,791
|23,116
|69,429
|64,051
|Provision for credit losses
|1,130
|2,968
|2,850
|11,591
|11,865
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|22,306
|19,823
|20,266
|57,838
|52,186
|Non-interest income:
|Mortgage banking income(1)
|4,937
|6,229
|5,802
|15,281
|15,314
|Wealth management income
|1,877
|1,706
|1,610
|5,312
|4,637
|SBA loan income
|(312
|)
|615
|1,431
|453
|4,167
|Earnings on investment in life insurance
|292
|245
|246
|809
|708
|Net gain (loss) on sale of MSRs
|-
|-
|-
|(159
|)
|415
|Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment
|(955
|)
|65
|213
|(929
|)
|573
|Other
|866
|1,023
|651
|2,858
|2,751
|Total non-interest income
|6,705
|9,883
|9,953
|23,625
|28,565
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|13,619
|13,193
|13,613
|39,198
|38,177
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,221
|1,172
|991
|3,576
|3,366
|Professional fees
|1,272
|1,164
|1,092
|3,410
|3,019
|Data processing and software
|2,216
|2,018
|1,865
|6,207
|5,050
|Advertising and promotion
|934
|1,317
|877
|2,943
|2,933
|Pennsylvania bank shares tax
|233
|246
|254
|737
|792
|Other
|3,531
|3,117
|2,854
|9,340
|8,309
|Total non-interest expense
|23,026
|22,227
|21,546
|65,411
|61,646
|Income before income taxes
|5,985
|7,479
|8,673
|16,052
|19,105
|Income tax expense
|778
|1,672
|2,014
|3,032
|4,455
|Net income
|$
|5,207
|$
|5,807
|$
|6,659
|$
|13,020
|$
|14,650
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.59
|$
|1.10
|$
|1.30
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.58
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.28
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|11,900
|11,859
|11,325
|11,857
|11,252
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|12,222
|12,174
|11,540
|12,183
|11,458
|(1) Includes FV change on mortgages HFS and related hedging derivatives
| MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| March 31,
2026
| December 31,
2025
| September 30,
2025
|Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|11,868
|$
|11,209
|$
|12,458
|$
|10,358
|$
|12,605
|Interest-bearing deposits at other banks
|16,709
|24,998
|15,811
|25,420
|27,384
|Cash and cash equivalents
|28,577
|36,207
|28,269
|35,778
|39,989
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|203,602
|200,552
|196,012
|193,457
|194,268
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|32,395
|32,445
|32,494
|32,544
|32,593
|Equity investments
|2,061
|2,146
|2,137
|2,166
|2,150
|Commercial loans held for sale
|1,791
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|42,076
|54,898
|38,960
|33,762
|28,016
|Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs
|2,163,832
|2,177,978
|2,181,575
|2,170,600
|2,162,845
|Allowance for credit losses
|(20,690
|)
|(21,463
|)
|(21,252
|)
|(21,573
|)
|(21,794
|)
|Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses
|2,143,142
|2,156,515
|2,160,323
|2,149,027
|2,141,051
|Restricted investment in bank stock
|7,129
|7,484
|7,699
|7,811
|8,350
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|12,261
|12,437
|12,298
|12,402
|12,413
|Bank owned life insurance
|31,497
|31,205
|30,959
|30,687
|30,421
|Accrued interest receivable
|11,836
|10,680
|11,015
|10,724
|10,944
|OREO and other repossessed assets
|4,853
|6,081
|6,009
|5,997
|3,714
|Deferred income taxes
|6,103
|4,535
|4,548
|4,215
|4,989
|Servicing assets
|3,307
|3,642
|3,694
|3,932
|3,845
|Goodwill
|899
|899
|899
|899
|899
|Intangible assets
|2,410
|2,461
|2,512
|2,563
|2,614
|Other assets
|37,606
|30,989
|38,753
|36,031
|24,874
|Total assets
|$
|2,571,545
|$
|2,593,176
|$
|2,576,581
|$
|2,561,995
|$
|2,541,130
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|253,433
|$
|246,357
|$
|243,458
|$
|245,377
|$
|239,614
|Interest bearing:
|Interest checking
|160,206
|151,235
|157,151
|157,360
|151,973
|Money market and savings deposits
|937,082
|1,033,043
|1,013,533
|1,023,290
|996,126
|Time deposits
|816,161
|763,803
|755,818
|732,101
|743,403
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,913,449
|1,948,081
|1,926,502
|1,912,751
|1,891,502
|Total deposits
|2,166,882
|2,194,438
|2,169,960
|2,158,128
|2,131,116
|Borrowings
|115,219
|108,032
|120,838
|117,338
|137,265
|Subordinated debentures
|49,736
|49,705
|49,675
|49,853
|49,822
|Accrued interest payable
|4,666
|5,587
|6,620
|6,531
|7,095
|Other liabilities
|31,414
|30,604
|29,263
|30,429
|27,803
|Total liabilities
|2,367,917
|2,388,366
|2,376,356
|2,362,279
|2,353,101
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|13,940
|13,927
|13,882
|13,830
|13,521
|Surplus
|91,397
|91,137
|90,885
|90,352
|85,122
|Treasury stock
|(26,079
|)
|(26,079
|)
|(26,079
|)
|(26,079
|)
|(26,079
|)
|Unearned common stock held by ESOP
|(1,232
|)
|(1,232
|)
|(1,232
|)
|(1,232
|)
|(1,006
|)
|Retained earnings
|136,149
|132,614
|128,472
|128,124
|122,376
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(10,547
|)
|(5,557
|)
|(5,703
|)
|(5,279
|)
|(5,905
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|203,628
|204,810
|200,225
|199,716
|188,029
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,571,545
|$
|2,593,176
|$
|2,576,581
|$
|2,561,995
|$
|2,541,130
| MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| March 31,
2026
| December 31,
2025
| September 30,
2025
|Interest income
|$
|41,453
|$
|40,780
|$
|40,712
|$
|42,826
|$
|43,109
|Interest expense
|18,017
|17,989
|17,510
|19,199
|19,993
|Net interest income
|23,436
|22,791
|23,202
|23,627
|23,116
|Provision for credit losses
|1,130
|2,968
|7,493
|3,287
|2,850
|Non-interest income
|6,705
|9,883
|7,037
|10,615
|9,953
|Non-interest expense
|23,026
|22,227
|20,158
|21,658
|21,546
|Income before income tax expense
|5,985
|7,479
|2,588
|9,297
|8,673
|Income tax expense
|778
|1,672
|582
|2,111
|2,014
|Net Income
|$
|5,207
|$
|5,807
|$
|2,006
|$
|7,186
|$
|6,659
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|11,900
|11,859
|11,811
|11,543
|11,325
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.59
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|12,222
|12,174
|12,153
|11,771
|11,540
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.58
|Segment Information
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|(dollars in thousands)
|Bank
|Wealth
|Mortgage
|Total
|Bank
|Wealth
|Mortgage
|Total
|Net interest income
|$
|23,239
|$
|59
|$
|138
|$
|23,436
|$
|22,972
|$
|43
|$
|101
|$
|23,116
|Provision for credit losses
|1,130
|-
|-
|1,130
|2,850
|-
|-
|2,850
|Net interest income after provision
|22,109
|59
|138
|22,306
|20,122
|43
|101
|20,266
|Non-interest income
|855
|1,877
|3,973
|6,705
|2,363
|1,610
|5,980
|9,953
|Non-interest expense
|16,029
|1,247
|5,750
|23,026
|14,831
|1,141
|5,574
|21,546
|Income before income taxes
|$
|6,935
|$
|689
|$
|(1,639
|)
|$
|5,985
|$
|7,654
|$
|512
|$
|507
|$
|8,673
|Efficiency ratio
|67
|%
|64
|%
|140
|%
|76
|%
|59
|%
|69
|%
|92
|%
|65
|%
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|(dollars in thousands)
|Bank
|Wealth
|Mortgage
|Total
|Bank
|Wealth
|Mortgage
|Total
|Net interest income
|$
|68,910
|$
|177
|$
|342
|$
|69,429
|$
|63,701
|$
|116
|$
|234
|$
|64,051
|Provision for credit losses
|11,591
|-
|-
|11,591
|11,865
|-
|-
|11,865
|Net interest income after provision
|57,319
|177
|342
|57,838
|51,836
|116
|234
|52,186
|Non-interest income
|4,098
|5,313
|14,214
|23,625
|7,304
|4,638
|16,623
|28,565
|Non-interest expense
|45,042
|3,415
|16,954
|65,411
|42,639
|2,908
|16,099
|61,646
|Income before income taxes
|$
|16,375
|$
|2,075
|$
|(2,398
|)
|$
|16,052
|$
|16,501
|$
|1,846
|$
|758
|$
|19,105
|Efficiency ratio
|62
|%
|62
|%
|116
|%
|70
|%
|60
|%
|61
|%
|96
|%
|67
|%
MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Income before income tax expense
|$
|5,985
|$
|7,479
|$
|8,673
|$
|16,053
|$
|19,105
|Provision for credit losses
|1,130
|2,968
|2,850
|11,591
|11,865
|Pre-provision net revenue
|$
|7,115
|$
|10,447
|$
|11,523
|$
|27,644
|$
|30,970
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data, Unaudited)
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Bank
|$
|8,065
|$
|9,387
|$
|10,504
|$
|27,966
|$
|28,366
|Wealth
|689
|574
|512
|2,075
|1,846
|Mortgage
|(1,639
|)
|486
|507
|(2,398
|)
|758
|Pre-provision net revenue
|$
|7,115
|$
|10,447
|$
|11,523
|$
|27,643
|$
|30,970
|Allowance For Credit Losses (ACL) to Loans and Other Finance Receivables, Excluding Loans at Fair Value
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| March 31,
2026
| December 31,
2025
| September 30,
2025
|Allowance for credit losses (GAAP)
|$
|20,690
|$
|21,463
|$
|21,252
|$
|21,573
|$
|21,794
|Loans and other finance receivables (GAAP)
|2,163,832
|2,177,978
|2,181,575
|2,170,600
|2,162,845
|Less: Loans at fair value
|(13,330
|)
|(13,619
|)
|(14,090
|)
|(14,396
|)
|(14,454
|)
|Loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)
|$
|2,150,502
|$
|2,164,359
|$
|2,167,485
|$
|2,156,204
|$
|2,148,391
|ACL to loans and other finance receivables (GAAP)
|0.96
|%
|0.99
|%
|0.97
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.01
|%
|ACL to loans and other finance receivables, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)
|0.96
|%
|0.99
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.01
|%
|Non-performing Loans, Excluding the Guaranteed Portion of SBA Loans
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| March 31,
2026
| December 31,
2025
| September 30,
2025
|Non-performing loans (GAAP)
|$
|78,314
|$
|82,073
|$
|58,659
|$
|55,060
|$
|55,357
|Less: Guaranteed portion of SBA loans classified as non-performing
|(13,573
|)
|(12,906
|)
|(12,906
|)
|(13,177
|)
|(11,811
|)
|Non-performing loans, excluding guaranteed portion of SBA loans (non-GAAP)
|$
|64,741
|69,167
|45,753
|$
|41,883
|43,546
|Total loans and leases (1)
|$
|2,205,908
|2,232,876
|2,220,535
|$
|2,204,362
|2,190,861
|Non-performing loans to total loans and leases (GAAP)
|3.55
|%
|3.68
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.50
|%
|2.53
|%
|Non-performing loans (excluding guaranteed portion of SBA loans) to total loans and leases (non-GAAP)
|2.93
|%
|3.10
|%
|2.06
|%
|1.90
|%
|1.99
|%
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| March 31,
2026
| December 31,
2025
| September 30,
2025
|Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|203,628
|$
|204,810
|$
|200,225
|$
|199,716
|$
|188,029
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(3,309
|)
|(3,360
|)
|(3,411
|)
|(3,462
|)
|(3,513
|)
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|200,319
|201,450
|196,814
|196,254
|184,516
|Total assets (GAAP)
|2,571,545
|2,593,176
|2,576,581
|2,561,995
|2,541,130
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(3,309
|)
|(3,360
|)
|(3,411
|)
|(3,462
|)
|(3,513
|)
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|2,568,236
|$
|2,589,816
|$
|2,573,170
|$
|2,558,533
|$
|2,537,617
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP)
|7.80
|%
|7.78
|%
|7.65
|%
|7.67
|%
|7.27
|%
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| March 31,
2026
| December 31,
2025
| September 30,
2025
|Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|250,415
|$
|249,468
|$
|244,621
|$
|244,064
|$
|236,038
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(3,309
|)
|(3,360
|)
|(3,411
|)
|(3,462
|)
|(3,513
|)
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|247,106
|246,108
|241,210
|240,602
|232,525
|Total assets (GAAP)
|2,567,645
|2,591,551
|2,575,135
|2,560,485
|2,541,395
|Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|(3,309
|)
|(3,360
|)
|(3,411
|)
|(3,462
|)
|(3,513
|)
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|2,564,336
|$
|2,588,191
|$
|2,571,724
|$
|2,557,023
|$
|2,537,882
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP)
|9.64
|%
|9.51
|%
|9.38
|%
|9.41
|%
|9.16
|%
|Tangible Book Value Reconciliation
| September 30,
2026
| June 30,
2026
| March 31,
2026
| December 31,
2025
| September 30,
2025
|Book value per common share
|$
|17.06
|$
|17.18
|$
|16.86
|$
|16.89
|$
|16.33
|Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets
|0.28
|0.29
|0.29
|0.30
|0.31
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|16.78
|$
|16.89
|$
|16.57
|$
|16.59
|$
|16.02
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