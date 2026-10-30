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Doubleverify Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results


Date: 2026-10-30 04:16:07

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increased Revenue 9% year-over-year to $205.6 million, driven by Social and CTV Growth

Achieved Net Income of $15.9 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $75.4 million, representing a 37% Adjusted EBITDA margin

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

(All comparisons are to the third quarter of 2025)

  • Total revenue of $205.6 million, an increase of 9%.
  • Activation revenue of $117.6 million, an increase of 10%.
  • Measurement revenue of $69.1 million, an increase of 8%.
    • Social measurement revenue increased by 20%.
    • International measurement revenue increased by 16%.
    • Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”) for CTV increased by 22%.
  • Supply-side revenue of $18.9 million, an increase of 5%.
  • Net income of $15.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $75.4 million, which represented a 37% adjusted EBITDA margin.
  • Cash balance of approximately $251 million, with no debt outstanding.

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Launched Ask Neura, a new conversational AI experience built directly into DV Pinnacle®, enabling advertisers and agencies to dynamically interact with DV data and insights to analyze and optimize campaign effectiveness.
  • Announced the global availability of independent media quality measurement on TikTok Pangle.
  • Launched attribution measurement and brand suitability evaluation pilots for ChatGPT Ads.

Merger Agreement:

On August 6, 2026, DV entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the“Merger Agreement”) with Neptune BidCo US Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Parent”) and Wallace Merger Sub Inc., a Delaware corporation and a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub”). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will merge (the“Merger”) with and into DV, with DV surviving the merger and continuing as the surviving corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent. Parent is the parent company of the Nielsen Company (US), LLC. Additional details regarding the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement are included in the definitive proxy statement filed by DV with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on September 29, 2026.

On October 29, 2026, DV held a special meeting of stockholders of DV (the“Special Meeting”). At the Special Meeting, a majority of DV stockholders voted to adopt the Merger Agreement. Approximately 94% of votes cast were in favor of the adoption of the Merger Agreement, representing over 75% of the issued and outstanding shares of DV common stock as of the close of business on September 28, 2026, the record date for the Special Meeting. The voting results, which have been certified by an independent inspector of elections, are available on a Form 8-K filed by DV with the SEC on October 29, 2026.

The Company continues to expect the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement to close by the first quarter of 2027, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In light of the pending transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, DV has suspended future earnings and investors calls for the duration of the transactions' pendency. Additionally, DV has withdrawn all previously issued financial outlook and guidance for the duration of the transactions' pendency. Future updates regarding the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement and DV's strategic progress will be provided through official press releases and regulatory filings, as appropriate.

Key Business Terms

Activation revenue is generated from the evaluation, verification, and measurement of advertising impressions purchased through programmatic demand-side and social media platforms.

Measurement revenue is generated from the verification and measurement of advertising impressions that are directly purchased on digital media properties, including publishers, CTV and social media platforms.

Supply-Side revenue is generated from platforms and publisher partners who use DoubleVerify's data analytics to evaluate, verify and measure their advertising inventory.

Gross Revenue Retention Rate is the total prior period revenue earned from advertiser customers, less the portion of prior period revenue attributable to lost advertiser customers, divided by the total prior period revenue from advertiser customers.

Net Revenue Retention Rate is the total current period revenue earned from advertiser customers, which were also customers during the entire most recent twelve-month period, divided by the total prior year period revenue earned from the same advertiser customers, excluding a portion of our revenues that cannot be allocated to specific advertiser customers.

Media Transactions Measured (MTM) is the volume of media transactions that DoubleVerify's software platform measures.

Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) is the fixed fee DoubleVerify charges per thousand Media Transactions Measured.

International Revenue Growth Rates are inclusive of foreign currency fluctuations.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

As of As of
(in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
Assets:
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,852 $ 259,038
Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $8,307 and $8,096 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 228,009 221,158
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41,786 39,132
Total current assets 520,647 519,328
Property, plant and equipment, net 130,054 103,284
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 61,089 66,908
Goodwill 511,084 516,002
Intangible assets, net 81,299 101,616
Deferred tax assets 29,714 30,920
Other non-current assets 16,051 16,024
Total assets $ 1,349,938 $ 1,354,082
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Current liabilities
Trade payables $ 14,860 $ 14,662
Accrued expenses 62,570 73,552
Operating lease liabilities, current 7,349 9,057
Income tax liabilities 1,742 3,829
Current portion of finance lease obligations 13,823 6,982
Other current liabilities 10,693 13,481
Total current liabilities 111,037 121,563
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 72,634 77,917
Finance lease obligations 14,557 5,595
Deferred tax liabilities 11,240 11,467
Other non-current liabilities 7,072 6,208
Total liabilities 216,540 222,750
Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 177,293 shares issued and 156,189 outstanding as of September 30, 2026; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 176,546 shares issued and 161,900 outstanding as of December 31, 2025 177 177
Additional paid-in capital 1,082,656 1,059,938
Treasury stock, at cost, 21,104 shares and 14,646 shares as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (297,856 ) (247,982 )
Retained earnings 341,121 305,864
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of income taxes 7,300 13,335
Total stockholders' equity 1,133,398 1,131,332
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,349,938 $ 1,354,082


DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2026
2025 2026
2025
Revenue $ 205,638 $ 188,621 $ 580,252 $ 542,703
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 38,542 33,465 104,185 97,557
Product development 44,427 44,842 136,201 136,762
Sales, marketing and customer support 47,981 47,022 141,836 141,594
General and administrative 28,009 26,997 80,691 83,100
Depreciation and amortization 18,334 15,191 50,333 42,275
Income from operations 28,345 21,104 67,006 41,415
Interest expense 652 467 1,540 1,330
Other (income) expense, net (251 ) 99 1,386 (5,185 )
Income before income taxes 27,944 20,538 64,080 45,270
Income tax expense 12,015 10,336 28,823 23,949
Net income $ 15,929 $ 10,202 $ 35,257 $ 21,321
Earnings per share:
Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.23 $ 0.13
Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.22 $ 0.13
Weighted-average common stock outstanding:
Basic 155,200 162,031 156,623 163,285
Diluted 160,321 166,497 160,753 167,368
Comprehensive income:
Net income $ 15,929 $ 10,202 $ 35,257 $ 21,321
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment (1,346 ) 839 (6,035 ) 27,715
Total comprehensive income $ 14,583 $ 11,041 $ 29,222 $ 49,036


DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

Accumulated Other
Additional Comprehensive Total
Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Retained Income (Loss) Stockholders'
(in thousands) Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Net of Income Taxes Equity
Balance as of January 1, 2026 176,546 $ 177 14,646 $ (247,982 ) $ 1,059,938 $ 305,864 $ 13,335 $ 1,131,332
Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - - (4,931 ) (4,931 )
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings - - 142 (1,437 ) - - - (1,437 )
Stock-based compensation expense - - - - 25,613 - - 25,613
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options - - - - 43 - - 43
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 90 - - - - - - -
Common stock issued upon vesting of performance stock units 53 - - - - - - -
Shares repurchased under authorized repurchase programs - - 7,270 (75,145 ) - - - (75,145 )
Excise tax on shares repurchased - - - (618 ) - - - (618 )
Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards - - (1,298 ) 20,239 (20,239 ) - - -
Net income - - - - - 6,410 - 6,410
Balance as of March 31, 2026 176,689 177 20,760 (304,943 ) 1,065,355 312,274 8,404 1,081,267
Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - - 242 242
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings - - 392 (4,025 ) - - - (4,025 )
Stock-based compensation expense - - - - 26,941 - - 26,941
Common stock issued under employee purchase plan - - - - 1,031 - - 1,031
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options - - - - 1,223 - - 1,223
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 392 - - - - - - -
Common stock issued upon vesting of performance stock units 29 - - - - - - -
Shares repurchased under authorized repurchase programs - - 2,497 (25,050 ) - - - (25,050 )
Excise tax on shares repurchased - - - (97 ) - - - (97 )
Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards - - (1,474 ) 20,870 (20,870 ) - - -
Net income - - - - - 12,918 - 12,918
Balance as of June 30, 2026 177,110 177 22,175 (313,245 ) 1,073,680 325,192 8,646 1,094,450
Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - - (1,346 ) (1,346 )
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings - - 183 (2,453 ) - - - (2,453 )
Stock-based compensation expense - - - - 26,512 - - 26,512
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options - - - - 138 - - 138
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 153 - - - - - - -
Common stock issued upon vesting of performance stock units 30 - - - - - - -
Excise tax on shares repurchased - - - 168 - - - 168
Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards - - (1,254 ) 17,674 (17,674 ) - - -
Net income - - - - - 15,929 - 15,929
Balance as of September 30, 2026 177,293 $ 177 21,104 $ (297,856 ) $ 1,082,656 $ 341,121 $ 7,300 $ 1,133,398

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

Accumulated Other
Additional Comprehensive Total
Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Retained Income (Loss) Stockholders'
(in thousands) Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Net of Income Taxes Equity
Balance as of January 1, 2025 174,003 $ 174 6,934 $ (131,620 ) $ 974,383 $ 255,214 $ (14,692 ) $ 1,083,459
Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - - 7,493 7,493
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings - - 210 (3,210 ) - - - (3,210 )
Stock-based compensation expense - - - - 25,080 - - 25,080
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 58 - - - 222 - - 222
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 641 1 - - (1 ) - - -
Common stock issued upon vesting of performance stock units 71 - - - - - - -
Shares repurchased under authorized repurchase programs - - 5,169 (82,240 ) - - - (82,240 )
Excise tax on shares repurchased - - - (64 ) (668 ) - - (732 )
Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards - - (18 ) 350 (350 ) - - -
Net income - - - - - 2,361 - 2,361
Balance as of March 31, 2025 174,773 175 12,295 (216,784 ) 998,666 257,575 (7,199 ) 1,032,433
Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - - 19,383 19,383
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings - - 35 (494 ) - - - (494 )
Stock-based compensation expense - - - - 28,053 - - 28,053
Common stock issued under employee purchase plan 135 - - - 1,577 - - 1,577
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 29 - - - 148 - - 148
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 954 1 - - (1 ) - - -
Common stock issued upon vesting of performance stock units 14 - - - - - - -
Excise tax on shares repurchased - - - 157 - - - 157
Net income - - - - - 8,758 - 8,758
Balance as of June 30, 2025 175,905 176 12,330 (217,121 ) 1,028,443 266,333 12,184 1,090,015
Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - - 839 839
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings - - 259 (3,391 ) - - - (3,391 )
Stock-based compensation expense - - - - 28,786 - - 28,786
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 76 - - - 260 - - 260
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 313 - - - - - - -
Common stock issued upon vesting of performance stock units 6 - - - - - - -
Shares repurchased under authorized repurchase programs - - 3,258 (50,065 ) - - - (50,065 )
Excise tax on shares repurchased - - - (396 ) - - - (396 )
Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards - - (641 ) 10,962 (10,962 ) - - -
Net income - - - - - 10,202 - 10,202
Balance as of September 30, 2025 176,300 $ 176 15,206 $ (260,011 ) $ 1,046,527 $ 276,535 $ 13,023 $ 1,076,250


DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands) 2026
2025
Operating activities:
Net income $ 35,257 $ 21,321
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Bad debt expense 2,558 1,897
Depreciation and amortization expense 50,333 42,275
Amortization of debt issuance costs 326 326
Non-cash lease expense 6,344 5,903
Deferred taxes 1,120 17,055
Stock-based compensation expense 74,862 78,728
Interest expense, net 392 321
Loss on disposal of fixed assets - 101
Other (448 ) 771
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations
Trade receivables (10,286 ) 11,596
Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,802 ) (36,824 )
Trade payables 271 1,057
Accrued expenses and other liabilities (22,544 ) (6,070 )
Net cash provided by operating activities 136,383 138,457
Investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (31,353 ) (27,952 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (82,578 )
Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments - 17,753
Other investing activities - (1,000 )
Net cash used in investing activities (31,353 ) (93,777 )
Financing activities:
Proceeds from common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 1,404 630
Proceeds from common stock issued under employee purchase plan 1,031 1,577
Finance lease payments (5,832 ) (2,944 )
Shares repurchased under authorized repurchase programs (100,195 ) (132,305 )
Payment of excise tax on shares repurchased (884 ) (668 )
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings (7,915 ) (7,095 )
Net cash used in financing activities (112,391 ) (140,805 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (849 ) 4,109
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (8,210 ) (92,016 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - Beginning of period 260,034 293,741
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - End of period $ 251,824 $ 201,725
Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,852 $ 200,729
Restricted cash - non-current (included in Other non-current assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets) 972 996
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 251,824 $ 201,725
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest $ 945 $ 878
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities, net of impairments and tenant improvement allowances $ 479 $ 5,139
Acquisition of equipment under finance lease $ 21,635 $ 13,805
Capital assets financed by accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 24 $ 35
Stock-based compensation included in capitalized software development costs $ 4,209 $ 3,190
Accrued excise tax on net share repurchases $ 547 $ 971


Comparison of the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025

Revenue

Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Change Change Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 Change Change
2026 2025 $ % 2026 2025 $ %
(In Thousands) (In Thousands)
Revenue by customer type:
Activation $ 117,572 $ 106,693 $ 10,879 10 % $ 325,802 $ 310,814 $ 14,988 5 %
Measurement 69,122 63,829 5,293 8 197,685 180,155 17,530 10
Supply-side 18,944 18,099 845 5 56,765 51,734 5,031 10
Total revenue $ 205,638 $ 188,621 $ 17,017 9 % $ 580,252 $ 542,703 $ 37,549 7 %


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Net income, Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion (collectively "Non-GAAP Financial Measures") are useful in evaluating our business.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. We calculate Non-GAAP net income as GAAP net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of stock-based compensation and certain other items that are not related to our core operations, such as amortization of acquired intangibles assets, acquisition-related costs, other non-recurring costs, as well as the income tax effect of these adjustments. Basic non-GAAP earnings per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by the number of weighted-average common stock outstanding. Diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share adjusts the Basic Non-GAAP earnings per share for the potential dilutive impact of shares of common stock using the treasury stock method. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP less purchases of property, plant, and equipment which includes capitalized software development costs. Free cash flow conversion is calculated as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the same period. We use the Non-GAAP Financial Measures as measures of operational efficiency to understand and evaluate our core business operations. We believe that these Non-GAAP Financial Measures are useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of our core business and for understanding and evaluating trends in our operating results on a consistent basis by either excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance or by measuring cash generated by our operations that is available for various strategic initiatives.

The following tables show the Company's non-GAAP financial metrics reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial metrics included in this release.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
(In Thousands) (In Thousands)
Net income $ 15,929 $ 10,202 $ 35,257 $ 21,321
Net income margin 8 % 5 % 6 % 4 %
Depreciation and amortization 18,334 15,191 50,333 42,275
Stock-based compensation 25,088 27,379 74,862 78,728
Interest expense 652 467 1,540 1,330
Income tax expense 12,015 10,336 28,823 23,949
M&A and restructuring costs (recoveries) (a) 2,850 (10 ) 2,850 1,656
Other costs (b) 803 2,187 898 3,705
Other (income) expense (c) (251 ) 99 1,386 (5,185 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,420 $ 65,851 $ 195,949 $ 167,779
Adjusted EBITDA margin 37 % 35 % 34 % 31 %


Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
(In Thousands) (In Thousands)
Net Income $ 15,929 $ 10,202 $ 35,257 $ 21,321
Stock-based compensation 25,088 27,379 74,862 78,728
Amortization of acquired intangibles 6,522 7,929 19,613 23,236
M&A and restructuring costs (recoveries) (a) 2,850 (10 ) 2,850 1,656
Other costs (b) 803 2,187 898 3,705
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (d) (10,932 ) (11,620 ) (30,449 ) (33,271 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 40,260 $ 36,067 $ 103,031 $ 95,375
GAAP earnings per share:
Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.23 $ 0.13
Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.22 $ 0.13
GAAP Weighted-average common stock outstanding:
Basic 155,200 162,031 156,623 163,285
Diluted 160,321 166,497 160,753 167,368
Non-GAAP earnings per share:
Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.66 $ 0.58
Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.64 $ 0.57
Non-GAAP Weighted-average common stock outstanding:
Basic 155,200 162,031 156,623 163,285
Diluted 160,321 166,497 160,753 167,368


(a) M&A and restructuring costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 consist of transaction costs in connection with the Merger Agreement. M&A and restructuring costs (recoveries) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 consist of transaction costs related to the acquisition of Rockerbox.
(b) Other costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 consist of expenses with respect to litigation and regulatory matters outside of the ordinary course. Other costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 consist of expenses incurred with respect to litigation and regulatory matters outside of the ordinary course and costs related to the early termination of an office lease.
(c) Other (income) expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025 consists of interest income earned on interest-bearing monetary assets, and the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
(d) We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using a non-GAAP effective tax rate to provide consistency across reporting periods. For the non-GAAP reconciliation, effective tax rates for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 were calculated using assumed blended tax rates of 31%, respectively. These rates represent a blend of the statutory federal tax and state taxes rates associated with the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. We will periodically reevaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events such as relevant tax law changes.


Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
(In Thousands) (In Thousands)
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 55,970 $ 51,181 $ 136,383 $ 138,457
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (10,297 ) (12,139 ) (31,353 ) (27,952 )
Free cash flow $ 45,673 $ 39,042 $ 105,030 $ 110,505
Free cash flow conversion 61 % 59 % 54 % 66 %


These Non-GAAP Financial Measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations of these measures are:

  • they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;
  • they do not reflect our capital expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • they do not reflect income tax expense or the cash requirements to pay income taxes;
  • they do not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal debt payments; and
  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges related mainly to intangible assets, certain assets being depreciated and amortized will have to be replaced in the future, and they do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these Non-GAAP Financial Measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. You should compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using the Non-GAAP Financial Measures only supplementally.

Total stock-based compensation expense recorded in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income is as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
(in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025
Product development $ 9,679 $ 10,739 $ 29,198 $ 30,394
Sales, marketing and customer support 7,692 7,932 22,404 24,387
General and administrative 7,717 8,708 23,260 23,947
Total stock-based compensation $ 25,088 $ 27,379 $ 74,862 $ 78,728


Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements contained in this communication other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Merger and the other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“potential,”“likely” or“continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. Any statements in this press release regarding the proposed Merger, and any other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Important factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: (i) the risk that the Merger may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the Company's business and the price of our common stock; (ii) the timing to consummate the Merger, or the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, including circumstances requiring a party to pay the other party a termination fee pursuant to the Merger Agreement; (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Merger, and the other transactions contemplated thereby; (iv) the risk that a governmental or regulatory approval that may be required for the Merger is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; (v) the effect of the pendency of the Merger on the Company's business relationships, operating results and business generally; (vi) certain restrictions during the pendency of the Merger that may impact our ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; (vii) risks that the Merger disrupts current plans and operations; (viii) risks related to diverting management's attention from our ongoing business operations; (ix) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties to the Merger Agreement or their respective directors, managers or officers, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto; (x) our ability to retain, hire and integrate skilled personnel, and maintain relationships with key business partners and customers, and others with whom we do business, in light of the proposed Merger; (xi) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Merger; (xii) risks that the benefits of the Merger are not realized when and as expected; and (xiii) those risks described under the heading“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement the Company makes. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV) is the industry's leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, we make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at

Investor Relations

Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
...

Media Contact

Chris Harihar
Crenshaw Communications
646-535-9475
...


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