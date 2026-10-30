MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryan“Egypt” ElHosseiny, brings over 20 years of laboratory diagnostics experience to Nathan Fielder's You Can See Everything. His new short film, Lab Stripping, reveals the science behind blood-testing technology and the provocative concept known as“The Strip Club.” On April 22, 2025, ElHosseiny presented what he calls“The Strip Club” at LIV Nightclub inside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. But the stripping wasn't about entertainment, it was about laboratory science.“The Strip Club” refers to the Glycine Stripping Protocol, a laboratory technique used to remove bound antibodies from a testing target. ElHosseiny breaks down the science behind glycine stripping in his new short film, Lab Stripping, revealing the laboratory meaning behind the provocative name. Another reference ElHosseiny explores is “ Who's on First.” The phrase refers to the HIV testing protocol on the Bio-Rad Laboratories BioPlex 2200 machine used by Quest, LabCorp and hundreds of labs around the world, where results are determined using a two-out-of-three rule established by the manufacturer . Under Bio-Rad's protocol, initially reactive specimens are retested in duplicate, and an individual HIV analyte must produce at least two reactive results out of three to be considered repeatedly reactive. But what if Negative was on first? So who's on first?

John Carreyrou, the investigative journalist and author of Bad Blood, recently directed attention to JustBlood.com , ElHosseiny's website, in a post on X. Now ElHosseiny is challenging Carreyrou to discuss something that has been missing from the Theranos conversation : the Theranos Analyzer itself. ElHosseiny points to the distinction between laboratory analyzers and laboratory machine technologies. The Analyzer controls the machines and performs the testing, while the machine takes commands and just prepares the tests and mixes the reagent. Two very important distinctions when evaluating technology especially when you use the term,“Commercial Analyzers.” According to ElHosseiny, the Theranos Analyzer has never been properly addressed in the public conversation until now.“It's one thing to write about laboratory machines and analyzers. It's another thing to actually operate them, understand what controls them, and know how to build one.” ElHosseiny is inviting Carreyrou to examine the technical questions surrounding laboratory analyzers, instrument controls, and the processes behind diagnostic testing-subjects he believes require firsthand laboratory experience to fully understand.

With over 20 years of experience in laboratory diagnostics, ElHosseiny, a biochemist and former CEO of Access Labs, brings firsthand knowledge of clinical testing, diagnostic technology, and laboratory operations to the Theranos conversation. With the release of Lab Stripping, ElHosseiny brings together science, satire, filmmaking, and the provocative presentation style that has become part of his public identity. The short film expands on the meaning behind“The Strip Club,” explains the“Who's on First” HIV testing reference, and brings the audience inside the laboratory sciences world.

WATCH RYAN ELHOSSEINY'S NEW SHORT FILM, LAB STRIPPING

Learn more: JustBlood.com

About Ryan“Egypt” ElHosseiny

Ryan“Egypt” ElHosseiny, also known as the Billboard Guy, is a biochemist, filmmaker, entrepreneur, and former CEO of Access Labs with over 20 years of experience in the laboratory diagnostics industry. He is the founder of Just Blood, an initiative focused on renewed scientific examination of blood-testing technology and research questions surrounding the Theranos controversy. His film projects include JUST BLOOD: The Re-Litigation of Elizabeth Holmes and Lab Stripping, which explore laboratory science, the Theranos story, and his perspective on the scientific questions he believes warrant further investigation.

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