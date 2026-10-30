Peec AI Completes SOC 2 Type II Examination, Making Its AI Search Visibility Platform Fully Enterprise-Ready

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERLIN, GERMANY & NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peec AI, a leading all-in-one AI search visibility platform for Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today announced that it has completed a SOC 2 Type II examination, making the platform fully enterprise-ready.

The independent audit, conducted by Prescient Assurance LLC, covered the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security and evaluated how Peec AI's controls operated in practice from March 30 to June 30, 2026.

The milestone follows Peec AI's recognition by Ramp Rate as the fastest-growing vendor in the AEO category and the opening of its New York office. It gives the more than 3,500 brands and agencies using Peec AI, including global enterprises, independent verification that their data is protected to the standard their security and procurement teams expect.

What SOC 2 Type II means for Peec AI customers

SOC 2 is a security framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and is widely required by enterprise procurement and vendor risk teams. A Type II report tests whether security controls work in practice over a period of months. Prescient Assurance found that Peec AI's controls operated effectively throughout the three-month observation period.

Prescient Assurance's examination covered the Peec AI platform end to end, including its application backend, public API, data services and supporting processes.

"Having an AI search strategy is non-negotiable for global brands. But turning AI search intelligence into a core business capability requires more than actionable insights. It requires enterprise-grade security and trust. Our SOC 2 Type II examination reinforces our position as the ideal partner for enterprises that care about capabilities and security," said Malte Landwehr, CPO and CMO of Peec AI.

Built for enterprise, from security to support

SOC 2 Type II completes an enterprise foundation Peec AI has built throughout 2026:



Enterprise-grade security, independently verified: The SOC 2 Type II examination confirmed that Peec AI's controls safeguarding customer data operate effectively, spanning encryption, continuous monitoring, security testing and business continuity.

Identity and access: SAML single sign-on (SSO), unlimited seats and role-based access for large teams.

Multi-brand and multi-market tracking: Multi-brand management and multi-language tracking for international operations and agencies managing multiple brands.

Broad AI engine coverage: Tracking of brand mentions, citations, sentiment and share of voice across 10+ LLMs and AI search engines, including ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, Microsoft Copilot, Gemini, Claude, Grok, Qwen, DeepSeek, Mistral, Perplexity and Muse Spark.

Integrations: A public API, an MCP server for AI agent workflows, Looker Studio and Power BI reporting, plus Google Analytics, Google Search Console, and CDN log integrations. Dedicated support: Enterprise customers receive dedicated support and custom onboarding.

"Security has been a core engineering principle at Peec AI from day one, reflected in capabilities such as SAML single sign-on, secure API access, and continuous security monitoring, while our SOC 2 Type II report provides independent assurance that helps enterprise customers move from evaluation to rollout with confidence," said Tobias Siwonia, CTO and co-founder of Peec AI.

About Prescient Assurance

Prescient Assurance is a licensed CPA firm based in Nashville, Tennessee, providing SOC 2 and other attestation and compliance services.

Press Inquiries

Noah Wolff

growth [at] peec.ai

