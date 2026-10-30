Redefine Wellness & Treatment Expands Integrative Mental Health Care

Redefine Wellness and Treatment's Integrative Offerings

New Specialists Bring Hormone Health and Nervous System Care to Scottsdale

- Laura Ramos, co-founder of Redefine Wellness & TreatmentSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Redefine Wellness & Treatment, a mental health center in North Scottsdale, is expanding its integrative services with new specialists and expanded treatment offerings designed to address the often-overlooked connection between mental, emotional and physical well-being.The expansion complements Redefine's existing psychiatric services and more than 20 clinical and holistic modalities, bringing additional expertise to its multidisciplinary approach. By integrating these specialties, Redefine aims to provide more comprehensive, personalized care that recognizes how emotional health, physical symptoms, hormonal changes and nervous system function can influence one another.“The mind and body don't operate independently, so our approach to care shouldn't either,” said Laura Ramos, co-founder of Redefine Wellness & Treatment. "We founded Redefine to go deeper, looking beyond individual symptoms to consider the whole person. By welcoming new specialists, we're able to provide our clients with an even more comprehensive, personalized approach to healing.”Joining Redefine's multidisciplinary team are Dr. Lisa Bates, PharmD, MSCP, and Dr. Shelby Gillespie, D.C., bringing specialized experience in women's hormonal health and nervous system-focused care.Bates, a clinical pharmacist and Menopause Society Certified Practitioner with more than 15 years of experience, specializes in the intersection of hormones and mental health. Her expertise includes perimenopause, menopause, premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and integrative wellness. Through individualized consultation, she helps clients better understand hormonal, nutritional and lifestyle factors that may contribute to changes in mood, anxiety, sleep, energy and cognitive function.Gillespie, a chiropractor and founder of Higher Ground Healing Sanctuary, specializes in NetworkSpinal, a gentle, body-centered approach to nervous system care that uses specific, light-touch contacts along the spine to encourage greater awareness and support nervous system reorganization. Through NetworkSpinal entrainments and nervous system education, she helps individuals better understand how their nervous systems influence their responses to stress, emotions and everyday experiences. Her approach focuses on identifying patterns shaped by past experiences while cultivating greater self-awareness, resilience and adaptability, supporting individuals in exploring healing and personal growth.These offerings complement the psychiatric care provided by Lindsey Dunning, PMHNP-BC, a board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner who specializes in trauma-informed care, psychiatric evaluations and medication management. Dunning also brings expertise in integrative psychiatry, women's mental health and has completed specialized training in ketamine-assisted psychotherapy.Together, these practitioners strengthen Redefine's multidisciplinary approach, allowing clients to explore the interconnected factors influencing their mental and physical well-being through more personalized, collaborative care.The expanded services build upon more than 20 existing clinical and holistic treatment modalities, including EMDR therapy, neurofeedback, Alpha-Stim, EXOMIND, PEMF, therapeutic breathwork, mindfulness, marma therapy, hypnotherapy, energy balancing, somatic experiencing, brainspotting, deep brain reorienting, cognitive therapy, and individual and group therapy, among others.At the core of Redefine's integrative approach is the belief that contemplative practices, such as mindfulness, meditation, breathwork and sound immersion, combined with complementary, alternative and holistic approaches, can support meaningful changes in the brain. Through neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to adapt and form new neural connections, these practices may help strengthen healthier neural pathways while calming the stress response and reducing stress hormones like cortisol. Over time, this approach aims to foster greater emotional balance, resilience, clarity and overall well-being, offering both immediate relief and lasting shifts in how individuals experience and respond to life.Founded by Laura Ramos and Dan Petersen, Redefine Wellness & Treatment provides a range of outpatient mental health services, including an intensive outpatient program (IOP), a partial hospitalization program (PHP) and personalized therapeutic retreats. The Scottsdale-based center also accepts most major insurance plans for eligible services, making high-quality mental health treatment more accessible.To learn more about Redefine Wellness & Treatment's expanded integrative mental health services, visit redefinewellnessandtreatment.About Redefine Wellness & TreatmentRedefine Wellness & Treatment is a boutique mental health center in North Scottsdale offering integrative outpatient programs and therapeutic wellness retreats rooted in neuroscience, trauma-informed care and holistic healing. Redefine supports individuals through a whole-person approach that honors mind, body and spirit. Services include an intensive outpatient program (IOP), partial hospitalization program (PHP), and therapeutic wellness retreats.

Emma Mannal

Evolve PR and Marketing

+1 5089011667

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Redefine Wellness & Treatment Expands Integrative Mental Health Care News Provided By Evolve PR and Marketing October 30, 2026, 19:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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