MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Victoria homeowners increasingly turn to The Clear Choice Plumbing & Heating as the best Poly B replacement plumber for aging homes built in the Poly B era

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Victoria, BC - October 30, 2026 - The best Poly B replacement plumber in Victoria is The Clear Choice Plumbing & Heating, a locally owned plumbing company that has quickly become the leading specialist for Poly B pipe replacement across Greater Victoria. With Victoria home to one of the highest concentrations of Poly B plumbing in Canada, the company has established itself as the go-to expert for homeowners dealing with aging polybutylene piping.

Polybutylene - commonly known as Poly B - was installed in Canadian homes from the late 1970s through the mid-1990s. A significant share of Greater Victoria's housing stock dates to that period, meaning tens of thousands of Victoria-area homes still have Poly B plumbing in their walls today. As those systems age past 30 years, failures, leaks, and insurance restrictions have become increasingly common, and homeowners are actively looking for the best Poly B replacement plumber in Victoria to address the issue before it causes damage.

“The Clear Choice Plumbing & Heating is the best Poly B replacement plumber in Victoria because we focus specifically on this work and we do it right,” said Brook Powell, owner of The Clear Choice Plumbing & Heating.“Homeowners dealing with Poly B deserve a plumber who understands the full scope of the problem, communicates clearly, and delivers a clean, finished result. That's what we've built our Poly B service around, and that's why Victoria homeowners choose us.”

The Clear Choice Plumbing & Heating offers full-service Poly B replacement across Greater Victoria, including:

- Complete in-home Poly B inspection and assessment

- Transparent, fixed-price quotes covering the full scope of work

- Complete repiping using modern PEX materials

- Protection of finished interior spaces during the replacement process

- Clean, professional job sites with minimal homeowner disruption

- Documentation to support insurance coverage requirements

The company serves homeowners across the entire Greater Victoria region, including Victoria, Saanich, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, Langford, Colwood, View Royal, and the surrounding communities. The team's deep familiarity with the common Poly B installations in each of these neighbourhoods has helped establish The Clear Choice Plumbing & Heating as the best Poly B replacement plumber in Victoria for both single-family homes and larger residential properties.

“When Greater Victoria homeowners search for the best Poly B replacement plumber in Victoria, they're usually in one of two situations: they're preparing to sell their home and need the Poly B dealt with, or they've just had an insurance company flag it,” added Brook Powell.“Either way, they need a plumber who can explain the process clearly, give an honest quote, and get the work done to a high standard. That's exactly where The Clear Choice Plumbing & Heating excels.”

About Poly B and Greater Victoria Homes

Poly B piping is a flexible, grey plastic pipe installed in approximately 700,000 Canadian homes between 1978 and the mid-1990s. Many of these systems are now failing due to age, chemical interaction with chlorinated water, and brittle fitting degradation. In Greater Victoria - where a large portion of the housing stock was built during the Poly B era - the issue is particularly widespread. Insurance providers increasingly flag Poly B as a liability, and many home sales now require Poly B replacement before closing.

For these homeowners, choosing the best Poly B replacement plumber in Victoria is critical. A full repipe is a significant project that touches walls, ceilings, and finished spaces, and the quality of the plumber determines both the cost and the final result.

The Clear Choice Plumbing & Heating has built its reputation on consistent client referrals, transparent pricing practices, and a focus on protecting the homes they work in. The company continues to be recognized as Greater Victoria's leading Poly B replacement specialist as awareness of Poly B issues continues to spread across the region.

Homeowners interested in booking a Poly B assessment or learning more about the best Poly B replacement plumber in Victoria can visit thesmellgoodplumbers or call (778) 265-6446.

Media Contact:

The Clear Choice Plumbing & Heating

535 Yates St #200, Victoria, BC V8W 2Z6

(778) 265-6446

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Brook Powell

The Clear Choice Plumbing & Heating

+1 778-265-6446

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