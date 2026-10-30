Talentsheets Relaunches Influencer Campaign Management Inside Google Sheets

TalentSheets lets brands and agencies search creators on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube and run campaigns from Google Sheets, from $10 a month billed yearly.

TalentSheets' creator search, Chrome extension and Sheets add-on let lean marketing teams find creators and run campaigns without an enterprise contract.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TalentSheets has relaunched its influencer campaign management system, which runs inside Google Sheets. Brands and agencies can find, vet, contract and track creators in a spreadsheet their teams already use. Plans start at $15 a month, or $10 a month billed annually, and every plan comes with a 7-day free trial.The founders of TalentSheets previously founded, ran and sold Reelio, one of the first influencer marketing companies, founded in 2012 before the industry had a name. Each founder has more than 10,000 hours in influencer marketing, running campaigns for Fortune 500 brands and startups with budgets reaching eight figures. Across every platform they used, clients asked for the same thing at the end of a campaign: the data in a spreadsheet. They built TalentSheets to start there. After the original product lapsed, Alex Saxon's marketing agency, Squishy Little Agency, acquired TalentSheets and relaunched it."I was never the influencer marketing expert. The founders were," said Alex Saxon, CEO of TalentSheets. "They spent years running campaigns that ended up in a Google Sheet, so they built the tool there. My agency wanted to use it and couldn't justify the big platforms for us or our clients, so we bought it and brought it back. A new user can set it up in 15 minutes and have a message out to a creator inside an hour."Established influencer platforms often require annual contracts and a long setup. Buyers reviewing the category on G2 report that implementation takes one to three months. Many of those teams still finish the work in a spreadsheet. A March 2026 survey by Modash, an influencer platform, found that 100% of respondents still use spreadsheets.TalentSheets combines creator search, a Chrome extension and a Google Sheets add-on. Users search TikTok, Instagram and YouTube at once by topic, then add matching creators to a sheet in one step. Results show each creator's post views, country and paid partnerships, with filters for post date and views. The Chrome extension shows a creator's typical views, engagement rate and suggested fee range on their profile.The Google Sheets add-on runs the campaign from there. It sends outreach as a mail merge from the user's own Gmail, generates creator contracts saved to Google Drive and tracks product shipments and links. The template covers a campaign from roster to results, with tabs for Data, Roster, URLs, Shipping, Performance and Legal. TalentSheets takes no cut of what brands pay creators.TalentSheets publishes its prices on its website. Plans cost $15 a month for Starter, $35 for Growth, $79 for Pro and $169 for Agency, with annual billing from $10 a month. Every plan includes every feature. Plans differ only in their monthly allowance of creator lookups, where one lookup pulls one creator's stats, and search pages. The 7-day free trial includes 25 creator lookups and 50 search pages, and customers can cancel in two clicks.TalentSheets is available now to brands and agencies in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand at talentsheets.About TalentSheetsTalentSheets is a Boston-based software company that builds influencer campaign management for Google Sheets. Its mission is to give small brands and the agencies that serve them influencer tools priced for their budgets. The team behind Reelio founded TalentSheets, and Squishy Little Agency relaunched it in 2026. Learn more at talentsheets or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Alex Saxon

TalentSheets

+1 617 955 1804

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TalentSheets Relaunches Influencer Campaign Management Inside Google Sheets News Provided By TalentSheets Holdings LLC October 30, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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