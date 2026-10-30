Modlishka Author Piotr Duszynski Joins Relock To Turn AI Against Attackers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The collaboration has already produced Relock Witness, a countermeasure that unmasks automated attackers inside the login page

San Francisco, California, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relock, a cybersecurity company building application security for the post-AI era, today announced that Piotr Duszynski has joined its executive team as Chief Security Research Officer. A renowned security researcher, Duszynski is the author of Modlishka, the popular open-source Adversary-in-the-Middle phishing-testing toolkit.

The partnership has already produced a new product: Relock Witness, the first countermeasure that exposes automated attackers directly in an application's login page. At each login, Witness fires a device-specific, polymorphic challenge that unmasks malicious phishing proxies, AI-powered bots, and other automated attackers.

"Offensive AI models are here to stay, and they change the paradigm of what threat prevention should look like," said Duszynski. "Capabilities such as device spoofing and fingerprint tampering have become commonplace, and attackers are now effectively invisible to standard device intelligence. Relock's move toward defenses that are always in motion was the most compelling approach I had seen in years."

"A purple team is only as good as its two halves. Piotr's offensive work is famous across the industry. Relock CTO Marcin Sznyra builds defenses on cryptographic trust, so they return a definite yes or no about who's at the login page, where most return a probability score. Relock Witness is the first thing they've built together, and it shows the power of the pairing," said Eve Maler, author of Mastering Digital Identity: From Risk to Revenue and a Relock advisor.

Relock Witness is currently available in early access for users of Okta, Auth0, and PingID.

About Relock

Relock is a cybersecurity company that develops application security for the post-AI era. Relock's technologies allow defenders to unmask and stop automated attackers, and secure the entire user session.

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