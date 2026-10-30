ATR Strengthens Security Infrastructure Supporting ITAR-Controlled Asset Disposition For Defense And Aerospace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhanced facility surveillance, connected transportation oversight, and documented customer-specific procedures reinforce protection of sensitive equipment from pickup through final destruction

PENSACOLA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR), a national provider of secure IT asset disposition and electronics recycling, is highlighting enhancements to its security and transportation infrastructure supporting its established International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) handling program for aerospace, defense, military, and government customers.

The investments connect newer fleet-visibility capabilities and continuing facility-surveillance improvements with ATR's longstanding, documented ITAR operating procedures. Together, the program emphasizes a critical national-security principle: controlled equipment does not become low-risk simply because it has been retired.

A customer-defined scope, executed through controlled operations

ATR collaborates with each client on a practical Statement of Work (SOW) that establishes the material stream, applicable handling restrictions, transportation approach, secure storage, approved disposition endpoint, and required closeout records. ATR's dedicated compliance team maintains the controlled operating procedures behind that work, working with account management, logistics, and operations to provide internal review and documented checkpoints from receipt through authorized destruction. Its certified operations undergo annual surveillance and periodic recertification audits by accredited certification bodies under the SERI-administered R2 program.

The approach keeps responsibilities clear and allows resolution of material mismatches or process exceptions against the agreed instructions, without unnecessarily complicating every project with the same set of specialized requirements.

Recent improvements reinforce the chain of custody

ATR's company-operated transportation program supports coordinated pickup and secure equipment movement. Modern connected-fleet monitoring adds route visibility, geofence alerts, and vehicle-camera context, while physical controls and custody documentation remain essential. ATR's corporate security and Loss Prevention teams also use facility access controls, alarms, monitored video, and an ongoing camera modernization effort to better protect sensitive materials. ATR deploys specific capabilities based on vehicle, facility, and project requirements.

For projects requiring specialized onsite destruction, ATR can also scope mobile media shredding and related inventory, witness, and reporting controls. Such services are distinct from the controlled processing steps required for a particular ITAR work order.

For selected critical components, ATR can also coordinate downstream smelting through a qualified ITAR-compliant third-party partner. Subject to the project's approved controls, designated items can be reduced to metal ingots suitable for subsequent manufacturing uses, after applicable material-release and export-control requirements have been addressed. This provides an additional destruction and resource-recovery pathway for projects where that endpoint is appropriate.

Experience informing federal secure-network guidance

ATR previously contributed recommendations to the Federal Communications Commission's Secure and Trusted Communications Networks disposal guidance. In Public Notice DA 21-1234 (September 30, 2021), the FCC expressly agreed with ATR's recommendation on applying ITAR-style processing guidance to the sensitive equipment disposal challenge. The FCC's guidance focused on preventing unauthorized reuse, retaining disposition evidence, and engaging qualified U.S.-based disposal providers. The covered network equipment discussed in the notice was not necessarily ITAR-controlled.

The consequences of improper disposal can outlast the equipment

Improper treatment may leave recoverable technical data, valuable controlled components, or functioning assemblies in circulation. Depending on the classification, transaction, and facts, failures can expose organizations to regulatory investigation, export-control penalties, contract claims, and serious security consequences. ATR encourages customers to classify materials early and establish defensible destruction criteria before transfer.

“When an organization retires defense-related technology, its security responsibilities do not retire with it. The right program begins with an agreed scope, clear accountability for every custody transfer and proof that the specified processing outcome was completed,” said an ATR spokesperson, Brodie Ehresman, Director of Marketing and Strategic Business Development.

Invitation to aerospace, defense and government organizations

ATR invites export-compliance leaders, security officers, government procurement teams, defense manufacturers and aerospace organizations to discuss their controlled-equipment disposition needs. Its account and compliance teams can help establish an appropriately tailored SOW covering secure collection, authorized processing, available downstream destruction options, and agreed completion reporting.

Clients can use ATR's complimentary online portal to manage pickups, monitor available processing updates in real time, and download reports and compliance documents. Visitors can also chat online with ATR operations support specialists and sales personnel. To discuss a project, visit, email... or call 877-781-7779.

About Advanced Technology Recycling

Advanced Technology Recycling provides nationwide IT asset disposition, secure destruction, electronics recycling, and managed logistics. ATR operates a network of R2v3- and RIOS-certified facilities and maintains an ITAR registration and documented export-control handling program. Registration does not by itself confer an export authorization or government endorsement. Learn more, or download the Whitepaper at

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