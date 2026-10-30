SRX Global Provides Update On Balance Sheet And Share Buyback

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRX Global Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the“Company” or“SRX”), an AI-enabled platform dedicated to generating long-term shareholder value through investments in high-conviction operating companies and strategic assets, today is providing shareholders with an update on its balance sheet and share buyback.

As of October 30, 2026, the Company has approximately $34 million in aggregate cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term U.S. Treasury bills. The Company does not have any exposure to cryptocurrency as of today. These balances are preliminary, unaudited, based on currently available information and subject to adjustment upon completion of applicable accounting and reconciliation procedures. They do not represent September 30, 2026 fiscal year-end balances or a complete presentation of the Company's financial condition. The Company currently expects to report its fiscal year-end results and file its Annual Report on Form 10-K in early December 2026.

Additionally, the Company has been actively utilizing its stock repurchase program as of today's release. The program permits repurchases of up to the lesser of 10 million shares or 50% of its issued and outstanding common stock at any given time, for an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $20 million, through July 7, 2027. Future repurchases are subject to market conditions, available capital and applicable legal requirements.

The Company expects to disclose the total number of shares repurchased and the average price paid for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2026 when it reports its fiscal year-end results in early December 2026.

About SRX Global Inc.

SRX Global is an AI-driven platform focused on generating long-term shareholder value through investments in high-conviction operating companies, strategic assets, and technology-enabled opportunities. The Company leverages proprietary technology, data analytics, and disciplined capital allocation to identify and manage investments across multiple sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“aim,”“plan,”“may,”“could,”“target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's investment strategy, capital allocation and portfolio positioning, potential future share repurchases, and the anticipated timing of its fiscal year-end reporting and Form 10-K filing. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the completion of year-end closing and audit procedures, changes in capital requirements and market conditions, restrictions on share repurchases, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Company Contact

SRX Global Inc.

Kent Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

212-896-1254

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