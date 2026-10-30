Who Is India's Second-Richest Actress? Aishwarya Rai's Wealth Revealed Know Her First Salary

Today, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is among India's wealthiest actresses, known for her international recognition, successful film career and luxurious lifestyle. However, her journey to financial success began with modest modelling assignments long before she became a global star.

An old modelling invoice that surfaced on social media in 2022 offered a glimpse into her early professional days. Dated May 23, 1992, the document reportedly showed that an 18-year-old Aishwarya received Rs 1,500 for a magazine catalogue photoshoot.

The assignment was undertaken for a Mumbai-based company called Krupa Creations. Interestingly, the invoice also reportedly carried her signature. At the time, it was difficult to imagine that the young model would eventually become one of the most recognised Indian faces internationally.

Another interesting detail about her early earnings emerged in January 2026. During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, filmmaker and producer Shailendra Singh revealed that Aishwarya had worked on three advertising projects for a combined payment of Rs 5,000.

According to him, one of these assignments featured her as a background artist and was shot at Mumbai's Mukesh Mills. She later appeared in an advertisement for Malavika Tiwari's Ghrit Kumari hair oil, followed by another commercial alongside Arjun Rampal.

These advertising assignments were separate from the Rs 1,500 modelling invoice from 1992, offering another perspective on how modestly her professional journey began.

From Her First Films to Charging Crores Per Movie

Aishwarya made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar. The same year, she entered Bollywood opposite Bobby Deol in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. While the exact remuneration she received for these films is not publicly verified, her career soon gained momentum.

Her breakthrough came in 1999 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film established her as one of the leading actresses of her generation and significantly strengthened her position in the industry.

Media reports from that period placed her reported fee at approximately Rs 75 lakh per film. However, this figure refers to her reported remuneration around that time and should not be considered the confirmed payment she received specifically for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Over the years, Aishwarya's market value has increased considerably. According to media reports, she now charges approximately Rs 10-12 crore for a film.

Apart from acting, brand endorsements have become another significant source of income. She reportedly earns around Rs 6-7 crore per brand deal, reflecting her continued popularity among luxury and international brands.

Her long-standing associations with L'Oreal Paris, Longines and Kalyan Jewellers have further strengthened her position as one of India's most sought-after celebrity endorsers.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Net Worth: Is She India's Second-Richest Actress?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's estimated wealth has grown enormously since her modelling days. According to various media reports, her net worth is believed to be somewhere between Rs 776 crore and Rs 900 crore.

Some publications have placed her estimated fortune at approximately Rs 900 crore, although the actress has never publicly confirmed her overall wealth.

These estimates have also led to reports describing her as India's second-richest actress, after Juhi Chawla.

Her wealth is believed to come from multiple sources, including films, international brand endorsements, investments and real estate holdings.

What makes her financial journey particularly interesting is the contrast between her early earnings and her present estimated fortune. From receiving Rs 1,500 for a modelling assignment in 1992 to reportedly commanding crores for a single film or advertising campaign, Aishwarya has built a remarkable career spanning modelling, Bollywood and international entertainment.